Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Jan. 20th
State police decided they will stick with vehicles with four wheels when it comes to crime scenes and enforcing the rules of the road. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Flint residents skeptical of the safety of filtered water. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Flint residents...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning, January 17
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. The child vaccination rates were at a low 94 percent in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have dropped to 93 percent during the last academic school year. Bay Metro: Bridge tolls would take a toll on bottom...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Jan. 20
General Motors announced a $918 million investment across four U.S. manufacturing sites, including in Flint and Bay City. Sue Smith joins us today to discuss the Love to Cook Club!. Division 5 Young Marine of the Year. Updated: 5 hours ago. Meet the Division 5 Young Marine of the Year.
WNEM
Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
Power outage reported in Bay City’s West side
BAY CITY, MI — A power outage snarled the morning commute in Bay City on Thursday, Jan. 19. A BAY Alert was issued shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday stating that there is a power outage on Bay City’s West side. The power outage is affecting several intersections...
Longtime downtown Bay City anchor St. Laurent Brothers for sale
BAY CITY, MI — St. Laurent Brothers, an iconic candy store and longtime downtown Bay City anchor, has been listed for sale. The retail business and the historic building it’s located in at 1101 N. Water St. are listed for $1.7 million. The sale includes the building plus 150 feet of waterfront along the Saginaw River and the 10 boat docks that sit behind the shop. View the real estate listing here.
WNEM
Love to Cook Club
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. GM has made a major investment in mid-Michigan, with $579 million headed to the Flint Engine Operations plant and $216 million to the Bay City GPS plant. GM announces $918M investment. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. General Motors announced a...
Homelessness count taking place in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw is participating in a statewide effort to measure homelessness across Michigan. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Saginaw County Consortium of Homeless Assistance Providers, SC-CHAP, in association with volunteers from the community will conduct Saginaw’s annual Point-in-Time, PIT, Homeless Count. Trained volunteers will count and...
WNEM
Rain south, snow north tomorrow morning.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County. In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning...
WNEM
Flint residents skeptical of the safety of filtered water
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Bay City is increasing its water rates for residents. The Big Boy Restaurant in Bridgeport and the We'reDough bakery in Flint Township will be closing at the end of January. Self-love workshop. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Lisa Thompson, the...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Jan. 18th
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Keits Greenhouse and Floral Center will be closing up shop for good on Feb. 1 after 167 years of business. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Schools getting money for resource officers. Updated: 18 hours...
WNEM
Division 5 Young Marine of the Year
GM has made a major investment in mid-Michigan, with $579 million headed to the Flint Engine Operations plant and $216 million to the Bay City GPS plant. General Motors announced a $918 million investment across four U.S. manufacturing sites, including in Flint and Bay City. Love to Cook Club. Updated:...
WNEM
Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
WNEM
Quiet Wednesday before rain & snow Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a rainy start to the week we’ll be able to dry out this Wednesday. We’ll continue to hold on to the clouds though. We’re still tracking the rain and snow for Thursday and accumulating snow is very likely, but only in our northern counties where there is a Winter Storm Watch. For those who live in the Tri-Cities and in Flint who like the snow, unfortunately this won’t be the storm system that brings a lot (but there’s still plenty of winter left!).
WNEM
Local restaurant and bakery closing this month
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Flint residents are skeptical about the safety of the city's filtered tap water despite the city's assurances that it is safe. Bay City water rate increases. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Bay City is increasing its water rates for residents.
This Grand Blanc Parking Lot Doesn’t Suck as Bad As Everyone Says
There is one parking lot in Grand Blanc that everyone is always complaining about. It's one of the most hated parking lots in Genesee County. Residents complain the parking lot is too small, too congested, and poorly designed. While all of that may be true, it's still not as bad as everyone makes it out to be.
WNEM
Historic Bay City building for sale
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A landmark business in downtown Bay City is for sale after over 100 years of business. St. Laurent Brothers on North Water and Third Streets in Bay City has been in business since 1904. The shop is known for its bulk candies and nuts and...
Large power outage reported in Midland
UPDATE: As of 9:15 p.m., electric service had been restored to all but about 300 customers. The cause of the outage wasn’t immediately known. MIDLAND, MI-- Consumers energy is reporting that nearly 12,000 customers in the City of Midland, Larkin Township, Mills Township and more are without power.
Great Debate – What Is The Oldest Coney Island In Flint Area?
Flint is known for a lot of great things including, people, places, music, and food. One food in particular that comes to mind is the Flint-style coney dog. A question was recently posted on the Memories of Flint Facebook page,. 'What is the oldest coney around Flint still open? ....
Comments / 0