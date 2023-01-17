SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy wants customers in northwest Bexar County to know that there are some planned power outages taking place on Thursday. "CPS Energy will improve the current infrastructure and distribution of its electric service to support the reliability in the growing Cross Mountain area, located in the northwest section of Bexar County, said the energy company. "CPS Energy will work on an infrastructure improvement project along the Cross Mountain Trail and Scenic Loop Road areas to meet the area's increased energy demands due to the growth."

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO