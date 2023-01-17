Effective: 2023-01-20 18:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING The bulk of accumulating snow has ended, with light snow showers for a few more hours this evening. Much cooler temperatures overnight may make damp surfaces slick Saturday morning.

