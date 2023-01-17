ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
KSLTV

Hearing packed for education vouchers bill on Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY — A packed hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday afternoon centered around a bill that would give Utah teachers a raise and allow families to apply for education vouchers for students. While no one is arguing with boosting teacher salaries, the vouchers are proving to be a tougher sell– with some education organizations adamantly against the program.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy