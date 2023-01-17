Man featured in ‘Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted’ arrested for shooting wife, leaving her on highway

PITTSBURGH — A fugitive that Channel 11 featured in our first report for Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted, has been captured. Channel 11 teamed up with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office to highlight violent criminals who are wanted to help get them off the streets.

On Friday, Kevin Crew, was taken into custody by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and their Fugitive Squad. He and the woman who police say helped harbor him, Chelsy McIntosh, were both charged and booked in the Allegheny County Jail.

Neighbors say Friday was a chaotic scene at the Green Ridge Apartments on Apple Street in Lincoln-Lemington. It began just before 11 A.M.

“It was scary not knowing what because they didn’t tell us anything,” one neighbor tells Channel 11. “They were just running past us with guns drawn. It was like every cop in Zone 5 was up here with the Sheriff’s Office.”

Deputies in bullet-proof vests, with rifles drawn, knocked on the door to a first-floor apartment after intel that one of ‘Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted,’ Kevin Crew, was inside. Crew had been on the run since November 28, when police say he shot his wife while driving on the 579 ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies. Police say he left her lying in the road with oncoming traffic and drove off. Channel 11 highlighted Kevin Crew in our first report for ‘Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted.’ The Allegheny County Sheriff, Kevin Kraus says Crew is violent.

“The fact that you shoot your wife in the leg and throw her out of the car and leave her in the roadway to fend for herself is pretty disturbing,” Sheriff Kraus said. “It’s pretty serious.”

Deputies say Chelsy McIntosh, who’s charged with felony hindering apprehension and prosecution and harboring a fugitive, waited 10 minutes to open the door, allowing Kevin Crew to hide.

“When nobody answered, they kicked it in,” a neighbor tells Channel 11. “They basically went in everybody’s apartment building. Everyone’s apartment, they searched it and asked for ID.”

Police removed four children from the apartment and inside, court documents say Crew hid a gun inside a small closet space behind a pile of clothes. He was found in a nearby, vacant unit and driven off to jail.

“It’s really scary,” a neighbor adds. “They were putting everybody else’s life in danger just to run around knowing what he’s capable of doing. The kids were all in there with guns and stuff. It’s just sad. It’s a sad situation.”

Kevin Crew and Chelsy McIntosh will both be before a judge for their preliminary hearings on Monday, January 23.

