Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Bicyclist struck by box truck during hit-and-run in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was left with multiple injuries after a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 19 around 3:30 p.m., a bicyclist was traveling south on SW Citrus Blvd. At the same time, a yellow box truck was traveling south when the right outside mirror hit the bicyclist.
treasurecoast.com
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE
ST LUCIE SHERIFF: LOUS ELLIS PARK SHOOTING (JAN.19) 10:50 AM UPDATE. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Here is Sheriff Mascaras update on the shooting at Lous Ellis Park. On Wednesday, detectives identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr., as a person of interest in the Ilous Ellis Park shooting on Monday....
cbs12.com
Missing 62-year-old woman found safe
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Elisme found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is looking for a missing 62-year-old woman. Deputies say Lucie Elisme was last hear from on Monday, Jan. 16. She was later reported missing by a friend on Jan. 18. Elisme was...
cbs12.com
Woman killed in crash in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in Boca Raton. Just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Boca Raton Police Department responded to calls about a crash along West Camino Real. The front passenger, 72-year-old Victoria Luna, died on scene while the driver, 73-year-old Martha Pineda, was transported to Delray Medical Center for treatment.
cbs12.com
West Palm Beach police car involved in crash
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is back to normal following a crash involving a patrol car with the West Palm Beach Police Department. The crash happened at the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Australian Avenue. A CBS12 News En Español viewer shared video of the...
cw34.com
11-year-old student missing for weeks found safe
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Eleven-year-old old Jaliyah Williams had been missing since going to her school bus stop in Riviera Beach on the morning of January 5. We’re happy to report that she’s been found safe and sound. Jaliyah Williams was found in Valdosta, Georgia with...
cbs12.com
'Help us stop the violence:' Ongoing shootings and no arrests bring fear to residents
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A community in Fort Pierce remains on edge after the mass shooting at a family event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and still no arrests. The shooting at Ellis Park Monday evening left a young mother dead and 11 others hurt. “Help us...
sebastiandaily.com
Body found behind home in Fellsmere, Florida
Police say a body of an unidentified man was found behind a home Thursday afternoon in Fellsmere, Florida. “No foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is in its infancy, and more information will be released when it can be made available,” Fellsmere Police Chief Keith M. Touchberry told Sebastian Daily.
cbs12.com
PBSO looking for missing 31-year-old woman
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is looking for a 31-year-old woman. Deputies said Williana Delgado was last seen on Friday, Jan. 13 but was reported missing by her sister on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Delgado was last seen on foot wearing a...
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
cbs12.com
'Very bizarre:' Delray Beach PD detail woman's latest rescue from storm drain
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday afternoon, Delray Beach Police and Fire Rescue pulled a woman from a storm drain near Lindell Boulevard. This is the second time they've rescued this same woman from the stormwater system in the past two years, and she had to be extricated from a similar situation a third time in another state.
wqcs.org
Okeechobee County Sheriff - Dead Person Found in Douglas Park Subdivision Died as a Result of a Criminal Act
Okeechobee County - Friday January 20, 2023: Okeechobee County Sheriff Deputies discovered a dead body in a wooded area around NE 14th Avenue in the Douglas Park Subdivision of Okeechobee County on Monday, January 16. A news release posted on the Sheriff's Facebook page Wednesday states that the victim has...
cbs12.com
Woman left methadone clinic before fatal hit-and-run: PBSO
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman charged in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Lake Worth Beach had left a methadone clinic minutes before the fatal crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Celeste Bokstrom on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Crash Closes Yamato Road At I-95
UPDATE: FHP SAYS FATAL. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 1:24 p.m. — FHP tells BocaNewsNow.com that a 77-year-old man from West Palm Beach was was walking on the inside lane of I-95 south when he was struck by a 2016 White Ford Utility Van heading north. Police do not know at this point why […]
cbs12.com
Officials discuss fixes to boardwalks in Vero Beach damaged during Hurricane Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole did some major damage to the shoreline in Vero Beach – both Humiston Park and Conn Beach Boardwalks were forced to close. The Conn Beach Boardwalk has reopened after getting some significant repair work, and they’re not finished yet. However,...
WPBF News 25
'Used for killing rodents': Teen retrieving BB gun for groundskeeper prompts lock-outs across Martin County Schools
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — There is "no longer an active threat" after a 13-year-old with a BB gun prompted lock-out procedures for Martin County Schools Wednesday. Deputies said the teen was the grandson of the school's groundskeeper and the BB gun was used for killing rodents. He had been retrieving the gun for his grandfather.
treasurecoast.com
Mother killed in Fort Pierce mass shooting identified
Mother killed in Fort Pierce mass shooting identified. Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was a cosmetologist from Fort Pierce who was at the event with her 9-year-old daughter. She was standing at a food truck when she was shot in the abdomen. Now, the case is being treated...
District-wide lockout lifted after suspicious incident at Indiantown school
A lockout at all Martin County public schools was lifted after a suspicious incident at an Indiantown school.
Man, 77, hit and killed while walking on I-95 in Boca Raton
A 77-year-old man was hit and killed by a white van while walking on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton on Thursday morning, authorities said.
cbs12.com
Stranded boat found by Coast Guard, towed back to Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing boat has been found and towed back to Fort Pierce. The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat, named Aquarius, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 6:25 a.m. Air and surface crews were searching for the 51-foot boat near its last known location, nine miles east of Palm Beach.
Comments / 0