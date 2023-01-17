Effective: 2023-01-20 18:43:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Southern Carroll; Strafford WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING The bulk of accumulating snow has ended, with light snow showers for a few more hours this evening. Much cooler temperatures overnight may make damp surfaces slick Saturday morning.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 1 HOUR AGO