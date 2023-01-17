ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC 4

A frigid Friday following an exiting storm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! It’s a frigid Friday with below-average temperatures expected statewide following our exiting storm system. A trough ushered in snow and icy conditions in different parts of the state, and the low continues to track east as we make it through the day. There are several weather alerts in effect including a Winter Weather Advisory for the central and southern mountains which holds until 5 p.m. Periods of heavy snow will be possible and accumulations through the duration of the advisory could reach 6-12″ while isolated higher totals will be possible in the Pine Valleys, Tushar Mountains, and near Brian Head. This advisory also encompasses some of the higher passes along I-15 & I-70 where travel could become very difficult.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

UDOT snowplow crews cover more than 648,000 miles in December

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Department of Transportation snowplows sure kept busy in December as several storms hit the Beehive State. According to a 5:05 p.m. Facebook post, crews covered 648,187 miles — which is enough to plow Interstate 15 from Tremonton to St. George 1,737 times. That...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Storm moving in with scattered showers

After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track. While the best chance won't be in northern Utah, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we've already seen this morning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Most of Utah still facing severe drought despite steady storms

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been storm after storm here in the Beehive State, something we have desperately needed coming out of an incredibly mild winter last year. So these storms beg the question: Is Utah out of its drought?. “We have been seeing what we need this...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Quick hitting storm brings snow to parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! After a brief break Wednesday with high pressure in control, another storm is targeting part of Utah. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and favors the western side of the state, as well as the central and southern half of the state given its track. There is a chance scattered snow showers will be possible in northern Utah as well this afternoon, but the storm digs further south pretty quickly.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Pickup truck driver hospitalized after collision with freight train near Idaho-Utah border

TRENTON, Utah—First responders were called out around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to a collision involving a train and pickup truck near 110 W. 800 South in Trenton, a small town near the Idaho-Utah border. According to scanner traffic, the occupant of the pickup was conscious and speaking with responders, but required extrication. “Definitely going to have to cut him out,” one responder said, explaining the man’s back was “hurting the most.” ...
TRENTON, UT
ABC 4

Wet weather waves goodbye for Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – What a weekend and week it has been in Utah! After several storms delivered mountain and valley snow, the storm totals will wow you (including 51″ of snow in Alta) and even broke a few records for single-day rain totals in Tooele and Eskdale.
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Utah is having its best winter in nearly 20 years

Commuters traveling through Parleys Canyons, skiers taking advantage of fresh powder at area resorts and officials working at the state level are all in agreement: Utah is having an exceptional winter. There are historic and record-breaking snowpack conditions across the state, which have contributed to making this season one of...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Storm continues to bring winter impacts Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! An area of low pressure continues to bring winter weather and impacts to parts of the Beehive State today. Scattered showers will continue today with wrap-around moisture associated with the flow around the low, with the bulk of wet weather favoring the southern two-thirds of the state. Even in northern Utah, we’ll hold onto a chance through the day, especially in the higher terrain.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Alright So. UT Who’s Building the Ark?

The moisture just keeps coming and in some areas it definitely feels like an ark might be needed. Who's building one? I need to make plans. Do you think we could use the Virgin River? I don't know if the original ark needed to make it through anything like the gorge. But we really needed the rain.
UTAH STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Utah You Need to Visit (2023)

The Beehive State is famous for its unique natural landscapes; rugged stonescapes of pastel-colored rock and azure blue skies, ski resorts of pristine white that people flock to with the snow, the white-edged expanse of Great Salt Lake. The beautiful small towns in Utah are the best places to really...
UTAH STATE

