wmay.com
Urban League: Moore Case Shows Effects Of ”Implicit Racial Bias”
The Springfield Urban League says last month’s death of a Springfield man after alleged mistreatment by paramedics is a setback to efforts to build more trust in health care institutions among communities of color. Earl Moore, Jr. was a Black man who authorities say died of asphyxiation after he...
wmay.com
Springfield Aldermen Approve Zoning Change For Homeless Shelter Inside County-Owned Building
Springfield aldermen have approved a zoning change to allow services for the homeless to be provided at a facility on South Dirksen Parkway owned by Sangamon County. That’s despite concerns raised by the alderman for that area. Helping Hands will provide shelter beds and day services in an unused...
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
‘Unknown substance’ sickens Illinois prison staff, inmates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Several employees of a central Illinois prison were treated at hospitals Wednesday after they became sickened while responding to one or more inmates suffering severe discomfort, according to a prison spokesperson and a prison employees’ union representative. Officials said 18 staff members at John A. Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro required […]
khn.org
A $30 Million Gift to Build an Addiction Treatment Center. Then Staffers Had to Run It.
DECATUR, Ill. — The question came out of the blue, or so it seemed to Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks: If you had $30 million to design an addiction treatment facility, how would you do it?. The interim sheriff of Macon County, Illinois, posed the question in 2018 as...
WAND TV
Decatur City Council approves demolition of Woodrow Wilson
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to share in the cost of demolishing the former Woodrow Wilson school building. DPS approved the agreement at their meeting in December of 2022. According to a release from the council, the City...
YAHOO!
Here's when the nationally known civil rights attorney is expected in Springfield
Nationally known civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Earl L. Moore Jr., a homicide victim in Springfield on Dec. 18. During a forum Monday, Springfield NAACP president Teresa Haley said Crump will be in Springfield on Thursday when two LifeStar emergency medical services workers have 9 a.m. appearances in Sangamon County court.
wmay.com
Springfield Seeks Do-Over On Downtown Trash Cans As Beautification Plan Is Unveiled
A consultant has laid out a plan for beautifying downtown Springfield… but one part of the plan is already being revised because of concerns about cost. Springfield-based urban design firm Massie Massie and Associates presented its vision to the City Council Tuesday night. Recommendations range from adding more trees and new planters, to decorative lighting, to wayfaring signs at major intersections.
newschannel20.com
District 186 schools go on lockdown after a 'disturbance in neighborhood'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A soft lockdown was enacted for four District 186 schools shortly after the start of the day due to a disturbance in the neighborhood on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department responded to the area immediately. The Springfield Police Department says the "disturbance in the neighborhood"...
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
MyWabashValley.com
Family of Earl Moore Jr. hires Ben Crump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A nationally renowned civil rights attorney will represent a case in central Illinois. The family of Earl Moore Jr. has hired Ben Crump for their legal defense team, along with Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales. Crump previously represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon...
wmay.com
AFSCME Wants More Steps To Protect Prison Guards, Inmates
Even though an investigation turned up no sign of narcotics at the scene of the incident that sent more than 20 Illinois prison workers to the hospital, the union representing those workers says the dangers from drug contraband are real. In a statement, AFSCME says more investigation is needed to...
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
YAHOO!
EMS workers accused of murder make court appearances as Earl Moore's family files suit
Two emergency medical services workers accused of killing a Springfield man by strapping him tightly against a stretcher appeared in Sangamon County Circuit Court Thursday, as preliminary hearings began in a case that has garnered national attention. Peter J. Cadigan, 50, and Peggy J. Finley, 44, both of Springfield, made...
wlds.com
National Civil Rights Attorney to Represent Springfield Family in Springfield EMS First-Degree Murder Case
A nationally known civil rights attorney will reportedly represent the family of a man who died allegedly at the hands of two Springfield EMS workers. WCIA-TV reports that Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Earl Moore, Jr. Crump is the president of the National Civil Rights Trial Lawyers Association, and has previously represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.
Attorneys say Springfield paramedics charged with murder should not be accused of crime
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Two Springfield paramedics appeared in court Thursday on charges of murdering a man they were called to help. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to one of the paramedics' defense attorneys, who said body camera video may actually help prove a crime wasn't committed.Attorneys for paramedics Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan say this case is unlike anything they have ever been part of. They say the vide shows a crime did not occur.But prosecutors and the family of the man who died – Earl Moore Jr., 35 – say the video is clear evidence of murder.Finley...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington family recalls experience finding a mystery lemur
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Herald family owns two cats but finding a lemur in their garage was quite the surprise. “It was like black and gray so I thought it was a racoon,” said Kurt Herald when he first saw an animal in his yard. But as...
khqa.com
18 Illinois correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance,' hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Ill. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
ems1.com
Prone positioning: Therapy or apathy?
If you don’t know that prone positioning can cause great bodily harm or death in some patients, you don’t belong in EMS — Any conscientious EMS provider who watched thepolice body cam video preceding the death of Earl L. Moore, Jr. in Springfield, Illinois, should be sickened by the attitude and apathy of the EMS providers involved. The patient died during transport and, judging from the lack of interest of the EMS providers in the bodycam video, I’m not sure they even realized it.
wmay.com
Illinois prison staff, inmates recovering after being exposed to foreign substance
(The Center Square) – About 20 individuals at an Illinois prison near Hillsboro are recovering after being exposed to what Illinois Department of Corrections officials say was a “foreign substance.”. On Wednesday, a staff member at Graham Correctional Center responded to a medical incident involving individuals in custody...
