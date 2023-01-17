Man dies in accident involving excavator at construction site, Belmont police say

BELMONT, N.C. — A man died Monday in an industrial accident involving an excavator at a construction site in Belmont, police said.

Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, died at the scene on Nixon Road where homes are being built.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for information.

VIDEO: Baltimore building explosion injures 23, stranding 2 workers briefly on dangling scaffolding

©2023 Cox Media Group