Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Crunch Zone
Louisville Gets The Win Over Boston College, 73-65
Louisville hosted Boston College in the Yum! Center this evening and secured a 73-65 win and move to 15-6 on the season and 6-2 in the ACC. This was a physical and chippy game from the start. Both teams played close in many aspects of this game, rebounds were even at 29 per team and Louisville was shooting 50% to Boston College’s 45%. But I believe it was the Louisville defense that really won this game. Don’t get me wrong, there were some clutch offensive plays, and the Cards did have 26 points in the paint tonight, but Louisville was showing some very good defensive effort. The Cards racked up 15 steals and turned defense into offense when they scored 28 points off 23 Boston College turnovers.
Louisville HC Kenny Payne Says Pitt Player Trash Talked Him In Game
When you're 2-17 on the season, no one is immune to trash talk. Not even the head coach.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 75-54 Loss vs. Pitt
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Jae'Lyn Withers and forward J.J. Traynor said after their loss vs. the Panthers:
Card Chronicle
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Pitt by 9.5. —Hailey Van Lith is your ACC Player of the Week. —U of L game notes for tonight’s game against Pitt are here. —Kenny Payne is now dipping into the junior college ranks to try and shore up his 2023 recruiting class, offering a scholarship to Koron Davis of Los Angeles Southwest. Davis, a 6’7 shooting guard averaging 25.5 ppg this season, was not featured in the preseason top 100 2023 JUCO player rankings from JUCOrecruiting.com. He says he plans to visit Louisville soon.
Louisville extends offer to '24 Top 50 Kon Knueppel
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 Top 50 target Kon Knueppel of Milwaukee (Wisc.) Wisconsin Lutheran. The 6-foot-6 four-star wing currently sits as the nation's No. 41 overall target in his class and the top prospect in Wisconsin. The Cardinals join an impressive list of scholarship offers that...
The Crunch Zone
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Set For October 7th
Notre Dame released its schedule this morning and revealed its road game to Louisville for October 7th. The Cards & Irish have met 3 times with UofL winning the first match-up in 2014 inside Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irishmen will travel to play inside Cardinal Stadium for the 2nd...
WLKY.com
KHSAA football district alignment approved for 2023 and 2024 seasons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky high school football will look a little different in the upcoming two seasons. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association approved the new alignment plan for the 2023 and 2024 seasons on Wednesday. The KHSAA Board of Control agreed to adopt the two-year alignment so they...
wdrb.com
Washington County, Kentucky, schools canceling classes next Thursday for basketball tournament
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Washington County Schools will let kids skip class next Thursday. The Washington County High School boy's basketball team won the 5th Region All "A" Tournament and advanced to the Kentucky All "A" Classic Tournament. School will be out while the Commanders play Lexington Christian Academy at...
WLKY.com
All-female welding competition in Louisville aims to bring more girls into the trade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 40 high school girls from around Kentucky competed in the first-ever 'Future Women in Welding' competition held in Louisville on Thursday. Pleasure Ridge Park high school, which is home to the welding academy in JCPS, put on the event at the UA Local 502 Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Service Technicians union hall.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's just absurd': Fans call for legalized sports betting in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorney Wade Yeoman makes the short drive about once a week over the Ohio River from his Louisville office to Jeffersonville, Ind., where he grabs lunch or a coffee and uses his phone to place small bets on sports. He’s one of many Kentuckians traveling across...
These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky
I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Derby Festival's 2023 poster unveiled; designed by Manual high school grad
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It'll be here before you know it; The Kentucky Derby 149 is just 105 days away, which means there are less than 100 days until the Kentucky Derby Festival kicks off. On Friday, officials revealed this year's Kentucky Derby Festival poster, designed by Liesl Long Chaintreuil....
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
WLKY.com
Megabus, a low fare express bus service, is coming back to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A low fare express bus service that once operated in Louisville is coming back. Thanks to a new partnership between the company and another called Miller Transportation, the service is expanding to 56 cities, including Louisville. Louisville's service will connect it to 24 cities, including Chicago,...
WLKY.com
Yo-Yo Ma to play inside Mammoth Cave with Louisville Orchestra
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra is embarking on a big adventure. It was announced on Wednesday that the orchestra will be going on a "two-year musical journey across Kentucky," and that journey will include a once-in-a-lifetime performance. According to the orchestra, the journey will feature several Kentucky natives...
wdrb.com
2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
Ethan Hawke sightings in Derby City
The four-time Oscar nominee has a thing for breakfast in LOU.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's largest accounting, advisory firm relocating downtown Louisville office to PNC Tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown. Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
spectrumnews1.com
The start of 2023 has us wondering where winter is
Winter has been hibernating this January. Yes, it was bitterly cold in late December last year, but that didn't last long. The start of this year has felt like a 'blow torch' with many days in the 50s and 60s. You probably haven't needed to lug the heavy winter jacket...
