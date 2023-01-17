Read full article on original website
kauainownews.com
12-year-old boy hit by car while riding his bike in serious condition
A 12-year-old Anahola boy was admitted in serious condition to Wilcox Medical Center after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Saturday afternoon. According to a preliminary investigation, the boy was riding his bike along ‘Aliomanu Road when he was struck by a black Dodge SUV that was operated by a 35-year-old Anahola woman, shortly after 4:20 p.m. First responders with the Kaua‘i Fire Department and American Medical Response treated the 12-year-old on the scene, before admitting him to Wilcox Medical Center in serious condition.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Visitor in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Kauai
KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visitor from China is in critical condition after a near-drowning at Kauai’s Anini Beach. The 45-year-old man from Shanghai was rescued from waters just offshore around 3:40 p.m. Monday,. Rescuers from the Hanalei fire station, Ocean Safety, AMR and a bystander all rushed to help....
Kauai visitor dies in an attempt to save 2 swimmers
The two swimmers made it safely to shore but Jakubowicz became unresponsive in the water and was brought to shore by local surfers.
KITV.com
Famous New York architect, family purchase more than 200-acre Hanalei Bison Ranch
HANALEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A world-renowned architect is part of the family who purchased the more than 200-acre Hanalei Bison Ranch on Kauai's North Shore. KITV4 has confirmed that New York architect Richard Meier and his family have purchased about 229 acres, which includes grazing bison, fish and fruit and vegetable gardens.
Council Members, Nonprofit Director Nominated To Fill Kauai House Seat
Kauai Democrats are submitting the names of Kauai County Councilman Luke Evslin and former County Councilman Mason Chock to Gov. Josh Green as possible replacements for former state Rep. James Tokioka, according to an official familiar with the party process. Kauai party officials are also nominating Nikki Cristobal, founder and...
BEAT OF HAWAII
This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii
Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
