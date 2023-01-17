Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
How did a relatively new pump system in a San Joaquin County community not drain the floodwaters?
ACAMPO, Calif. — As residents in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County continue to deal with the massive flooding that has impacted homes and closed schools, there are questions about why the relatively new drainage system in the area did not remove the floodwaters. Fritz Buchman, director of...
1 northbound lane, all southbound lanes open on Highway 99 in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — One northbound lane on Highway 99 reopened in San Joaquin County Wednesday morning after a slew of winter storms hit Northern California, according to Caltrans. The northbound left lane on Highway 99 is open between Peltier Road and Turner Road. The right lane is...
Highway 99 partially reopens, but Acampo neighborhood has not seen help
ACAMPO – The cleanup on Highway 99 near Acampo is not over. All lanes are open except one northbound lane. Meanwhile, some neighborhoods say no one is rushing in to get water out of their area. The only reason why the water is gone on Harvest Road is because of a few sump pumps purchased by homeowners. Water spills onto the road but it is merely a fraction of what is seen at these homes."It was all the way to this level high – it was right here," said Maria Casarez-Asuncion, a resident. Floodwaters traveled into cars, sheds, yards and...
KCRA.com
Power restored to thousands of PG&E customers in San Joaquin, Calaveras counties
Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in parts of San Joaquin and Calaveras Counties have had their power restored after an outage affected them Thursday. PG&E’s outage map showed areas in Ripon and near Manteca without power, along with the Arnold and Angels Camp areas. It cited weather as the cause for San Joaquin County and an equipment issue for Calaveras County.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
CHP shares photos of flooded cars, warns against driving on flooded roads
Hopefully, the heavy rain and flooding that has hit California since Christmas has passed, but the CHP is warning drivers not to try and drive through flooded roads or drive around roadblocks. Flooded roads hide potential dangers such as large potholes or even sinkholes that could swallow a whole vehicle.
You may have to drive slower on these 5 Roseville roads
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Drivers may have to slow down on five roads in Roseville if city council passes a proposed ordinance. Roseville City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance amending radar enforceable speed limits Wednesday. If the city council passes the second reading of the ordinance, the new speed limits would go into effect 30 days from the ruling.
Power restored to San Joaquin County residents
RIPON, Calif. — Power has been restored after affecting more than 10,000 PG&E customers for multiple hours, Thursday. Original story: Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in and around the Ripon area. The preliminary determination is the outage was caused by the weather, according to PG&E's outage map....
Stockton riddled with potholes, downed trees and costly repairs after historic storms
STOCKTON, Calif. — The series of historic, atmospheric river storms may be in the rear view mirror, but moving forward, there's a lot to repair and clean up in Stockton. Tommy Sanchez, Stockton resident, said he knows firsthand what it's like to hit a pothole. "It was this left...
Here's how Caltrans crews prepare for storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks of storms caused flooding on local freeways, took down trees and powerlines, and even washed out some roadways. Richard Hartley, who lives in the Galt area, says he saw some flooding in his neighborhood and even saw someone kayaking by his front yard. Though Hartley...
Sacramento residents have until Monday to place leaf piles in streets for the Claw
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Recycling and Solid Waste Division continues to be swamped with clean-up efforts across the city since the break out of winter storms. “We ask our customers to please be patient, as stormy weather tends to delay collections,” said Jesa David, Recycling and Solid Waste Division spokesperson. “Residents can help by filling their organic waste containers first and keeping piles consolidated and away from storm drains.”
Crash in Granite Bay on Auburn Folsom Road | Traffic maps
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — There was a crash in Granite Bay on Auburn Folsom Road Thursday morning, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. The events leading up to the crash are unclear. A photo from the sheriff's office shows three cars with damage, but there is no information on any potential injuries.
KCRA.com
‘Let them step up’: San Joaquin County residents now eligible for federal storm relief
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — A silver lining for San Joaquin County residents who are reeling from storm-related aftermath: the county on Thursday was added to the federal major disaster declaration, meaning help is on the way. Woodbridge is one of the most impacted areas in the county, with pools of...
KCRA.com
Flooding in San Joaquin County causes road closures on Highway 33, leads to multiple stuck vehicles
VERNALIS, Calif. — Rolling through large pools of water despite some roadblock signs came with consequences for drivers in Stanislaus County. Multiple cars on Monday stalled or became stuck in floods along several parts of Highway 33 near the Vernalis community of San Joaquin County. The intersection of Hwy. 33 and McCracken Road is flooded all around, some parts up to a few feet deep.
1 dead after vehicle hit by train near Vacaville
ELMIRA, Calif. — One person died in a crash involving a train in Elmira, not far from Vacaville, Thursday afternoon, according to the Vacaville Fire District. The accident happened on California Pacific and Elmira roads around 12:30 p.m. Officials say the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. It is...
Vehicle drives off Interstate 80 leaving three with ‘major’ injuries
(KTXL) — A vehicle crashed into the sound wall on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue leaving the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle with “major” injuries Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices The CHP said that a […]
KCRA.com
As storms end, Stockton asks residents to continue reporting damages, return sandbags
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton is finally seeing a break from intense rain and winds, city officials are asking residents to continue reporting storm-related damages and to also return any sandbags given out ahead of the storms. The city said in a release that it will reuse the sand...
Court-ordered cleanup effort underway at troublesome Stockton mobile home park
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weeks after clearing out unlawful residents from the Stockton Park Village, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began cleaning up the troublesome Stockton mobile home park on Thursday. The clean-up was the start of a multi-day, multi-agency effort to clear trash and debris from...
Acampo residents want answers as to why county pump didn't divert water from town
ACAMPO, Calif. — Jose Fernandez, like many Acampo residents, was stunned by the flood waters that suddenly appeared in the dark early Monday morning. "I have my backyard, my little shed - everything is flooded, everything. I don't know what happened," said Fernandez. Just over 24 hours later as...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Reported on Prescott Road in Modesto
The Modesto Police Department reported a fatality following a hit-and-run accident on Prescott Road. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, just south of Standiford Avenue, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Fatality on Prescott Road in Modesto. According to Modesto PD, a 65-year-old woman was...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
