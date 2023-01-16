Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event update: Full patch notes
Apex Legends’ Celestial Sunrise Collection Event has been announced and it’s set to introduce the Hardcore Royale LTM, an array of fresh skins, and the Date Night LTM at a later date. As Apex’s seasons last for three months, it’s important for the devs to keep players interested...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 player designs incredible ‘Banana Ana’ skin that Fortnite fans would love
Overwatch 2 has plenty of fantastic skins, but up until now, none of them are yet to be fruit themed. Meet Banana Ana, a fanmade skin for the healing sniper. Overwatch 2 has plenty of great skins, with the art team absolutely killing cosmetics each and every time. With skins being consistently released in the shop, as well as for events and battle passes, Overwatch is constantly being treated to fresh skins.
dexerto.com
Blizzard outlines plans for Overwatch 2 PvE story, but there’s a big catch
Overwatch 2 Director Aaron Keller has teased more details about the much-coveted PvE mode, but Blizzard Entertainment has yet to iron out the specifics. Initially, the crew at Blizzard planned on deploying Overwatch 2’s story campaign alongside the standard multiplayer suite. By the summer of 2022, however, the developers...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro Mande hits insane highlight with 4 straight no-scopes to wipe squad
Popular Apex Legends pro and streamer Mikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek pulled off a ridiculous Sentinel play, landing four consecutive no-scopes for a clean squad wipe. For the majority of Apex Legends players, the Sentinel is a long-range rifle used for knocking down opponents from afar. Despite this, the charged...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal slams “incompetent” Apex Legends devs after ‘UI images’ bug ruins game
TSM pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has blasted Respawn as “incompetent” after Apex Legends’ infamous ‘UI images ran out of room’ error ruined a match mid-gunfight. Bugs and glitches have regularly affected Apex Legends players since its February 2019 launch. However, most have been...
dexerto.com
FaZe Clan lose key player for BLAST Premier Spring Groups
FaZe’s CS:GO team will have to do without the services of Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups, it has been announced. The North American organization posted to Twitter that rain will miss the event to attend the birth of his child, adding that head coach Robert ‘RobbaN’ Dahlström will not be standing behind the team in their first matches “due to a personal matter”.
dexerto.com
Ayaneo reveals Pocket Air Android handheld & more
Chinese hardware manufacturer Ayaneo revealed a number of new handhelds during a live broadcast and surprised everyone with a new Android handheld, named the Pocket Air. With a mostly drab stream, Ayaneo still managed to impress with its upcoming hardware. Alongside showing off the previously released Ayaneo 2 and Air Pro, as well as the upcoming Slide. The show ended with the Pocket Air, an Android-based handheld not too dissimilar to the Logitech G Cloud or Razer Edge.
dexerto.com
Nadeshot explains why Scump’s retirement timing is “bizarre”
Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, former CoD pro and 100 Thieves founder, has explained why he finds the timing of Seth ‘Scump’ Abner’s retirement “bizarre”, pointing to Warzone 2 issues as a key reason. The news that Scump was set to call time on his...
dexerto.com
League of Legends devs are considering massive buffs to Kayle’s ultimate
While Kayle had a brief stint in the Season 12 meta, she’s been out of favor for a long time. League of Legends developers are considering a set of buffs to her ultimate ability that would make her an even greater late game powerhouse. Most champions in League of...
dexerto.com
Sojourn players annihilate Overwatch 2 with 70 kill games thanks to Mercy pocket
Overwatch 2 players are desperate for Sojourn nerfs after seeing insane scorecards with people playing her getting over 50 kills per game. Scoreboards in Overwatch 2 are giving players more ways than ever to see who is dominating their ranked games and it turns out that Sojourn has grown incredibly powerful with a Mercy pocket.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert uncovers “weird” Armor issue making you take more damage
Warzone 2 expert and YouTuber TrueGameData has uncovered armor issues in the battle royale, causing players with armor to actually take more damage from enemies. Despite the initial hype and anticipation that surround Warzone 2, much of it has dissipated in the months since launch. Reports suggest the player count...
dexerto.com
Thebausffs latest feeding ban brings League of Legends report system into question again
Well-known Sion one trick Thebausffs has had their account banned for intentional feeding once again. This has brought League of Legends’ report system under fire for condemning alternative gameplay styles that Thebausffs has become well known for. Thebausffs is easily one of the most entertaining League of Legends streamers...
dexerto.com
Best Klefki Tera Raid build: How to solo Greninja with Stored Power
Unrivaled Greninja is in seven-star Tera Raids for a limited time, and this Klefki build will make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s newest challenge a breeze, thanks to Stored Power. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game is almost entirely made up of Tera Raiding. Despite a brief retreading of gyms and...
dexerto.com
Crazy Warzone 2 bug is killing players before the match even starts
A bizarre and infuriating Warzone 2 bug is killing players before matches even begin, booting them out of the transport plane as it approaches Al Mazrah. While Warzone 2 was seen by many as the answer to the first Warzone’s glaring issues, that optimism has given way to disappointment as a series of issues affect the BR sequel.
dexerto.com
Overwatch League teams start legal battle against OWL for economic relief
After several down years, the Overwatch League teams have coalesced to begin a legal battle for lost revenue. It’s been a rough few years for the Overwatch League. Despite paying astronomical prices for franchises, OWL owners have seen viewership constantly dwindle due to the global lockdown and following the switch of broadcasting rights from Twitch to YouTube.
dexerto.com
Underrated “laser beam” SMG has zero recoil in Warzone 2
Warzone 2 expert FaZe Booya has unveiled an underused SMG that’s a “laser beam” on Al Mazrah and deserves more attention in the current meta. SMGs are the top-tier choice at close quarters in Warzone 2, offering unmatched TTKs and a huge amount of mobility to outplay your foes.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players thrilled at the return of 1v1 Gulag matches
Warzone 2 players rejoiced as Activision decided to backtrack on its 2v2 Gulag concept and bring back the fan-favorite 1v1 format. On January 18, Activision delayed MW2 and WZ2 Season 2 until February 15. The decision disappointed community members, but the development team promised significant changes to the battle royale sequel. The delay announcement explicitly mentioned adjustments to looting, loadouts, and the Gulag.
dexerto.com
“Terrible” Warzone 2 bundle splits community as players argue value of reskins
Warzone 2 players argued amongst themselves over Activision’s recent practice of selling reskins for new bundles, with many in the community calling out the devs in a heated debate. Reskins are a fairly common practice in the gaming industry, where the developers create a different color palette for a...
dexerto.com
9 best visual novels to play on Switch & Steam in 2023
Visual novels feature what are arguably some of the most unique, engaging experiences in all of gaming, but which are the best ones to pick up and play? We’ve curated a list of nine of the best visual novels to play on Switch and Steam in 2023. Visual novels...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 guru reveals best sniper support SMG with “zero recoil”
Looking to run the best sniper support weapon in Warzone 2? Well, you may want to look at a build for the FSS Hurricane that has “zero recoil” and dominates at short to mid-range. It’s been a few months now since Warzone 2 finally released, and in that...
