ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Two adults, one child forced from home after garage fire in South Chesterfield

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmvlk_0kGpsnq900

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A garage fire in South Chesterfield resulted in two adults and one child being displaced.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, units from Chesterfield Fire & EMS were called to the 19200 block of Brevard Drive for a reported structure fire. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the fire in the residence’s attached garage.

Person shot, injuries unknown in incident outside Manassas

According to authorities, two adults and one child were forced from their home as a result of the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gk7Wc_0kGpsnq900

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC TV

Officer fires gun during mental health call off Richmond-Henrico Turnpike

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Shots were fired by a Henrico Police officer during a mental health call for service early Friday morning. Police were called to the 5300 block of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike around midnight after a man called 911. Once on the scene, officers saw a car off the road and went to check on the man. Soon after their arrival, a fight broke out between the officers and the man.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

26-year-old dies after being ejected from car in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with reckless driving after a deadly crash in Chesterfield Monday morning. Virginia State Police says the crash happened on the exit ramp from northbound Chippenham Parkway to Jahnke Road. Investigators say a 2005 Hyundai Tuscon, driven by Ronald Fabricio Moreno Hoyes...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Woman hospitalized after getting hit by car in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman in Richmond is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an unidentified vehicle hit her and drove off early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Hull Street Road just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 19 for the report of a collision. Officers arrived and found a woman on the ground and injured after a car hit her. She was on the gravel shoulder off the eastbound lane of Hull Street Road road between Southwood Parkway and East Belt Boulevard.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hampton man charged in fight with Henrico officers

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Hampton man is now in custody after a fight with two Henrico police officers overnight. Police say they got a mental health call for service just after midnight on Friday. Two officers found 31-year-old Mark P. Failey in a vehicle on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near the...
HAMPTON, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

70K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy