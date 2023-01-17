Ceremony at West Virginia State Capitol honors Martin Luther King, Jr.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginians took a moment to pause today to honor, reflect and remember the incredible legacy left behind by Dr. Martin Lither King Jr.

Today, Jan. 16, 2023, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs hosted a Commemoration and Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with events including an Ecumenical Service, a march, and a bell-ringing ceremony at the West Virginia Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex.

The event also included music from the Capitol High School Show Choir.

Organizers say the goal of the event was to share the message that we all have a duty to follow in Dr. King’s footsteps.

“I think we can almost say we are at the point where people are being judged by the content of their character instead of the color of their skin,” said Pastor Tony Saunders of Charleston. “Growing up in the 60s and 70s, the first road block was the color of your skin, and if you couldn’t get over that hurdle, there were not any doors that were going to open for you. So after 50 years…things are changing, but we still have a long way to go.”

Also this evening, the West Virginia State Holiday Commission aired the Martin Luther King Jr. Ecumenical Service, which aired on PBS. The special is called “It Starts with Me – Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems.”

