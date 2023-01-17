Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
3 hurt when freight train strikes truck in Prince William County: police
NOKESVILLE, Va. - Authorities say three people were injured after a freight train struck a truck Thursday morning in Virginia. The crash happened in Prince William County just before 9 a.m. in the 11200 block of Aden Road in the Nokesville area. Officials say one of the occupants suffered what...
Fairfax Co. Supervisor seeks changes after thousands raise concerns over dangerous road
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County Supervisor said change is coming to a dangerous road in the county that most recently was the site of a car crash that left two area high school students dead earlier this month. Pat Herrity sent a series of Tweets on Monday thanking the Virginia […]
fox5dc.com
Purple Line construction crews lower arches onto bridge span in Chevy Chase
CHEVY CHASE, Md. - Construction crews lowered parts of a bridge into place overnight along a span of the Purple Line light rail project in the suburbs of the nation's capital. A video posted online shows metal arches dropped into place on the bridge over Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase.
3 people hurt after train, truck collide in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at the site of a crash involving a train and a truck in which three people were hurt Thursday morning. One of the three people who was in the truck had critical injuries. The Prince William County Police Department said the collision happened in […]
sungazette.news
Coin collection to end on Dulles Toll Road in March
The days of tossing coins into baskets along the Dulles Toll Road soon will be a thing of the past. About 98 percent of drivers using it already use other methods for payment, but come March 1 (or thereabouts), the cash option will finally be completely phased out. “It should...
D.C. Council Bill Aims To Use Sound Detection And Cameras To Issue Tickets To Loud Vehicles
First, there were speed cameras. Then came red light cameras and stop sign cameras. Now, some D.C. councilmembers want to try a new type of “camera” to identify, and ultimately ticket, noisy vehicles. The Vehicular Noise Reduction Act would create a two-year pilot program to use a combination...
theburn.com
Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center
From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
fox5dc.com
White supremacy propaganda flyers found in Loudoun County driveways
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are investigating after white supremacy propaganda flyers were discovered in the driveways of several Loudoun County homes. The flyers were found Thursday at homes on Sagle Road in Purcellville, Hamilton Station Road in Hamilton, and Waterford Creek Circle in Waterford. All the flyers were in...
Prince William County law enforcement to use new indoor shooting range for trainings
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County has been approved to purchase Elite Shooting Sports in Manassas as a new training facility for law enforcement, officials said Tuesday. The indoor facility, which is located on Doane Drive, was developed in 2014, and would expand space up to 65,000...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
fox5dc.com
Carbon dioxide leak causes shut down on Charles County roadway
INDIAN HEAD, Md. - A delivery truck leaking hazardous materials in Charles County, Maryland prompted an emergency response on Wednesday morning. According to Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS officials, the carbon dioxide leak started around 11:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Lower Wharf Road in Indian Head. The...
Prince William County Police looking for suspect who stole from Potomac Festival restaurants
The Prince William County Police Department is looking for a man suspected of breaking into two restaurants at a Woodbridge shopping center earlier this month.
Officials searching for runaway inmate in Carroll County
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Investigation Unit are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Central Laundry Facility on Buttercup Road in Sykesville.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County truancy prevention program keeping students on track
The Montgomery County States Attorney's Office is touting its success with the Truancy Prevention Program. It's a voluntary in-school program to give special attention to the attendance and academic needs of students. If you're interested in volunteering for the program, you can reach out to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
fox5dc.com
8 students charged after large fight at Spotsylvania County high school
Eight students are facing legal charges and school disciplinary action after a large fight broke out Tuesday at a high school in Spotsylvania County, Virginia injuring one student. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest details on the scary situation.
Unconscious person rescued from burning apartment in Manassas, flown to hospital
MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters rescued someone from an apartment after a fire started in the apartment’s kitchen Wednesday night. When crews from Manassas Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the building in the 8500 block of Jayhawk Terrace where the apartment was around 9:25 p.m. They began evacuating the building. The information […]
wfmd.com
Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
fox5dc.com
Youth overdoses on the rise in Montgomery County
On Thursday, Montgomery County school, elected and public safety leaders held a news conference saying it’s “all hands on deck” as they gathered to address the alarming rise of illegal opioid use, especially fentanyl, within the county’s youth. Many of those impacted are Montgomery County Public School students. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez breaks down the frightening statistics officials are grappling with.
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.
The mall is the latest high-profile shopping outlet to shutter in recent months. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, Google.com, andBethesdaMagazine.com.
popville.com
“Metro customers will not experience rail service impacts that were previously announced and scheduled for Tuesday”
“Metro customers will not experience rail service impacts that were previously announced and scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines. Instead of 25-minute rail service on those three lines, trains will continue to arrive every 15 minutes. We appreciate the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission for...
