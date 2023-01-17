MENDOTA – The future of the downtown blocks damaged by fire in 2022 was the subject of a public hearing Monday night in Mendota. City Clerk Emily McConville provided an update to the status of the buildings on Illinois Avenue, and how the losses may not be as bad as feared. The two story building that was partially demolished in an effort to stop the spread of the fire at 706 Illinois Ave may be able to be shored up and rebuilt. That city owned property and the restaurant at 720 Illinois Ave both could see renovation, but the properties between both are a total loss. Demolition could begin as soon as the fire investigation is completed in the next week, but McConville warned that all the different property owners working together would speed up the process. An informal discussion about the future of the Main Street block destroyed by fire included talk of extending 8th Street and the potential cleanup of the property that previously was a dry cleaners.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO