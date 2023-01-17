Read full article on original website
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
This Marietta 5-K Run Will Help You Feel Great About Healthy Resolutions And Earn a Chocolatey RewardDeanLandMarietta, GA
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
Peachtree Ridge's Hayden Shelton wins Gwinnett County boys diving title
STONE MOUNTAIN — Peachtree Ridge junior Hayden Shelton won the Gwinnett County boys diving championship Wednesday night at Mountain Park Aquatic Center. Shelton racked up 559.30 points, well ahead of the 515.95 total he posted in a fourth-place finish at the county meet last season. Archer’s Luke Frierson, third...
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ava Watson shines in North Gwinnett's region win
DULUTH — Ava Watson scored 28 points Wednesday in the North Gwinnett girls basketball team’s 56-24 win over Duluth in Region 7-AAAAAAA. Caroline Beavin added 17 points for the Bulldogs. GIRLS BASKETBALL. Central 58, Discovery 25. LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett rolled past rival Discovery 58-25 Wednesday. The...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Former Collins Hill head football coach Lenny Gregory hired by Gordon Central
Former Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory is the new head football coach at Gordon Central, the Gordon County Board of Education announced Thursday. Gregory led Collins Hill to its only state football title in 2021, then resigned following the 2022 season. At the time, he posted on social media “after meeting with the new administration, it is clear that we do not see eye to eye on the future of the football program.”
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: John Mark Avitabile, Central Gwinnett earn OT win over Discovery
LAWRENCEVILLE — John Mark Avitabile’s heroics in the fourth quarter and overtime helped Central Gwinnett to its first season sweep of Discovery in the boys basketball rivalry. Avitabile made the game-tying free throws for force overtime, then hit a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime of the 52-51 victory. Malik...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Walker names South Gwinnett grad TJ Anderson head coach
Walker did not have to look far to find its new football coach, promoting T.J. Anderson to lead the Wolverines' program. Anderson has been at Walker for two years as associate head coach and offensive coordinator. "I’m most excited to build a perennial-winning program and to put my own stamp...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Tony Lotti, reigning Atlanta Falcons High School Coach of the Year, named Seckinger football coach
The reigning Atlanta Falcons 2022 High School Coach of the Year is the new head football coach at Seckinger. Tony Lotti, after an impressive rebuilding job at Apalachee, was announced Friday as the head of the brand-new Seckinger football program, whose previous coach, Aaron Hill, stepped down after the inaugural season. The hire was approved Thursday night by the Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Norcross' Jesse McMillan, Shiloh's Devin Jones, Parkview's Eric Brown earn NFHS awards for 2021-22
Three Gwinnett County coaches earned National Federation of State High School Association Coach Awards for the 2021-22 school year. Norcross boys basketball coach Jesse McMillan, Shiloh track and field coach Devin Jones and Parkview swimming and diving coach Eric Brown were named Georgia coaches of the year in the sport. Both McMillan and Brown also were selected as national coaches of the year in their sports.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Collins Hill knocks off No. 8 Buford
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Buford, ranked eighth in Class AAAAAAA, 55-51 Tuesday in Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball. Javyn Smith had 19 points, Keishawn Hampton scored 12 and Kai McArthur had 11 points as the Eagles (11-7, 3-1 region) held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Wolves (13-5, 3-1).
gwinnettprepsports.com
Santavious Bryant returns to Grayson as head football coach
After a successful run as a Grayson assistant coach, Santavious Bryant is back as the Rams’ new head football coach. Bryant, 28, was approved by the Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday night, returning to Grayson after spending the 2022 season as defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach for Class AAAAAA state runner-up Gainesville. He was previously defensive backs coach at Grayson from the 2019 to the 2021 seasons, including the 2020 state championship season under former Grayson head coach Adam Carter, who resigned recently to become head coach at Lowndes.
saturdaytradition.com
Arik Gilbert, former Georgia TE/WR, makes B1G transfer decision
Arik Gilbert spent 1 season at LSU before transferring to Georgia, where he remained for 2 seasons. The tight end/wide receiver from the Atlanta area will now head to the B1G to hopefully resurrect what once appeared to be a promising college career. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Gilbert has...
Former Atlanta United player dies after boating accident, officials say
MIAMI. Fla. — A former Atlanta United player has died after a boating accident in South Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Anton Walkes’ current team Charlotte F.C. confirmed his death on Thursday morning. He was 25. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Walkes made 70...
Lois Johnson, mother of Atlanta sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Jr., dies at 94
ROSWELL, Ga. — Atlanta broadcasting legend Ernie Johnson, Jr. and his family are mourning the loss of his mother. Lois Marjorie Johnson died Tuesday at the age of 94. She was married to former Atlanta Braves broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Sr., for 63 years until his death in 2011. [DOWNLOAD:...
addictedtovacation.com
6 Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Atlanta (Short Drives Only!)
There are dozens of great places and locations that you can visit in and around Georgia. In this article, we’ve identified the top day trips from Atlanta. There are hundreds of places to visit and things to do in Georgia’s capital Atlanta, whether you are a local or a visitor. However, you may sometimes want to get out of the city to see what the areas around Atlanta have to offer.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions
Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
University System of Georgia names presidents for 2 colleges
Clayton State University and Atlanta Metropolitan State College will have new leaders starting Feb. 1.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Major crash shuts down I-85 in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash has shut down four of five southbound lanes of I-85 in DeKalb County. The lanes are shut down near I-285.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person shot on Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been shot at 74 Northside Dr. SW near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A man was shot in the leg around 7:36 p.m. He was walking into a store when a vehicle began shooting at him. The victim is alive, conscious and breathing and...
secretatlanta.co
Witness Unbelievable LEGO Displays At The Upcoming Atlanta Brick Con
Atlanta Brick Con is back and is ready to blow away every ATLien who’s a fan of LEGO. From professional builders to spectacular creations, imagination stations, and beyond. You do not want to miss out on this impressive fan-made collection of Lego creations, hitting up Atlanta very soon. Filled...
