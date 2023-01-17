Two adults, one child forced from home after garage fire in South Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A garage fire in South Chesterfield resulted in two adults and one child being displaced.
Around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, units from Chesterfield Fire & EMS were called to the 19200 block of Brevard Drive for a reported structure fire. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the fire in the residence's attached garage.
According to authorities, two adults and one child were forced from their home as a result of the fire.
