Cochise County reassures residents water use and supply are sustainable
County and City of Sierra Vista officials say other counties can learn from them when it comes to water conservation.
Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that’s been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office. The mandate was one of...
"How did we get here": Awareness campaign launched to educate public about anti-Asian hate
SACRAMENTO- Community leaders and lawmakers revealed a campaign Friday to educate the public about anti-Asian hate and provide resources for victims."How did we get here." That is the question Megan Sapigao with the Asian American Liberation Network presents. Her organization is part of efforts to address anti-Asian hate through a public awareness campaign organized by the Laban Group, a Filipino ethnic media collaborative. Laban in Filipino means to stand up, fight, or combat. Their goal is to "figure out how our community can respond and how we can address the issue of public safety," Sapigao says. Two years ago, an...
