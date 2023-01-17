ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Jan. 20th

State police decided they will stick with vehicles with four wheels when it comes to crime scenes and enforcing the rules of the road. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Flint residents skeptical of the safety of filtered water. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Flint residents...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning, January 17

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. The child vaccination rates were at a low 94 percent in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have dropped to 93 percent during the last academic school year. Bay Metro: Bridge tolls would take a toll on bottom...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Jan. 20

General Motors announced a $918 million investment across four U.S. manufacturing sites, including in Flint and Bay City. Sue Smith joins us today to discuss the Love to Cook Club!. Division 5 Young Marine of the Year. Updated: 5 hours ago. Meet the Division 5 Young Marine of the Year.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Power outage reported in Bay City’s West side

BAY CITY, MI — A power outage snarled the morning commute in Bay City on Thursday, Jan. 19. A BAY Alert was issued shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday stating that there is a power outage on Bay City’s West side. The power outage is affecting several intersections...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Longtime downtown Bay City anchor St. Laurent Brothers for sale

BAY CITY, MI — St. Laurent Brothers, an iconic candy store and longtime downtown Bay City anchor, has been listed for sale. The retail business and the historic building it’s located in at 1101 N. Water St. are listed for $1.7 million. The sale includes the building plus 150 feet of waterfront along the Saginaw River and the 10 boat docks that sit behind the shop. View the real estate listing here.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Love to Cook Club

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. GM has made a major investment in mid-Michigan, with $579 million headed to the Flint Engine Operations plant and $216 million to the Bay City GPS plant. GM announces $918M investment. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. General Motors announced a...
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Homelessness count taking place in Saginaw County

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw is participating in a statewide effort to measure homelessness across Michigan. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Saginaw County Consortium of Homeless Assistance Providers, SC-CHAP, in association with volunteers from the community will conduct Saginaw’s annual Point-in-Time, PIT, Homeless Count. Trained volunteers will count and...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Rain south, snow north tomorrow morning.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County. In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint residents skeptical of the safety of filtered water

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Bay City is increasing its water rates for residents. The Big Boy Restaurant in Bridgeport and the We'reDough bakery in Flint Township will be closing at the end of January. Self-love workshop. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Lisa Thompson, the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Jan. 18th

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Keits Greenhouse and Floral Center will be closing up shop for good on Feb. 1 after 167 years of business. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Schools getting money for resource officers. Updated: 18 hours...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Division 5 Young Marine of the Year

GM has made a major investment in mid-Michigan, with $579 million headed to the Flint Engine Operations plant and $216 million to the Bay City GPS plant. General Motors announced a $918 million investment across four U.S. manufacturing sites, including in Flint and Bay City. Love to Cook Club. Updated:...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
WNEM

Quiet Wednesday before rain & snow Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a rainy start to the week we’ll be able to dry out this Wednesday. We’ll continue to hold on to the clouds though. We’re still tracking the rain and snow for Thursday and accumulating snow is very likely, but only in our northern counties where there is a Winter Storm Watch. For those who live in the Tri-Cities and in Flint who like the snow, unfortunately this won’t be the storm system that brings a lot (but there’s still plenty of winter left!).
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Local restaurant and bakery closing this month

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Flint residents are skeptical about the safety of the city's filtered tap water despite the city's assurances that it is safe. Bay City water rate increases. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Bay City is increasing its water rates for residents.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Historic Bay City building for sale

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A landmark business in downtown Bay City is for sale after over 100 years of business. St. Laurent Brothers on North Water and Third Streets in Bay City has been in business since 1904. The shop is known for its bulk candies and nuts and...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Large power outage reported in Midland

UPDATE: As of 9:15 p.m., electric service had been restored to all but about 300 customers. The cause of the outage wasn’t immediately known. MIDLAND, MI-- Consumers energy is reporting that nearly 12,000 customers in the City of Midland, Larkin Township, Mills Township and more are without power.
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy