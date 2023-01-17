Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
ABC 15 News
Flagstaff snow helping Arizona's water needs
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The high country was hit with another round of snow on Tuesday, making January’s snowfall amount the most in over a decade, according to Salt River Project. There aren’t many days in the immediate forecast where Flagstaff temperatures surpass 40 degrees but when there is...
tribunenewsnow.com
County keeps Winslow Levee project flowing
In last week’s virtual meeting of the Navajo County Board of Supervisors, the board approved an agreement between the Navajo County Flood District and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad for engineering-related services with respect to its railroad facilities located near the project site of the Little Colorado River at the Winslow Flood Risk Management Project.
AZFamily
Record-breaking snowstorm slams Flagstaff, northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Widespread winter storms in northern Arizona that brought record snowfall to Flagstaff over the weekend are stretching into Tuesday night. Pockets of northern Arizona are likely to see more remnants of a low-pressure storm system, with snow levels dropping to about 4,000 feet, and leading to a Winter Storm Warning to remain in effect until 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
KTAR.com
Snowstorm shuts down schools, roads, offices in Arizona high country
PHOENIX – Snow blowing across Arizona high country forced closure of roads, schools and city government offices and the region is bracing for more. Between 6-8 inches of snow fell overnight in Flagstaff and another 3-5 inches could fall Tuesday, the Nation Weather Service office said. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
SignalsAZ
More Snow Expected Jan 19-20, 2023
The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona put out a notice on January 18th that more snow is expected to arrive with the next storm system rolling through Arizona on January 19th through 20th. With the storm system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place from January 19 at 8:00 pm MST to January 20 at 2:00 pm MST.
AZFamily
Snow blankets the High Country; Winter storm continues to Flagstaff
Heavy rain led to Cave Creek overflowing over roadways and other similar issues near Anthem and Carefree. Families extending stays in Flagstaff as snow continues to fall. One Gilbert family said they were going to wait out the winter storm until the roads were safer to drive on. Arizona artist...
KTAR.com
3 feet high and rising: More snow expected in Flagstaff this week
PHOENIX — About 36 inches of snow blanketed Flagstaff during this week’s winter storm, and forecasters say more is on the way in the coming days. Flagstaff has nearly doubled its usual snow amount by this time of year and is closing in on its typical season total of about 90 inches, Reggie Roakes of the National Weather Service in northern Arizona told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.
knau.org
Officials warn of increased avalanche danger on San Francisco Peaks
Coconino County Sheriff’s officials are urging those venturing out in the backcountry of the San Francisco Peaks to be alert for potential avalanches and other winter hazards. Heavy snowfall brought five feet of snow to many high-elevation areas and no avalanche mitigation is conducted outside the boundaries of Arizona...
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 19 thru Jan 23
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Will we see more snow? Check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm still bringing rain to Phoenix area, snow to Flagstaff
Arizonans are still experiencing active winter weather, as a storm continues to bring rain and snow to various parts of the state. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports from Flagstaff, while FOX 10's Linda William reports from Phoenix.
AZFamily
Clear and chilly with more mountain snow on the way
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It wasn’t a bad start to our morning with a low of 45 degrees, which is one degree below our average low this time of year. We had a few light, scattered showers around parts of the Valley this morning, but skies are starting to clear out this afternoon. The sun makes a return this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s this afternoon. For this time of year, that’s about 10 degrees below normal.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff City Trash and Recycling Collection Alterations
Residential trash collection services are anticipated to resume Wednesday morning, Jan. 18 and. will remain on a delayed schedule for the remainder of the week. All residential recycling and bulky waste collection will be suspended for the remainder of the. week to allow crews to catch up with residential trash...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Add Intersection Stop Signs
The Town of Prescott Valley will change two intersections to all-way stops toward the end of January 2023. The intersection changes are a result of resident input and traffic study recommendations to enhance safety and mitigate traffic challenges. The Stoneridge and Old Black Canyon intersection and the Viewpoint and Spouse...
