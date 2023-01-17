Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Clouds, Slight Shower Chance Friday/Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air several thousand feet above the surface over the western gulf and northeastern Mexico will arrive above our dry airmass by Friday. The lack of sunshine will mean cooler afternoon temperatures. Although the deepest layer of moist air will be to our east, their is a slight chance of scattered light showers over our area. Drier air aloft will follow on Sunday with clearing skies.
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
kgns.tv
Commander’s Reception kicks off WBCA festivities
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Commander’s Reception officially kicked off the WBCA festivities in Laredo Thursday night. The celebration will be in full force this year after dealing with some setbacks due to the pandemic. The Commanders Reception is the official kick off and ribbon ceremony of the 125th...
kgns.tv
Girl Scout Cookie season officially underway in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to bust out your wallets because the Girl Scout cookie season has begun. The Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas have received their shipments of cookies at the Girl Scouts center and now they are making their rounds across Laredo. The girls are...
kgns.tv
Laredo Cycling Club inviting community to Shiloh Bike Trail meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local cycling club is pedaling forward with bringing changes to a popular bike trail and the public is invited to voice their suggestions. The Laredo Cycling Club will be hosting a public forum to discuss changes to the Shiloh Bike Trail. During the city’s recent...
kgns.tv
Truck crashes into fire hydrant on Del Mar Blvd.
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on a busy part of town leaves one driver in a tough spot. The incident happened near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. City crews and the Laredo Police Department are trying to help get a white pick-up truck out of a ditch. According to...
kgns.tv
Intense fire damages paint shop in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A fire seen for miles had many who live in central Laredo on edge. The fire was reported on Monday night at around 9 p.m. near Clark Boulevard and Seymour. For over six hours, firefighters were at the scene trying to contain the blaze. The business...
kgns.tv
Laredo Main Street to hold Veggie Fiesta
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Main Street is inviting the community to its upcoming farmer’s market but this one will be a little greener this time around. Organizers of the farmers market is gearing up to hold its first Veggie Fiesta for the community. The event will be jampacked...
kgns.tv
Laredo business owner suffers total loss after fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo business owner is devastated after he returned from out of town to find out that his paint shop was destroyed due to a fire. The fire was reported on Monday, at the intersection of Clark and Seymour at around 9 p.m. Victor Manuel Gomez,...
kgns.tv
Driver arrested and four undocumented people in custody following chase in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is facing charges in connection with a human smuggling attempt that escalated into car chase. With the help of CBP agents, DPS Troopers arrested Jose Luis Trevino, 25 on Thursday afternoon and charged him with human smuggling and evading arrest. The incident happened on...
kgns.tv
FBI searching for Laredo man who has been missing since December
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a Laredo teen who has been missing since December. Edgar Martinez Jr., 19, was last seen on Dec. 21 at around 7 p.m. as he got into the passenger side of a red single-cab Chevrolet pick-up truck.
kgns.tv
31 Fire cadets officially join Laredo Fire Department
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a glorious day for a group of cadets as they officially joined the ranks of the Laredo Fire Department. After roughly 18 months of training, a total of 31 qualified recruits will enter the department as firefighters and paramedics. Many families and friends of...
kgns.tv
Rollover accident reported on Del Mar
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A busy part of town sees more traffic than usual after a rollover accident was reported. Drivers may have noticed heavy police presence and first responders on Del Mar shortly after noon. It’s unclear what led up to the accident but at least one person was...
kgns.tv
Laredo business catches fire on Clark Blvd
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials are working to put out a structure fire in central Laredo. The fire happened on Monday evening at around 9 p.m. near Clark and Seymour. According to the fire department, the business was closed during the time of the fire. Officials say, the...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo announces city manager finalists
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has revealed the names of the candidates who could potentially become Laredo’s next City manager. According to a press release, the finalists selected by the Laredo City Council during Tuesday’s council meeting include Rick Davis, Joseph Neeb, and Jane Shang.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo Mayor invites community to take on walking challenge
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - This weekend the City of Laredo Mayor will take on an eight-week challenge. The ‘It’s time Texas Community Challenge’ is a competition where everyone across the state is invited to walk in order to encourage physical activity. The City of Laredo Health Department...
kgns.tv
Accident on I-35 causing traffic on southbound lane
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Traffic is backed up on the southbound lane of I-35, due to an apparent accident. Video shows traffic backed up on the highway right after the Shiloh exit on I-35. An ambulance and Laredo Police officer were seen at the location. ON Friday before noon, a...
kgns.tv
I-35 project on track to be completed early 2024
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Construction continues as crews work to improve travels on I-35 in Laredo. This past weekend, the exit that connects I-35 to Loop 20 was closed but now it’s reopen for the traveling public. This coming weekend, another change is coming; one of the lanes will...
kgns.tv
Construction for Century City improvements almost done, say Laredo employees
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City crews continue to work on a project that’s been a year in the making due to several delays. Crews are currently working on the bridge in the Century City neighborhood, which is their first priority. The city engineer, Ramon Chavez, said they plan to open it back up in mid-March for residents. According to the engineer, the project was delayed due to the recent rains at the end of last year. At the time, crews could not get any equipment in the area as they continue to improve sanitary and drainage systems.
kgns.tv
LAPS to hold Putts for Mutts Golf Tournament
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization that helps our four-legged friends find forever homes is inviting golfers to the green to sink some putts for a good cause. This weekend, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is hosting its first ‘Putts for Mutts’ golf tournament. It’s a chance...
Comments / 0