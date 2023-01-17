Read full article on original website
"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
Senate committee gives OK for chamber to hear bill on transgender-related surgeries
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Senate committee gave the OK for the full chamber to hear a bill on banning transgender-related surgeries Wednesday afternoon. The committee passed an amended version of SB16, which puts a ban on puberty blockers for minors and prohibits sex-characteristic surgical procedures or sex changes.
Utah House passes bill for school vouchers and teacher raises; bill moves to Senate
SALT LAKE CITY — A divisive bill that would give Utah teachers a raise and allow families to apply for education vouchers for students has passed the Utah House 54-20 and now moves to the Senate. HB215, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Riverton, would give teachers about a $6,000...
Hearing packed for education vouchers bill on Capitol Hill
SALT LAKE CITY — A packed hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday afternoon centered around a bill that would give Utah teachers a raise and allow families to apply for education vouchers for students. While no one is arguing with boosting teacher salaries, the vouchers are proving to be a tougher sell– with some education organizations adamantly against the program.
