Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?New York CultureNew York City, NY
Related
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 47: Dallas Stars (26-13-7, 59 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, 56...
NHL
Bergeron Battles Through as Bruins Win in New York
NEW YORK - David Pastrnak thought it was a joke. When Taylor Hall tapped him and told him that Patrice Bergeron had returned to the bench, Pastrnak didn't even bother to turnaround. "[Wednesday night] was not a great moment sitting on the bench when you know he had to leave,"...
NHL
Postgame Report | Cozens nets overtime winner on Ryan Miller Night
Throughout his career, Ryan Miller had a flair for the dramatic and on a night dedicated to him, the Buffalo Sabres delivered an emotional overtime victory. Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into the extra period Thursday to lift the Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Ryan Miller Night presented by KeyBank.
NHL
Husso, Red Wings hold off Golden Knights, end 3-game skid
LAS VEGAS -- Ville Husso made 33 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. It was Husso's first win against the Golden Knights, having gone 0-4-1 in his previous five starts. "I don't think we...
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers close out trip with matchup in Montreal
The Florida Panthers will look to continue their push to get back into a playoff spot when they close out their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. "It's going to be a grind, that wild-card race," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice...
NHL
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers carry their four-game win streak into a Thursday night clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will...
NHL
Brown activated from injured reserve
St. Louis Blues forward Logan Brown was activated from injured reserve on Friday. He last played on Dec. 29 vs. Chicago. "We'll make sure he's ready to go," Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said of when Brown might return to the lineup. "He's practiced with us a little bit now, so he'll get a couple more practices in and we'll see where he's at."
NHL
Devils fan Katz reaches new heights, 'draws' logo with flight path
Pilot wanted to do something special when his hometown team came to his current one. If they need a plot for the next "Top Gun" movie, the New Jersey Devils may be ready to write a spec script. The mission, of course, would have to involve taking a very specific...
NHL
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
NHL
Alexandrov assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Nikita Alexandrov to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Alexandrov, 22, has dressed in 16 games for the Blues this season, registering four points (two goals, two assists)...
NHL
Tarasenko could return early next week for Blues
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Vladimir Tarasenko could return to the St. Louis Blues lineup as soon as Tuesday. The forward will miss his 10th straight game when St. Louis hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH, ESPN+, SN NOW) because of a right hand injury, but playing against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday is an option.
NHL
'HE'S A SMART PLAYER'
Pelletier ready to go if he gets the call to make his NHL debut. Good things come to those who wait. Since being called up from the Calgary Wranglers, Jakob Pelletier has soaked up everything from being around the big club. And now, with the Flames getting set to play...
NHL
Devils Finish 5-Game Road Trip in Seattle | PREVIEW
New Jersey looks to go a perfect 5-0 when they face the Seattle Kraken in the final game of their season-long road trip. The Devils conclude their season-long five-game road trip (4-0) in Seattle looking for a sweep. Puck drops at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled
The forwards ranked second and fourth in the NHL in scoring (Draisaitl, 70; Pastrnak, 63) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (84) entering Thursday. The All-Star Fan Vote determined the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) for each of the four divisions: the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific. The initial rosters were selected by the NHL hockey operations department, which chose one player from each of the 32 NHL teams and were revealed Jan. 5. The final 12 players were announced Thursday.
NHL
Friday Forecheck: Little Time to Rest
By the time the final buzzer sounds on Sunday evening's game at the Wells Fargo Center against the Winnipeg Jets, the Philadelphia Flyers will have played five games in seven nights. Those aren't very common but stretches of four games in six nights are annually part of the schedule. With the American Hockey League features three-in-three (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) gauntlets for teams, the NHL's Collective Bargaining Agreement does not allow for teams to play on three consecutive dates.
NHL
FLA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens were unable to secure a third straight win on Thursday, falling 6-2 to the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre. Head coach Martin St-Louis iced the same lineup he used in Tuesday's win over the Jets. Sam Montembeault once again got the start in goal. The...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (21-15-9) vs. AVALANCHE (22-17-3) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Avalanche:. Points - Mikko Rantanen (53) Goals - Rantanen (29)
NHL
Avalanche String Together Third-Straight Win with 4-1 Victory Over Flames
Colorado defeated Calgary 4-1 on Wednesday night as they recorded their third-straight win in regulation. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Colorado is now 23-17-3 on the season and have won three-straight games in regulation. For the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Stars: 26 - 13 - 7 (59 pts) Kings: 25 - 15 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings are 6th in faceoff win percentage (52.9%). The Kings power play ranks 7th...
Comments / 0