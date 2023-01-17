ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sungazette.news

Coin collection to end on Dulles Toll Road in March

The days of tossing coins into baskets along the Dulles Toll Road soon will be a thing of the past. About 98 percent of drivers using it already use other methods for payment, but come March 1 (or thereabouts), the cash option will finally be completely phased out. “It should...
DULLES, VA
theburn.com

Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center

From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
ASHBURN, VA
fox5dc.com

White supremacy propaganda flyers found in Loudoun County driveways

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are investigating after white supremacy propaganda flyers were discovered in the driveways of several Loudoun County homes. The flyers were found Thursday at homes on Sagle Road in Purcellville, Hamilton Station Road in Hamilton, and Waterford Creek Circle in Waterford. All the flyers were in...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Carbon dioxide leak causes shut down on Charles County roadway

INDIAN HEAD, Md. - A delivery truck leaking hazardous materials in Charles County, Maryland prompted an emergency response on Wednesday morning. According to Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS officials, the carbon dioxide leak started around 11:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Lower Wharf Road in Indian Head. The...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County truancy prevention program keeping students on track

The Montgomery County States Attorney's Office is touting its success with the Truancy Prevention Program. It's a voluntary in-school program to give special attention to the attendance and academic needs of students. If you're interested in volunteering for the program, you can reach out to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Youth overdoses on the rise in Montgomery County

On Thursday, Montgomery County school, elected and public safety leaders held a news conference saying it’s “all hands on deck” as they gathered to address the alarming rise of illegal opioid use, especially fentanyl, within the county’s youth. Many of those impacted are Montgomery County Public School students. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez breaks down the frightening statistics officials are grappling with.

