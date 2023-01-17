Read full article on original website
Wilmington family wins lawsuit against contractor who failed to do work they paid for
WILMINGTON, Ill. (CBS) – Scathing reviews are piling up for a Grundy County contractor. One customer complained about "pathological lies. Another said he "never called or came to do the work."Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduced us to a third angry victim who's celebrating a win despite being out more than $100,000."When everything you own is in there, the panic …," Amber Bormet recapped fighting back tears.She told about the day she and her husband's house burned down in May 2021.It was only a few months before Bormet gave birth to her and husband Will's son Cassius."Me being so pregnant was...
starvedrock.media
Streator Meth Dealer Sent Back To Prison
A convicted felon from Streator is headed back to prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Steven Bottoms has been sentenced to 4 years in a state lockup for dealing meth. In exchange for his guilty plea, a second meth dealing count was dropped. The drug sale happened in May involving informants with the Tri-DENT task force.
walls102.com
Carus providing power washes and car washes for property affected by fire
PERU – Carus LLC is giving back to the community impacted by the recent plant fire with car washes. A fire last week at Carus Chemical Plant in LaSalle left many residents with a residue called potassium permanganate on yards, homes, and vehicles. Carus officials say they donated 42 car washes to community members so far and delivered car wash tokens to neighbors who were unable to attend the car wash events. Power washing services for homes also began this week. Both car wash and power washing services are available to residents free of charge. Anyone still in need of cleanup is encouraged to call the Carus hotline at 815-224-6662.
starvedrock.media
Failed Ottawa Gas Station Robbery Lands Homeless Man In Prison
Prison awaits a man who failed to pull off a gas station robbery in Ottawa. Forty-five-year-old Eugene Orvis who was listed as homeless was given 6 years in prison for aggravated robbery while indicating he had a gun for an attempt at robbing the Circle K on Columbus Street in Ottawa last April. He was also given 2 years in prison for possession of a stolen vehicle which occurred around the same time. Orvis is allowed to serve the two sentences at the same time.
25newsnow.com
ATM stolen from Woodford County bank
BENSON (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATM from a bank lobby. Woodford County Sheriff Matt Smith says police were notified just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday about an open door at the Flanagan State Bank of Benson at 403 State Street.
classichits106.com
Future of downtown Mendota subject of public hearing
MENDOTA – The future of the downtown blocks damaged by fire in 2022 was the subject of a public hearing Monday night in Mendota. City Clerk Emily McConville provided an update to the status of the buildings on Illinois Avenue, and how the losses may not be as bad as feared. The two story building that was partially demolished in an effort to stop the spread of the fire at 706 Illinois Ave may be able to be shored up and rebuilt. That city owned property and the restaurant at 720 Illinois Ave both could see renovation, but the properties between both are a total loss. Demolition could begin as soon as the fire investigation is completed in the next week, but McConville warned that all the different property owners working together would speed up the process. An informal discussion about the future of the Main Street block destroyed by fire included talk of extending 8th Street and the potential cleanup of the property that previously was a dry cleaners.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar
A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police investigating armed business robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
YAHOO!
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
starvedrock.media
Sentencing Delayed For Mendota Man Who Strangled Puppy
It'll be at least a couple more weeks before a Mendota man finds out his punishment for strangling a puppy to death. Twenty-year-old Lucas Ramey was set for sentencing Thursday afternoon but his lawyer asked for a delay and Judge H. Chris Ryan obliged by setting a new sentencing date of February 2nd. Before that date it's expected that Ramey will be evaluated for potential substance abuse issues and if that leads to a form of probation.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Man Has Growing List Of Domestic Battery Charges
A man who has been in and out of Ottawa courtrooms for domestic battery is allegedly at it again. Deputies from La Salle County on Wednesday arrested 26-year-old Aaron Kirby of La Salle for aggravated domestic battery along with violating his bond conditions. The new domestic battery charge relates to an alleged crime committed earlier this month in rural Peru.
WSPY NEWS
Police Blotter for Wednesday, January 18th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Nathan McNeilly for driving while license suspended. He...
wjol.com
East Side Joliet Residents Voice Their Concerns Despite Blast Vote Being Tabled
File Photo (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Dozens of residents from Joliet’s East Side have been vocally against blasting being proposed at an existing quarry. They showed up at last night’s Joliet City Council meeting to voice their concerns. Megan Cooper was at last night’s city council meeting and this morning reflected on her disappointment in Joliet School District 86. No one from the district was at the meeting, even after Megan personally contacted two school board members and Superintendent Theresa Rouse. Cooper says the blasts would occur within close proximity of their schools and expected some representation by the district.
Police: Shots fired at South Grace Ave. home
Another incident involving shots fired into a Kewanee residence occurred early in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19. In a news release, Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat said that at approximately 5:14 am, officers were dispatched to the area of Willow Street and South Grace Avenue for a report of shots being fired.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene
An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Deputies Say Driver Drove Through a Franklin Grove Yard, Left Town and Then Returned and Struck a Stop Sign and Fire Hydrant
On Saturday January 14, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a reckless driver, who drove through a yard in the Village of Franklin Grove. The vehicle was last seen westbound on Old Mill Road. Approximately 20 minutes later, the vehicle was once again seen in the Village...
wglt.org
Former Normal police chief, 2 officers dismissed from federal lawsuit
A federal judge has dismissed allegations against former Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and two officers in a lawsuit filed by the victim of a $12,000 theft by former officer Brian Williams, leaving Williams and the Town of Normal as defendants. U.S. District Court Judge James Shadid ruled that Lindsey...
1470 WMBD
Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat
PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrest made for theft of $7,381 from Dollar General
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Teovoro Rapalo-Varelo, 29, of Rantoul, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, after Paxton police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle at 3:39 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Patton Street. The 2011 Cherolet Equinox that he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.
