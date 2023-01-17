ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Houston Jewelry store broken into, owner says he actually got "nothing"

HOUSTON - One Houston thief might be in for a surprise himself when he realized the value of the jewelry he stole from a local jewelry store. Houston police received a call on Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., in the 9500 block of Westheimer Road about a robbery at Houston Jewelry west of the Galleria. The owner Rex Solomon said he received a call from the alarm company that the glass break protector went off.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston man shot in head while sleeping in trailer on Elgin Street

HOUSTON - Houston police say a man who was shot in the head while sleeping in an abandoned trailer was able to walk nearby for help. The shooting was reported around 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Elgin Street near Nettleton Street. According to police, the man was...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

4 people shot in NE Houston, police investigating

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after four people were shot in northeast Houston on Tuesday evening. According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on the 6700 block of Lockwood. SUGGESTED: Gerald Williams takes plea deal in road rage shooting of David Castro after Houston Astros game. We're told three...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Walmart employee stole more than $20K, stole at least 3 times per week since November

HOUSTON - A Walmart employee was arrested after stealing from their employer and later admitted to stealing for the last couple of months. Elisha Minter, 42, was arrested on Jan. 14 for allegedly pocketing cash from the store registers. Deputies with Mark Herman's Office responded to the Walmart in the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield Road in Spring about reports of theft.
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Fire Department investigating deadly apartment fire on Tidwell Drive

Houston - One person was killed in an apartment fire early Friday morning. According to Houston Fire Department, crews responded to a call of an apartment fire at 6200 W Tidwell Road. Firefighters found one unit in flames. After extinguishing the fire, fire crews located one person dead inside the...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Police investigating woman's body found in southeast Houston woods

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together how a woman's body ended up in the woods in southeast Houston. Details are limited, but according to Houston police, officers were called to the 4600 block of Wilmington St. near Cullen Blvd. That's where officials say a woman's body was found in the woods.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Galveston police investigate homicide on beach

GALVESTON, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide on a beach in Galveston. According to police, the incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday near Boddeker Road. Police said one person died, but officials didn’t provide information on how the person died or their identity. According to police, two suspects,...
GALVESTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy