Alabama State

Calhoun Journal

Governor Ivey Issues Executive Order Triad Following Promise for a More Efficient, Accountable and Transparent Government During Inaugural Address

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed Executive Orders 726, 727 and 728 to establish and promote more efficiency, accountability and transparency within state government. Recommitting to her priority of an open, honest and transparent administration, Governor Ivey shared this message during her Inaugural Address Monday morning: “In 2017, I promised my administration would […]
wdhn.com

New BCA President Helena Duncan calls for continuation of economic incentives, says Alabama is open for business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The new president of the influential Business Council of Alabama has hit the ground running since starting in December. President and CEO Helena Duncan is no stranger to the council or the business needs of Alabama. Before joining the BCA, she built a 35-year career as a banker in the Montgomery area, working with businesses to identify their needs — a skill she said transferred into her current role.
altoday.com

Paul DeMarco: Alabama should follow other states around the nation in providing permanent tax relief for its citizens

Alabama State Representatives and Senators have a lot on their plate as they prepare for the upcoming session in March. One difference in this session that is unusual for the Alabama Legislature is that there will be sizable surpluses for the two state budgets. The education budget will have a $2 billion-plus addition, and the general fund will have more than $200 million of unexpected surplus monies.
wdhn.com

Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun...
wvtm13.com

Alabama withdraws from voter registration group

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama has withdrawn from a 32-state voter registration partnership. New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter Tuesday withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a non-profit grouping of 32 states and the District of Columbia. Allen cited concerns over privacy, saying he was troubled...
AL.com

Confused about Alabama’s permitless carry law? One city to host meeting to address questions

Alabama on New Year’s Day became the 25th state to remove a requirement for gun owners to purchase a permit to carry a handgun. But law enforcement officials say the new law is sparking questions that include, among other things, whether guns are restricted from churches and government buildings. And another question: Do gun owners need to purchase an Alabama permit if they travel with their firearm to a nearby state?
Calhoun Journal

Secretary of State Wes Allen Officially Withdraws From ERIC Organization

Montgomery, AL – Secretary of State Wes Allen has officially withdrawn from the Electronic Registration Information Center as his first official act in office. “I made a promise to the people of Alabama that ending our state’s relationship with the ERIC organization would be my first official act as Secretary of State,” Allen said. “I came into the office after being sworn in yesterday and signed the letter to ERIC notifying them that Alabama is no longer a participant in any of their programs. The relationship between Alabama and ERIC is officially over.”
The Cullman Tribune

Marshall condemns FDA’s ‘illegal and dangerous decision to abandon restrictions on abortion-inducing drugs’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney General Steve Marshall on Friday led a coalition of 22 state attorneys general in sending a letter to the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Robert Califf, condemning the FDA’s recent decision “to abandon its longstanding restrictions on the remote prescription and administration of abortion-inducing drugs.”  “The Food and Drug Administration’s decision to abandon commonsense restrictions on remotely prescribing and administering abortion-inducing drugs is both illegal and dangerous,” the attorneys general wrote in the letter. “In direct contravention of longstanding FDA practice and congressional mandate, the FDA’s rollback of important safety restrictions ignores both women’s health...
orangeandbluepress.com

$500 Direct Payment for Alabama Residents – See Eligibility Here

Alabama taxpayers are set to receive $500 rebates under a $2.7 billion budget surplus. Alabama Residents Set to Receive $500 Direct Payments. Up to $500 could be refunded to a group of taxpayers as lawmakers are working with Governor Ivey on a $500 million rebate package. According to Arthur Orr the Alabama state senator and education budget committee chairman, this will help residents deal with high inflation.
AL.com

Postal service job fairs in Alabama: What are the jobs and how much do they pay?

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a series of job fairs in an effort to fill hundreds of positions across Alabama. The Wynn Drive Post Office, located at 645 Wynn Drive in Huntsville, will host a career fair Jan. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The fair will cover positions available in Athens, Brownsboro, Decatur, Elkmont, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Hazel Green, Lacey Springs, Madison, Meridian Ville, Owens Crossroads, and Toney.
alreporter.com

Opinion | If a racially just Alabama is what you want, prove it

There were lots of speeches in Montgomery on Monday. Speeches about freedom and life and liberty. Speeches about the future. Speeches about justice and a brighter future. And seemingly every speaker who delivered those speeches – from Gov. Kay Ivey on down the list of warmup acts at Monday’s inauguration events – wanted to make sure that everyone knew they were speaking about ALL Alabamians. All.
alreporter.com

Innovate Alabama opens second round of grant funding to benefit local entrepreneurs

Innovate Alabama will open applications for the second round of the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Alabama-based recipients of Phase I and Phase II Federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants are eligible to apply for up to $250,000 in supplemental funding.
R.A. Heim

$400 one-time payment is likely coming to Alabama residents

If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. This means that the state of Alabama has a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount for the year. Due to this extra money collected by the state, something has to be done with this money. Right now, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
wdhn.com

New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama

(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield...
