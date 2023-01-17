ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Bedford firefighters show support for student bullied at school

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department showed its support for students struggling with bullying at school. When they learned that a student in the community had been experiencing some issues with bullying, they wanted to make sure he knew he wasn’t alone. Several members of the department...
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Restaurant Week is underway in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Restaurant Week kicked off Friday and runs through Jan. 29. It includes nearly 30 locations including popular spots like Tuco’s and Frankie Rowlands. Places like Little Green Hive and Cello’s Coffee House are offering meals to go. “It’s a lot of really great...
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors

A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Covington church donates handmade items to VSP in Clifton Forge

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Virginia State Police in Area 38 in Clifton Forge is thanking a local church for their kindness in donating handmade items for children in emergency situations. Debra Pickett and her bible group with Good News Fellowship Church in Covington donated handmade quilts and stuffed animals.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WSLS

Polar Plunge supports Special Olympics’ ‘Healthy Athletes’ program

SALEM, Va. – The countdown continues to this year’s New River Polar Plunge, the largest fundraiser in southwest Virginia for the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. Those programs happen both on and off the playing field, including the ‘Healthy Athletes’ program that addresses the health needs...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke City Council votes to rename park after local advocate

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke City Council voted Tuesday night to rename Kennedy Park in Melrose-Rugby after Estelle McCadden, local neighborhood advocate and founder of the Virginia Statewide Neighborhood Conference. Multiple people spoke at the meeting, including Brenda Hale with the Roanoke branch of the NAACP. “When you talk...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Meet Bryce Cobbs, the Roanoke artist behind the Henrietta Lacks statue concept drawing

Roanoke artist Bryce Cobbs couldn’t imagine a world without his craft. He has been enamored with art since he was a little kid, spending most of his time sketching in his notebook and getting lost in his drawings. Now, he’s using his work to help raise awareness about a local figure whose story often goes untold: Henrietta Lacks, also known as the “Mother of Modern Medicine.”
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhood

Want more news about Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Roanoke’s sprawling century-old American Viscose Co. property, a storied but faded reminder of a long-ago industrial heyday, is the target of an ambitious new redevelopment plan that city officials believe could transform the former factory site into Roanoke’s newest destination neighborhood.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Village Grill hosts “Dogs for a cause” donation event in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Calling all hot dog lovers! It is time to enjoy the festivities at the Village Grill restaurant. In celebration of Betty White’s 101st birthday, the Village Grill restaurant in Roanoke will be serving hot dogs as a part of its “Dogs for a cause” event. The offer will be two dogs and fries for ten dollars. The restaurant says all profits will go to the Mill Mountain Zoo.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Pediatric dental residency program coming to Tanglewood’s Carilion Clinic

ROANOKE, Va. – A new dental residency program to address children’s dental needs is coming to the Carilion Clinic at Tanglewood. The program partnership between Carilion Clinic and Delta Dental of Virginia will allow the existing practice to train more dentists and see more pediatric patients. Pediatric Dentist...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again

They say never read the comments. I made the mistake of reading the comments – specifically some of the comments about Tuesday night’s announcement that developer Ed Walker is buying the former American Viscose rayon factory in Roanoke with plans to rehab it into a mixed-use property of residential, commercial and manufacturing.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Threat made to Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever home

Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our weekly Furry Friends segment. Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever …. Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Nothing Bundt Cakes opens Lynchburg location

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new spot featuring sweet treats has opened a location in Lynchburg. Nothing Bundt Cakes officially opened its doors and will host a few events to celebrate its grand opening. Grand opening events will take place next weekend, including:. Friday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m., Ribbon cutting...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

City of Roanoke to Collaborate With Developer To Transform Former American Viscose Property

The City of Roanoke, the Roanoke Economic Development Authority, and local developer, Ed Walker, are collaborating and co-investing on a transformation of the former American Viscose Plant in Southeast Roanoke.  Over the next several years, the collaboration will preserve elements of its industrial heritage while gradually transforming parts of the former industrial site into Riverdale, […]
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy