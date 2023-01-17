ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sacramento

Highway 99 partially reopens, but Acampo neighborhood has not seen help

ACAMPO – The cleanup on Highway 99 near Acampo is not over. All lanes are open except one northbound lane. Meanwhile, some neighborhoods say no one is rushing in to get water out of their area. The only reason why the water is gone on Harvest Road is because of a few sump pumps purchased by homeowners. Water spills onto the road but it is merely a fraction of what is seen at these homes."It was all the way to this level high – it was right here," said Maria Casarez-Asuncion, a resident. Floodwaters traveled into cars, sheds, yards and...
ACAMPO, CA
KCRA.com

Power restored to thousands of PG&E customers in San Joaquin, Calaveras counties

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in parts of San Joaquin and Calaveras Counties have had their power restored after an outage affected them Thursday. PG&E’s outage map showed areas in Ripon and near Manteca without power, along with the Arnold and Angels Camp areas. It cited weather as the cause for San Joaquin County and an equipment issue for Calaveras County.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

You may have to drive slower on these 5 Roseville roads

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Drivers may have to slow down on five roads in Roseville if city council passes a proposed ordinance. Roseville City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance amending radar enforceable speed limits Wednesday. If the city council passes the second reading of the ordinance, the new speed limits would go into effect 30 days from the ruling.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Power restored to San Joaquin County residents

RIPON, Calif. — Power has been restored after affecting more than 10,000 PG&E customers for multiple hours, Thursday. Original story: Thousands of PG&E customers are without power in and around the Ripon area. The preliminary determination is the outage was caused by the weather, according to PG&E's outage map....
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Here's how Caltrans crews prepare for storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks of storms caused flooding on local freeways, took down trees and powerlines, and even washed out some roadways. Richard Hartley, who lives in the Galt area, says he saw some flooding in his neighborhood and even saw someone kayaking by his front yard. Though Hartley...
GALT, CA
ABC10

Sacramento residents have until Monday to place leaf piles in streets for the Claw

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Recycling and Solid Waste Division continues to be swamped with clean-up efforts across the city since the break out of winter storms. “We ask our customers to please be patient, as stormy weather tends to delay collections,” said Jesa David, Recycling and Solid Waste Division spokesperson. “Residents can help by filling their organic waste containers first and keeping piles consolidated and away from storm drains.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Crash in Granite Bay on Auburn Folsom Road | Traffic maps

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — There was a crash in Granite Bay on Auburn Folsom Road Thursday morning, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. The events leading up to the crash are unclear. A photo from the sheriff's office shows three cars with damage, but there is no information on any potential injuries.
GRANITE BAY, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding in San Joaquin County causes road closures on Highway 33, leads to multiple stuck vehicles

VERNALIS, Calif. — Rolling through large pools of water despite some roadblock signs came with consequences for drivers in Stanislaus County. Multiple cars on Monday stalled or became stuck in floods along several parts of Highway 33 near the Vernalis community of San Joaquin County. The intersection of Hwy. 33 and McCracken Road is flooded all around, some parts up to a few feet deep.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

1 dead after vehicle hit by train near Vacaville

ELMIRA, Calif. — One person died in a crash involving a train in Elmira, not far from Vacaville, Thursday afternoon, according to the Vacaville Fire District. The accident happened on California Pacific and Elmira roads around 12:30 p.m. Officials say the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. It is...
VACAVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Reported on Prescott Road in Modesto

The Modesto Police Department reported a fatality following a hit-and-run accident on Prescott Road. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, just south of Standiford Avenue, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Fatality on Prescott Road in Modesto. According to Modesto PD, a 65-year-old woman was...
MODESTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy