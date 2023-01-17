ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man dies in accident involving excavator at construction site, Belmont police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
BELMONT, N.C. — A man died Monday in an industrial accident involving an excavator at a construction site in Belmont, police said.

Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, died at the scene on Nixon Road where homes are being built.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for information.

VIDEO: Baltimore building explosion injures 23, stranding 2 workers briefly on dangling scaffolding

Related
WBTV

SCENE VIDEO: Crews respond to school bus crash in north Charlotte

Holly Alsobrooks is leading the charge after losing her own child to the potent drug. A judge has dropped the City of Charlotte and CMPD from a lawsuit brought by a former Myers Park student. South Carolina parents fighting to outlaw fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 6 hours ago. A group of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Man arrested after fleeing officers, hitting several cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a wanted man who hit several vehicles while trying to flee a traffic stop Wednesday. Central Division officers tried to stop 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson of Cleveland County. Robertson had outstanding warrants on him, including felony assault on law enforcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Home under construction in south Charlotte destroyed in fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A south Charlotte home that was under construction was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the blaze started at a home in the 5900 block of Masters Court near the Carmel Country Club. BE THE FIRST TO...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

No One Hurt After Matthews Shooting

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police say they were called to Tall Pines Lane regarding a man firing a handgun at another man. This happened just before 3 p.m. on January 18th. Police say they found William Acquario, 58, standing in his front yard with a handgun, but they were able to deescalate this situation.
MATTHEWS, NC
cn2.com

YC Coroner Identifies Moped Driver in Deadly Rock Hill Collision

YORK COUNTY, (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified Michael Sebastian Rice, 32, as the driver of the moped who was killed in a deadly collision last night, Tuesday, January 17. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the 2022 moped and the 2015 Honda Odyssey Minivan were...
Victim, witnesses say crash near South End Rail Trail looked like end of police pursuit

CHARLOTTE — A man with warrants out of Cleveland County was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte after fleeing from police, authorities said. Multiple witnesses and a victim told Channel 9 that a serious crash in South End Wednesday evening looked like the end of a police pursuit. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department clarified about 24 hours later it was not a “pursuit.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
CMPD looking for suspect in robbery at Walgreens in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy this week in east Charlotte. The suspect is accused of going to the Walgreens at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday and robbing the pharmacy. He then left the store on foot, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
