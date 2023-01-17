Read full article on original website
Rain does not deter Tucson MLK march
A cold, steady rain did not deter people prepared to march in this year's parade for Martin Luther King. Marchers see the march as a matter of dedication.
thisistucson.com
40 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 19-22 🔭🎨🚲
In the span of a weekend, you can go on an art hike through Saguaro National Park, celebrate your love for all things K-pop, and stargaze on several occasions. It's also the last weekend for both the Tucson Jazz Festival and the Zoppé Family Circus. What else? Knit your own blankets and pillows, party at the grand opening of Mini Bar, and go on a community bike ride.
Tucson Fire Academy trains Heidi Alagha for potential career in firefighting
Being a firefighter takes a lot of training, so before Heidi can see if she has what it takes to become a firefighter, she had to go through their academy.
Pima Community College: 'All clear' for school, police activity moves off campus
Pima Community College authorities have notified the public that an 'armed person' was seen on its West Campus, 2250 W. Anklam Rd.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person. According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and...
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley police receive grant to keep streets safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of dollars are headed to the Oro Valley Police Department to help keep people safe on the road. It comes as the town deals with hundreds of dangerous drivers and crashes. Police say there were more than 530 crashes last year in Oro Valley, five of those were deadly.
KOLD-TV
Firefighters battle Tucson house fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of South Janet Avenue. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The fire likely started towards the back of the home, they said. Two adults and...
KOLD-TV
Man hospitalized following incident near Pima Community College’s west campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suicidal and possibly armed man caused a lockdown at Pima Community College’s west campus on Thursday, Jan. 19. At 11:45 a.m., the Pima College Police Department received a call about the man possibly being on the campus, which is located at 2202 West Anklam Road.
Taqueria Pico de Gallo to reopen after car destroys dining area
Taqueria Pico de Gallo—a South Tucson staple for 33 years—has been closed for weeks after a driver smashed into the building.
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds of campers trapped at Southern Arizona state park
About 300 campers are trapped at Catalina State Park, which is located in the Tucson area. The campers are unable to get out because the water, mud and sand are so deep.
realestatedaily-news.com
Sundt Construction Promotes Two in Tucson
"Both Courtney and Mike are very deserving of their new roles," saidIan McDowell, Sundt Vice President and Regional Director. "Their dedication to Sundt and the passion for their work makes them a natural fit for these larger positions." Hoyt has been promoted to assistant project manager. She has served in...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – January 2023 – Tucson Mineral and Gem World
On the far west side of Tucson is one of those fantastically quirky shops that is a must stop. Just driving by says STOP. The store and museum has been in Tucson for over 50 years. They advertise they have over 100,000 minerals and gems in the store. They were more than happy to let me take some photos, which I have done my best to identify here (no guarantees on accuracy of the identifications). In addition looking up the details on each has given me an education (thanks to Wikipedia and others).
KOLD-TV
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tanque Verde Swap Meet will have a new addition thanks to United Flea Markets (UFM). Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families. The grand opening is February 10th-12th with local food trucks, drinks, and live music.
Campers stranded as Catalina State Park near Tucson floods
A rare instance of winter flooding has closed Catalina Sate Park to the public since earlier in the week, according to the park's manager.
KOLD-TV
Humane Society helps save dozens of pets from overcrowded home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Staff at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona had their work cut out for them recently after they helped rescue more than 50 pets from a Tucson home. According to a news release, the Humane Society responded to a call from the Lost and...
Code enforcements remain a concern for Tucson neighborhood
Neighborhoods bordering East Ft. Lowell Road met with Tucson police about crime concerns on Tuesday.
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Wetmore, Romero in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Wetmore and Romero in the Tucson area on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for several hours. Copyright 2023 KOLD...
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hard Freeze Warnings Friday and Saturday nights
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm system to our north will bring a reinforcing shot of cold air and breezy conditions Friday. Any light rain or snow will stay north of Tucson, primarily over the higher elevations in Pinal, Graham, and Greenlee Counties. Temperatures will plummet below freezing...
Tucson, January 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Rio Rico High School soccer team will have a game with Mica Mountain High School on January 18, 2023, 15:00:00. The Amphitheater High School soccer team will have a game with Rincon-University High School on January 18, 2023, 15:00:00.
