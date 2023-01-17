ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The Crunch Zone

Louisville Gets The Win Over Boston College, 73-65

Louisville hosted Boston College in the Yum! Center this evening and secured a 73-65 win and move to 15-6 on the season and 6-2 in the ACC. This was a physical and chippy game from the start. Both teams played close in many aspects of this game, rebounds were even at 29 per team and Louisville was shooting 50% to Boston College’s 45%. But I believe it was the Louisville defense that really won this game. Don’t get me wrong, there were some clutch offensive plays, and the Cards did have 26 points in the paint tonight, but Louisville was showing some very good defensive effort. The Cards racked up 15 steals and turned defense into offense when they scored 28 points off 23 Boston College turnovers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Pitt by 9.5. —Hailey Van Lith is your ACC Player of the Week. —U of L game notes for tonight’s game against Pitt are here. —Kenny Payne is now dipping into the junior college ranks to try and shore up his 2023 recruiting class, offering a scholarship to Koron Davis of Los Angeles Southwest. Davis, a 6’7 shooting guard averaging 25.5 ppg this season, was not featured in the preseason top 100 2023 JUCO player rankings from JUCOrecruiting.com. He says he plans to visit Louisville soon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville extends offer to '24 Top 50 Kon Knueppel

Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 Top 50 target Kon Knueppel of Milwaukee (Wisc.) Wisconsin Lutheran. The 6-foot-6 four-star wing currently sits as the nation's No. 41 overall target in his class and the top prospect in Wisconsin. The Cardinals join an impressive list of scholarship offers that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Crunch Zone

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Set For October 7th

Notre Dame released its schedule this morning and revealed its road game to Louisville for October 7th. The Cards & Irish have met 3 times with UofL winning the first match-up in 2014 inside Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irishmen will travel to play inside Cardinal Stadium for the 2nd...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

KHSAA football district alignment approved for 2023 and 2024 seasons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky high school football will look a little different in the upcoming two seasons. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association approved the new alignment plan for the 2023 and 2024 seasons on Wednesday. The KHSAA Board of Control agreed to adopt the two-year alignment so they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOMI Owensboro

These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky

I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Megabus, a low fare express bus service, is coming back to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A low fare express bus service that once operated in Louisville is coming back. Thanks to a new partnership between the company and another called Miller Transportation, the service is expanding to 56 cities, including Louisville. Louisville's service will connect it to 24 cities, including Chicago,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Yo-Yo Ma to play inside Mammoth Cave with Louisville Orchestra

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra is embarking on a big adventure. It was announced on Wednesday that the orchestra will be going on a "two-year musical journey across Kentucky," and that journey will include a once-in-a-lifetime performance. According to the orchestra, the journey will feature several Kentucky natives...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

The start of 2023 has us wondering where winter is

Winter has been hibernating this January. Yes, it was bitterly cold in late December last year, but that didn't last long. The start of this year has felt like a 'blow torch' with many days in the 50s and 60s. You probably haven't needed to lug the heavy winter jacket...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

