ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Ceremony at West Virginia State Capitol honors Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0W70_0kGpw00l00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginians took a moment to pause today to honor, reflect and remember the incredible legacy left behind by Dr. Martin Lither King Jr.

Today, Jan. 16, 2023, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs hosted a Commemoration and Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with events including an Ecumenical Service, a march, and a bell-ringing ceremony at the West Virginia Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

The event also included music from the Capitol High School Show Choir.

Organizers say the goal of the event was to share the message that we all have a duty to follow in Dr. King’s footsteps.

Martin Luther King Jr. memorial march in Ashland, Kentucky

“I think we can almost say we are at the point where people are being judged by the content of their character instead of the color of their skin,” said Pastor Tony Saunders of Charleston. “Growing up in the 60s and 70s, the first road block was the color of your skin, and if you couldn’t get over that hurdle, there were not any doors that were going to open for you. So after 50 years…things are changing, but we still have a long way to go.”

Also this evening, the West Virginia State Holiday Commission aired the Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical Service, which aired on PBS. The special is called “It Starts with Me – Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Historic Black church in Ohio part of $4 million investment

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, a historical Black church in Burlington, Ohio, is a part of a $4 million investment meant to protect churches’ legacies. According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, this is a part of their African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. They say this is the first […]
OHIO STATE
lootpress.com

Gov. Justice appoints William “Billy” K. Marshall as Commissioner of West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The appointment is effective immediately. Marshall has had a distinguished career in public service, previously serving as...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Lawmaker proposes fiddle as West Virginia state instrument

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A state lawmaker wants to see the fiddle named the official instrument of West Virginia. A resolution by Republican Del. Josh Holstein introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday states that the fiddle has “importance and significance” in “West Virginia’s history, traditions and culture.”
ARKANSAS STATE
wchstv.com

Twelve more COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A dozen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as active virus cases bumped up slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Boone County. an 81-year-old man from Mason...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia ban on minors’ gender-affirming care advances

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors is advancing in West Virginia. West Virginia lawmakers in the House Health and Human Resources Committee greenlit the legislation after little discussion Thursday, sending it to the House Judiciary Committee. The only lawmakers who spoke at length on the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WOWK 13 News

Marshall University, West Virginia University presidents against campus carry legislation

HUNTINGTON/MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — The presidents of Marshall University and West Virginia University have released a joint letter stating they say they do not support Senate Bill 10, better known as the “Campus Self-Defense Act.” The West Virginia Legislature says the Campus Self-Defense Act will take away the authority of the Higher Education Policy Commission, […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
BEAVER, WV
WDTV

W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Weekend Getaways In West Virginia You Must Try

If you are ready to experience some incredible weekend getaways in West Virginia, you’ve come to the right place! The beautiful Mountain State is the place to be for fun and exciting adventures. West Virginia is known for its natural beauty, and as the only state entirely in the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
woay.com

WV legislators propose holiday recognizing 1970 Marshall plane crash

Charleston, WV WOAY) — West Virginia may soon have a new holiday memorializing 75 people killed in a Marshall University plane crash more than 50 years ago. The November 14, 1970 crash remains the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. All 75 people on board died, including most of Marshall’s football team.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sen. Tim Kaine says he will run for reelection in Virginia

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said on Friday that he will run for reelection in 2024, delivering some much-needed relief to Democrats seeking to defend their majority next year.  “I am happy to announce that I will seek reelection in 2024 to keep delivering results for Virginia,” Kaine told reporters after attending an economic roundtable in […]
VIRGINIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 06 Best Places to Live in West Virginia

Best Places to Live in West Virginia: West Virginia is famous for its great history, mountains, hilly areas, mines and coal industries. There are several things in West Virginia to makes this state more special than any other, some of them are;. West Virginia provides a low cost of living...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Former Ohio Speaker’s $60 million corruption trial begins next week

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The public corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder begins Monday over accusations he helped orchestrate the largest bribery scheme in state history. Householder, 63, of Glenford, will appear in Cincinnati court nearly three years after the FBI arrested him on federal racketeering charges related to a $61 million quid […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy