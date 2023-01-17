ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

saobserver.com

San Antonio Shows Up! The 2023 San Antonio MLK March in Photos

The San Antonio, MLK March is known to be one of the largest marches in the nation. Thousands of people descended upon MLK Junior Academy and marched ending at Pittman-Sullivan park Monday. The Purpose of the Martin Luther King Jr. March. On August 28, 1963, a quarter of a million...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
multihousingnews.com

Brooks Lands $185M for San Antonio Community

Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the financing for a BTR project in a master-planned development. Brooks Development Authority has landed a massive amount of financing for its latest residential project that’s part of its overall mixed-use development in San Antonio, Texas. Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the $185 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Brooks, which will use it to develop a build-to-rent residential community called Los Cielos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Local pastor, former councilman speaks to Seguin on MLK Day

(Seguin) – Messages from the heart — that’s exactly what folks who took part in this year’s MLK Day March and Program received from local pastor and former Seguin City Councilman Jeremy Roy. Roy served as the guest speaker for the program held in downtown Seguin Monday morning. The program immediately followed the annual Freedom March from Texas Lutheran University to Central Park. The large group of marchers took part in the symbolic trek across communities as remembered by those civil rights leaders in the 1960s.
SEGUIN, TX
tpr.org

Centuries-old San Fernando Cathedral undergoes major renovation

Scaffolding partially covers the front of San Fernando Cathedral for its major roofing project. San Fernando Cathedral is undergoing some major renovations for the first time in two decades. The project to place a new copper roof on the 1700s church should be completed by mid-March. The previous one lasted...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Closes Due to Outbreaks of Parvo, Distemper While Angry Owners Mourn Deaths of Dogs Not Fully Vetted

A moderator on Canyon Lake Animal Shelter’s Facebook page Thursday announced the Startzville facility will close for 10 days due to a distemper outbreak and blamed a one-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix named Sharlene, pulled from a Bastrop shelter, for bringing the virus into the facility. The announcement came...
CANYON LAKE, TX
devinenews.com

Robert “Bob” Jungman

Robert “Bob” Jungman, 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born November 26, 1946 in San Antonio to Alex and Ellen (Tschirhart) Jungman. Bob married his sweetheart Carol Kroeger on January 7, 1967 in San Antonio, TX. In 1979 they moved their family to Yoakum, TX to start a new life in the country.
YOAKUM, TX

