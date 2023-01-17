ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

CPS Energy announces planned outage in northwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy wants customers in northwest Bexar County to know that there are some planned power outages taking place on Thursday. "CPS Energy will improve the current infrastructure and distribution of its electric service to support the reliability in the growing Cross Mountain area, located in the northwest section of Bexar County, said the energy company. "CPS Energy will work on an infrastructure improvement project along the Cross Mountain Trail and Scenic Loop Road areas to meet the area's increased energy demands due to the growth."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
multihousingnews.com

Brooks Lands $185M for San Antonio Community

Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the financing for a BTR project in a master-planned development. Brooks Development Authority has landed a massive amount of financing for its latest residential project that’s part of its overall mixed-use development in San Antonio, Texas. Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the $185 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Brooks, which will use it to develop a build-to-rent residential community called Los Cielos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
devinenews.com

Neighbors speak up about water concerns, traffic problems with new county subdivisions including 2,800 acre development

Water, traffic and security were the principal concerns cited by property owners during public hearings before the Medina County Commissioners Court regarding pending action on several new subdivisions. Precinct 3 landowner Frederick Gierisch said that he has seen rapid depletion of his water resources in recent years. Now developers of...
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Professional lighting business now open in New Braunfels

Owner Derek Thomas has 10 years of experience in professional lighting installation and provides a one-on-one experience when working with customers. (Courtesy Live Oak Lighting) A new landscape lighting company opened in New Braunfels in October. Live Oak Lighting designs and installs landscape lighting to enhance residential and commercial properties....
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Could a pattern shift mean more rain in San Antonio in 2023?

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a rough few years for San Antonio weather. A multi-year drought has once again drained Medina Lake and the aquifer, while farmers struggle to make yields. We’ve been here before, though. Twelve years ago, a similar story played out. Drought conditions stretched from...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Crews extinguish massive fire at recycling plant on southwest side

SAN ANTONIO — Crews battled a massive fire at a recycling plant on the southwest side Thursday afternoon. There were no reports of injuries. Fire officials say it began as a metal salvage pile fire. The fire burned along the 2300 block of Frio City Road, near General Hudnell and Quintana Road. Fire officials say the fire started around 1:15 p.m. The address shows the business is Monterrey Iron and Metal.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy