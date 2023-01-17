ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

thisistucson.com

40 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 19-22 🔭🎨🚲

In the span of a weekend, you can go on an art hike through Saguaro National Park, celebrate your love for all things K-pop, and stargaze on several occasions. It's also the last weekend for both the Tucson Jazz Festival and the Zoppé Family Circus. What else? Knit your own blankets and pillows, party at the grand opening of Mini Bar, and go on a community bike ride.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person. According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Oro Valley police receive grant to keep streets safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of dollars are headed to the Oro Valley Police Department to help keep people safe on the road. It comes as the town deals with hundreds of dangerous drivers and crashes. Police say there were more than 530 crashes last year in Oro Valley, five of those were deadly.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Firefighters battle Tucson house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of South Janet Avenue. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The fire likely started towards the back of the home, they said. Two adults and...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Sundt Construction Promotes Two in Tucson

"Both Courtney and Mike are very deserving of their new roles," saidIan McDowell, Sundt Vice President and Regional Director. "Their dedication to Sundt and the passion for their work makes them a natural fit for these larger positions." Hoyt has been promoted to assistant project manager. She has served in...
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – January 2023 – Tucson Mineral and Gem World

On the far west side of Tucson is one of those fantastically quirky shops that is a must stop. Just driving by says STOP. The store and museum has been in Tucson for over 50 years. They advertise they have over 100,000 minerals and gems in the store. They were more than happy to let me take some photos, which I have done my best to identify here (no guarantees on accuracy of the identifications). In addition looking up the details on each has given me an education (thanks to Wikipedia and others).
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Humane Society helps save dozens of pets from overcrowded home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Staff at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona had their work cut out for them recently after they helped rescue more than 50 pets from a Tucson home. According to a news release, the Humane Society responded to a call from the Lost and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Wetmore, Romero in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Wetmore and Romero in the Tucson area on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for several hours. Copyright 2023 KOLD...
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hard Freeze Warnings Friday and Saturday nights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm system to our north will bring a reinforcing shot of cold air and breezy conditions Friday. Any light rain or snow will stay north of Tucson, primarily over the higher elevations in Pinal, Graham, and Greenlee Counties. Temperatures will plummet below freezing...
TUCSON, AZ

