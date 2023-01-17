Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 18:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING The bulk of accumulating snow has ended, with light snow showers for a few more hours this evening. Much cooler temperatures overnight may make damp surfaces slick Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 18:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING The bulk of accumulating snow has ended, with light snow showers for a few more hours this evening. Much cooler temperatures overnight may make damp surfaces slick Saturday morning.
