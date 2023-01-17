Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Suspects in deadly Houston drive-by found hiding under a car minutes later
HPD received reports that two males were in the street shooting at a car and then fled to a nearby carport. Officers arrived and utilized k9 & fox to locate the suspects hiding under vehicles in a carport.
fox26houston.com
VIDEO: Surveillance shows jewelry store thief stealing bucket of jewelry worth "nothing"
A robber stole a bucket full of merchandise from Houston Jewelry but the owner Rex Solomon says the thief will be surprised to find out the merchandise he stole is worth "nothing". (Video Courtesy of Houston Jewelry/Rex Solomon)
fox26houston.com
HPD: One male killed in drive-by shooting on Bell Street, suspects found hiding under cars minutes later
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting at 4400 Bell Street that left one man dead. The victim in the shooting is described as a Hispanic male in his early to mid-20s. According to police, witnesses say two males wearing all black were in the street shooting at...
fox26houston.com
Houston Jewelry store broken into, owner says he actually got "nothing"
HOUSTON - One Houston thief might be in for a surprise himself when he realized the value of the jewelry he stole from a local jewelry store. Houston police received a call on Wednesday around 11:40 p.m., in the 9500 block of Westheimer Road about a robbery at Houston Jewelry west of the Galleria. The owner Rex Solomon said he received a call from the alarm company that the glass break protector went off.
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot in head while sleeping in trailer on Elgin Street
HOUSTON - Houston police say a man who was shot in the head while sleeping in an abandoned trailer was able to walk nearby for help. The shooting was reported around 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Elgin Street near Nettleton Street. According to police, the man was...
fox26houston.com
Car bursts into flame after driver shot, crashes into train in SE Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a wild accident in southeast Houston, where a man lost control of his car after he was shot and crashed into a train, causing it to catch fire. Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded, but Houston police were called to...
fox26houston.com
4 people shot in NE Houston, police investigating
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after four people were shot in northeast Houston on Tuesday evening. According to Houston police, the shooting occurred on the 6700 block of Lockwood. SUGGESTED: Gerald Williams takes plea deal in road rage shooting of David Castro after Houston Astros game. We're told three...
fox26houston.com
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman killed in early Friday morning apartment fire
One person was killed in an apartment fire early Friday morning. According to Houston Fire Department, crews responded to a call of an apartment fire at 6200 W Tidwell Road and found one person dead inside the unit in flames.
fox26houston.com
Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues
HOUSTON - Detectives in Houston scoured an apartment on the city's southeast side Tuesday night looking for any clues that might help them find a woman last seen alive six days ago. Leslie Obi disappeared in a neighborhood off U.S. 90 south of 610 on January 11. Homicide investigators looked...
fox26houston.com
3 new felony charges against man granted $1 bond, allegedly threatened woman who had him jailed
HOUSTON - Judge Josh Hill's decision to set a $1 bond for violent charges has angered domestic abuse victims as well as the Governor. Senate Bill 6 prohibits judges from granting PR, or personal recognizance bonds, to defendants like 43-year-old Aubrey Taylor. Taylor is charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault...
fox26houston.com
Houston man sentenced to 35 years for murdering classmate when he was 17
HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - Jesse Quinones, 22, who was 17 when he killed a schoolmate over $250 was sentenced to 35 years in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. "It is obvious we have an epidemic of gun violence when teenagers are shooting each other over money...
fox26houston.com
Walmart employee stole more than $20K, stole at least 3 times per week since November
HOUSTON - A Walmart employee was arrested after stealing from their employer and later admitted to stealing for the last couple of months. Elisha Minter, 42, was arrested on Jan. 14 for allegedly pocketing cash from the store registers. Deputies with Mark Herman's Office responded to the Walmart in the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield Road in Spring about reports of theft.
fox26houston.com
Houston Fire Department investigating deadly apartment fire on Tidwell Drive
Houston - One person was killed in an apartment fire early Friday morning. According to Houston Fire Department, crews responded to a call of an apartment fire at 6200 W Tidwell Road. Firefighters found one unit in flames. After extinguishing the fire, fire crews located one person dead inside the...
fox26houston.com
Police investigating woman's body found in southeast Houston woods
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together how a woman's body ended up in the woods in southeast Houston. Details are limited, but according to Houston police, officers were called to the 4600 block of Wilmington St. near Cullen Blvd. That's where officials say a woman's body was found in the woods.
fox26houston.com
Body found floating in water in front of Texas City water pump station, man previously missing
TEXAS CITY, Texas - Officials are trying to determine what happened to a man found dead in a body of water. Texas City Police Department responded to reports of a body floating in water in the 3400 block of Loop 197 North on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. MISSING PERSONS: Athena...
fox26houston.com
Police investigating woman's body found in woods of SE Houston where Leslie Obi went missing
Detectives have been searching the area for a week for Leslie Obi, a mother of five, who went missing around the same area. However, as of this writing, officials have not confirmed if the body recovered is Obi.
fox26houston.com
Galveston police investigate homicide on beach
GALVESTON, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide on a beach in Galveston. According to police, the incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday near Boddeker Road. Police said one person died, but officials didn’t provide information on how the person died or their identity. According to police, two suspects,...
fox26houston.com
Habitual offender freed on $1 bond back behind bars, allegedly violated bond conditions
HOUSTON - "I have never seen that before," said Defense Attorney Emily Detoto. "When you first told me about it I thought you were joking." A lot of defense attorneys would probably like to have 232nd Criminal District Court Judge Josh Hill grant their clients $1 bonds. By law, Hill...
fox26houston.com
Judge sets $1 bond for 43-year-old repeat offender accused of kidnapping, beating woman
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - It's in black and white. 43-year-old Aubrey Taylor is a habitual offender. "You've got eight prior felony convictions, two of them for robbery," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. According to court documents, the DA's Office wanted Taylor jailed with no bond or a high bond,...
