ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling Park girls win ninth game in a row

By Ashley Kaiser
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jC7X_0kGpvjUI00

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Park Patriots took on Trinity in the MLK Classic at Linsly.

Lala Woods led Park with sixteen points.

Alexis Bordas was right behind her with fifteen.

The Patriots win their ninth game in a row 74-44.

Making their record 12-1

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Park Girls Move To 13-1

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park continued with their very busy week Wednesday night with an 83-68 win over Parkersburg. The Lady Patriots will play three games in five days this week including a huge match up with Cabell Midland Friday night at home. In the win over the Big Reds Alexis Bordas led the way […]
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Local Player Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, a Morgantown, West Virginia native committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers!. Jaeden Hammack, a 6’1 170 pound wide receiver/cornerback for University High, was a first team all state player for the Hawks this past season and is considered one of the top players in the state of West Virginia in the 2023 class.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

69th Ron Mauck OVAC Wrestling Tournament Opens

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The 69th Ron Mauck OVAC wrestling tournament opened Thursday at WesBanco Arena. Following the first round Parkersburg South and University are tied for the overall lead with 46 points Wheeling Park is third with 44. Second round matches begin Friday at Noon. The Finals are Saturday at 4 p.m. on WTRF.com.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Central Earns Fourth Straight Win

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) -Wheeling Central earned their fourth straight win Tuesday night 96-62 over Magnolia. Central’s Troy Anthony led all-scorers with 27 points including seven-threes. Quinton Burlenski had 17 points, Eli Dean 16 and Max Olejasz 10 in the win. Hayden Pyles led Magnolia with 25 in the loss.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Union Local makes comeback to beat Linsly in overtime

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The 15-0 Union Local Ladys Jets traveled to Wheeling to face the Linsly Cadets. Linsly fell to University 47-43 at the MLK Classic on Monday. It was a slow start for the Lady Jets but turned it around at halftime. Linsly managed to put up two three-pointers and two baskets in […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Martins Ferry Rides Past Bellaire

MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – Martins Ferry improved to 13-0 on the season thanks to their impressive 82-61 win over Bellaire Tuesday night at Tolbert Gymnasium. Denali Jackson led all scorers with 36 points and Alex Reese added 24. Ferry took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Big Reds 32-6 to take […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

No. 15 West Liberty Defeats Alderson Broaddus, 86-72

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The No. 15 ranked West Liberty University men’s basketball team got back in the win column on Wednesday night with an 86-72 win over visiting Alderson Broaddus inside the ASRC. Bryce Butler posted his second straight double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds on 9-of-15 shooting to lead the Hilltoppers. Christian […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

First Lady of Mountaineer Basketball, Barbara Schaus, Passes Away in Morgantown at Age of 94

The First Lady of Mountaineer basketball, Barbara Schaus, the wife of legendary coach Fred Schaus, died Tuesday in Morgantown. Growing up Barbara Jean Scherr locally, she and Fred met as WVU students and were married in 1950. She was by his side during the five seasons he played professional basketball in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and New York City.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Park looks for rematch at Ron Mauck OVAC Wrestling Championship

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–With the Ron Mauck Wrestling Championship kicking off on Thursday, the stakes are high for the defending 5A and overall champs.  The Wheeling Park Patriots have had a very successful season on the mat this far.   Most recently they won the team championship at the Bob Wood Invitational.   Sophomore Jameson Maynard has […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY

Devin Carter officially signs with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football has officially added one of its top transfers of 2023. Neal Brown announced Thursday that wide receiver Devin Carter has signed a grant-in-aid and will join the Mountaineers. He will play out his final year of eligibility after playing five seasons at NC State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

$11,000 raised at Weirton charity basketball game

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) It was a big turn out for the charity basketball game matchup for a one year old battling cancer. Weirton Police and Fire Departments had their 5th annual Charity Game at the Milsop Community Center. This year the Fire Department won 54 to 49. All proceeds from the event went towards one-year-old […]
WEIRTON, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Thrilled With Team in Postgame

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5) got their first Big 12 Conference win of the season, beating the #14 ranked TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3), 74-65. West Virginia’s head coach met with Tony Caridi after the huge win and had the following to say:
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Transfer Players Who Have Signed with West Virginia Football

Since the Mountaineers have been increasingly active in pursuing transfers lately and there’s an important distinction between a player committing and a player actually signing with a school, here’s a recap of which players have officially signed with West Virginia. WR Devin Carter. North Carolina State transfer wide...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

WPIAL announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

PITTSBURGH — The WPIAL is recognizing some of the greatest names in western Pennsylvania high school sports. Below is the list of inductees for the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as announced Wednesday. Athletes. Ray Brinzer - North Allegheny wrestling. Emily Carter - Bethel Park swimming and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

83K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy