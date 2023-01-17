Read full article on original website
Temporary outages hit part of San Antonio area as CPS Energy makes infrastructure improvements
The outages, which began at 9 a.m. Thursday, will mostly affect the unincorporated community of Cross Mountain.
CPS Energy announces planned outage in northwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy wants customers in northwest Bexar County to know that there are some planned power outages taking place on Thursday. "CPS Energy will improve the current infrastructure and distribution of its electric service to support the reliability in the growing Cross Mountain area, located in the northwest section of Bexar County, said the energy company. "CPS Energy will work on an infrastructure improvement project along the Cross Mountain Trail and Scenic Loop Road areas to meet the area's increased energy demands due to the growth."
multihousingnews.com
Brooks Lands $185M for San Antonio Community
Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the financing for a BTR project in a master-planned development. Brooks Development Authority has landed a massive amount of financing for its latest residential project that’s part of its overall mixed-use development in San Antonio, Texas. Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the $185 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Brooks, which will use it to develop a build-to-rent residential community called Los Cielos.
devinenews.com
Neighbors speak up about water concerns, traffic problems with new county subdivisions including 2,800 acre development
Water, traffic and security were the principal concerns cited by property owners during public hearings before the Medina County Commissioners Court regarding pending action on several new subdivisions. Precinct 3 landowner Frederick Gierisch said that he has seen rapid depletion of his water resources in recent years. Now developers of...
news4sanantonio.com
Mayor blasts financial transparency as Visit San Antonio makes new moves
SAN ANTONIO – The city’s tourism agency is shutting down its visitor center across from The Alamo while at the same time spending money to have a bigger presence in London. The Trouble Shooters found out it’s raising concerns at the city’s highest level about financial transparency....
Here's why TxDOT is proposing a project to widen Highway 46 from New Braunfels to Seguin
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation is proposing to widen and improve State Highway 46 from I-35 in New Braunfels to I-10 in Seguin. The department stated in a news release that the improvements are needed to meet current and future traffic volumes, support population growth and increase safety.
tpr.org
South San ISD trustees reject superintendent's recommendation to close four schools
The superintendent of the South San Antonio Independent School District recommended trustees approve the closure of four schools Wednesday evening. Trustees voted 5 to 2 to reject his recommendation. Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre said the district is facing a growing deficit currently sitting at about $10 million and urgently needs to...
‘It’s a big worry’: Piles of items collected at property on Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone
Piles and piles of tires, appliances, clothing and more have accumulated outside a San Marcos home.
mycanyonlake.com
TxDOT Schedules Meetings to Review Improvements to SH 46 in Comal, Guadalupe Counties
Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host a virtual meeting and two in-person open houses next week to review proposed improvements to SH 46 from I-35 to I-10. A virtual public meeting begins at 5 p.m. on Jan. 24. Visit Tx.DOT.gov and search keywords “SH 46 from I-35 to I-10” for more information.
Professional lighting business now open in New Braunfels
Owner Derek Thomas has 10 years of experience in professional lighting installation and provides a one-on-one experience when working with customers. (Courtesy Live Oak Lighting) A new landscape lighting company opened in New Braunfels in October. Live Oak Lighting designs and installs landscape lighting to enhance residential and commercial properties....
Uwe's Bakery and Deli closes in New Braunfels, continues wholesale operations
Uwe's Bakery and Deli closed its doors Dec. 23 but continues to sell its wholesale bakery items. (Courtesy Uwe's Bakery and Deli) Uwe’s Bakery and Deli closed its location at 1024 W. San Antonio St., Unit B, New Braunfels, on Dec. 23. The business had trouble recovering from closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing struggles.
San Antonio City Council braces for competitive races as filing window opens
SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday was filing day at San Antonio City Hall. For some hopeful candidates, it’s a day of celebration beyond the procedure of applying to run for office. On Wednesday evening, the city clerk's office reported 14 applications have been filed in the first day of ballot applications.
KSAT 12
Could a pattern shift mean more rain in San Antonio in 2023?
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a rough few years for San Antonio weather. A multi-year drought has once again drained Medina Lake and the aquifer, while farmers struggle to make yields. We’ve been here before, though. Twelve years ago, a similar story played out. Drought conditions stretched from...
San Antonio's H-E-B sets grand opening for first-ever Cibolo store
No more driving to another city for those H-E-B goodies.
Yet another out-of-town coffee chain brewing plans for San Antonio locations
Beans & Brews Coffeehouse will open a total of 40 new stores in San Antonio and Austin.
Crews extinguish massive fire at recycling plant on southwest side
SAN ANTONIO — Crews battled a massive fire at a recycling plant on the southwest side Thursday afternoon. There were no reports of injuries. Fire officials say it began as a metal salvage pile fire. The fire burned along the 2300 block of Frio City Road, near General Hudnell and Quintana Road. Fire officials say the fire started around 1:15 p.m. The address shows the business is Monterrey Iron and Metal.
9 not-so-hidden gems to try for Restaurant Weeks in San Antonio
Culinaria is hosting the latest edition of its biannual dining series.
Here are the schools in San Antonio that have and haven't blocked TikTok
SAN ANTONIO — Officials at multiple schools in and around San Antonio – as well as across Texas – have decided to block access to the app TikTok on phones connected to campus networks. The development comes after Gov. Abbott's directive that orders all Texas state agencies...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Massive fire breaks out again at scrap metal facility on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters battled a massive fire at a scrap metal facility Thursday afternoon on the Southwest Side. Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the building on Frio City Road. This isn’t the first time that firefighters have been called to this facility.
Firefighters working to put out warehouse fire in northeast San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews are currently on scene working to put out a warehouse fire on the city's northeast side. Around 5:30 a.m., San Antonio Fire responded to the 13100 block of Lookout Way for the fire. Officials say the fire is concentrated in the warehouse area of...
