SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Two Springfield paramedics appeared in court Thursday on charges of murdering a man they were called to help. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to one of the paramedics' defense attorneys, who said body camera video may actually help prove a crime wasn't committed.Attorneys for paramedics Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan say this case is unlike anything they have ever been part of. They say the vide shows a crime did not occur.But prosecutors and the family of the man who died – Earl Moore Jr., 35 – say the video is clear evidence of murder.Finley...

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO