Snow alert called in Aberdeen; plowing starts at 6 a.m.

The city of Aberdeen has called a snow alert and will begin plowing emergency routes at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the city.

Plowing on north-south streets in Zone 2 begins at 7 a.m. with plowing on east-west avenues in Zone 2 at 1 p.m.

Plowing in the commercial zone begins at 10 p.m. with plowing of city parking lots planned at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Cars parked on the streets after the stated time, and before snow is cleared curb to curb will be ticketed and towed to another street.

