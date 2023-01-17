Longtime New Orleans civic activist Barbara Lacen Keller dies at 76

Barbara Lacen Keller

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) – Longtime civic activist Barbara Lacen Keller died Monday, family members confirmed.

Loved ones say Keller passed after a brief illness. She recently retired after a long career working in different capacities at New Orleans city hall.

Keller also served on a host of boards, including the Jazz and Heritage Foundation, WWOZ, and Preservation Resource Center.

Barbara Lacen Keller speaking about the culture with WGNO’s LBJ in 2003 (Courtesy DJ Studios)

Keller was a staunch advocate of the city’s second line culture and was a member of the Lady Buck Jumpers Social Aid and Pleasure Club.

Keller also was a member and chaplain of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale’ Mardi Gras organization.

Barbara Lacen Keller was 76 years old. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.

