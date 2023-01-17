Read full article on original website
San Antonio Shows Up! The 2023 San Antonio MLK March in Photos
The San Antonio, MLK March is known to be one of the largest marches in the nation. Thousands of people descended upon MLK Junior Academy and marched ending at Pittman-Sullivan park Monday. The Purpose of the Martin Luther King Jr. March. On August 28, 1963, a quarter of a million...
Brooks Lands $185M for San Antonio Community
Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the financing for a BTR project in a master-planned development. Brooks Development Authority has landed a massive amount of financing for its latest residential project that’s part of its overall mixed-use development in San Antonio, Texas. Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the $185 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Brooks, which will use it to develop a build-to-rent residential community called Los Cielos.
San Antonio celebrates MLK's dream with the biggest march in the U.S.
Hundreds of thousands of people turned out at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March on the East Side on Monday. Busload after busload brought people from one of three park-n-ride locations and dropped them off at the Freedom Bridge at Martin Luther King Park. "Oh, I love this...
Local pastor, former councilman speaks to Seguin on MLK Day
(Seguin) – Messages from the heart — that’s exactly what folks who took part in this year’s MLK Day March and Program received from local pastor and former Seguin City Councilman Jeremy Roy. Roy served as the guest speaker for the program held in downtown Seguin Monday morning. The program immediately followed the annual Freedom March from Texas Lutheran University to Central Park. The large group of marchers took part in the symbolic trek across communities as remembered by those civil rights leaders in the 1960s.
Smoke event offers free tacos after Cowboy Breakfast cancels
Free tacos and sandwiches!
This San Antonio teen went from taking tests to shaping his school district’s future
This time last year, Michael Valdez was a senior at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy on San Antonio’s West Side. In June, he crossed the stage to accept his diploma. By November, he was sworn in to his first elected office, becoming one of the seven trustees tasked with leading the district from which he had just graduated.
Mayor blasts financial transparency as Visit San Antonio makes new moves
SAN ANTONIO – The city’s tourism agency is shutting down its visitor center across from The Alamo while at the same time spending money to have a bigger presence in London. The Trouble Shooters found out it’s raising concerns at the city’s highest level about financial transparency....
San Antonio counter protest shown through local, Black drag queen's eyes
'They're not going to stop. But we're not going to stop either.'
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.
There was good news this week for breakfast taco lovers in San Antonio when Smoke BBQ+ Skybar announced they would give away free breakfast tacos and sandwiches on Friday, January 27.
Luxury bus service adding San Antonio to Dallas route next month
Ride in style to the Big D.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
Centuries-old San Fernando Cathedral undergoes major renovation
Scaffolding partially covers the front of San Fernando Cathedral for its major roofing project. San Fernando Cathedral is undergoing some major renovations for the first time in two decades. The project to place a new copper roof on the 1700s church should be completed by mid-March. The previous one lasted...
San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations
San Antonio will be the first Texas city to participate in the privately funded Lights On! program.
Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Closes Due to Outbreaks of Parvo, Distemper While Angry Owners Mourn Deaths of Dogs Not Fully Vetted
A moderator on Canyon Lake Animal Shelter’s Facebook page Thursday announced the Startzville facility will close for 10 days due to a distemper outbreak and blamed a one-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix named Sharlene, pulled from a Bastrop shelter, for bringing the virus into the facility. The announcement came...
City of San Antonio may take downtown bar Moses Rose’s from owner if he refuses to sell
The action would be the first use of eminent domain during development of the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
San Antonio oil exec John Hayes killed in Northwest Side crash
The executive died when a gravel truck collided with his vehicle.
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus "Jesse" Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
Robert “Bob” Jungman
Robert “Bob” Jungman, 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born November 26, 1946 in San Antonio to Alex and Ellen (Tschirhart) Jungman. Bob married his sweetheart Carol Kroeger on January 7, 1967 in San Antonio, TX. In 1979 they moved their family to Yoakum, TX to start a new life in the country.
Texas 'Private Jet On Wheels' Launches Route Between San Antonio And Dallas
The luxury bus service is the perfect transportation option.
Here are the schools in San Antonio that have and haven't blocked TikTok
SAN ANTONIO — Officials at multiple schools in and around San Antonio – as well as across Texas – have decided to block access to the app TikTok on phones connected to campus networks. The development comes after Gov. Abbott's directive that orders all Texas state agencies...
