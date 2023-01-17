(Seguin) – Messages from the heart — that’s exactly what folks who took part in this year’s MLK Day March and Program received from local pastor and former Seguin City Councilman Jeremy Roy. Roy served as the guest speaker for the program held in downtown Seguin Monday morning. The program immediately followed the annual Freedom March from Texas Lutheran University to Central Park. The large group of marchers took part in the symbolic trek across communities as remembered by those civil rights leaders in the 1960s.

