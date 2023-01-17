Wheeling Park girls win ninth game in a row

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Park Patriots took on Trinity in the MLK Classic at Linsly.

Lala Woods led Park with sixteen points.

Alexis Bordas was right behind her with fifteen.

The Patriots win their ninth game in a row 74-44.

Making their record 12-1

