Roanoke artist Bryce Cobbs couldn’t imagine a world without his craft. He has been enamored with art since he was a little kid, spending most of his time sketching in his notebook and getting lost in his drawings. Now, he’s using his work to help raise awareness about a local figure whose story often goes untold: Henrietta Lacks, also known as the “Mother of Modern Medicine.”

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO