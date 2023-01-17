Mobile app to let East Chicago residents keep up with public safety issues in their community

Read full article on original website
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT LAUNCHES ADMINISTRATIVE DEBT RELIEF PILOT PROGRAM, PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CHICAGO RESIDENTS
CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni launched the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief (ADR) Pilot Program. Available immediately, the program provides a course for Chicagoans mired in debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations — some of which disproportionately impact low-income communities and are associated with higher fees than other municipal debt.
fox32chicago.com
Calumet City woman impacted by Bank of America-Zelle glitch speaks out: 'three dollars to my name'
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - Bank of America says an earlier glitch that caused customer's bank accounts to show a zero balance has been fixed. But that's not the story we're getting from irate customers. This specifically involves transactions made through the money transfer service, Zelle. Bank of America customers reported...
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
hometownnewsnow.com
Thief Strikes La Porte Area Neighborhood
(La Porte County, IN) - Various items were reported stolen from two vehicles outside homes in the same neighborhood outside La Porte. La Porte County Police were called Saturday morning to Sunrise Boulevard and Bordeaux Drive near Crichfield Elementary School. A purse along with a Bluetooth and other electronic equipment...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary Health Department seeking ideas for new facility
The Gary Health Department is looking for input, as it plans for a new facility. The department has been allocated $5 million dollars from the city's share of federal American Rescue Plan money. Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker says he'd like to hear from nonprofit groups, developers or anyone...
Man in car followed girls home from school, Elgin police say
Police in far west suburban Elgin are seeking the public’s help after a man in a vehicle made inappropriate comments while following middle-school girls this week.
Troubled Kenwood Apartment Building Repairs Stalled Yet Again As Landlord Violates Agreement
KENWOOD — The owner of a South Side affordable apartment tower again violated an agreement that allowed the company to maintain control of the property, causing court-ordered repair work to stall for the third time in recent months. Despite that — and against residents’ wishes — owner Apex Chicago...
12-year-old boy shot when family member's gun goes off in pocket at South Side gas station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a wild incident that was caught on camera, a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his father at a South Side gas station overnight.Police said around midnight Thursday into Friday, the boy was at the Clark gas station at 87th Street and Dorchester Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood, when a gun went off in the man's pocket.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the boy just suffered a graze wound to the hand and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.But police records obtained by CBS 2 show it...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago residents fed up, hold meeting with city leaders after elderly victims robbed at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A community meeting was held Wednesday night to address a recent string of armed robberies that are targeting elderly people on the South Side. There have been at least three reports since late December in the Avalon Park, Calumet Heights, and South Deering communities. Neighbors say they are...
Driver fires shots at would-be carjackers in Oak Lawn
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police Issues Community Alert – Vehicle Burglaries and Thefts on the Rise
The Chicagoland area has seen a large uptick in motor vehicle thefts and burglaries to motor vehicles. Bolingbrook is not immune to these trends and has experienced an increased rate of these reports in recent weeks. The current wave of car thefts has been fueled by a social media challenge...
proclaimerscv.com
$883 Direct Payment Refund To Cook County Homeowners Later This Week
Homeowners in Cook County who overpaid their first installment of taxes in 2021 are eligible to receive a refund. Numerous exemptions that would have reduced these homeowners’ property tax bills were omitted by homeowner, senior citizen, senior freeze, and disabled person are exemption according to an article published by The US Sun on January 19, 2023.
Surveillance video captures Chicago alderman candidate removing rival's signs: 'that's garbage'
CHICAGO - Cleopatra Watson Draper was at her campaign office on 103rd street on Jan. 9. One surveillance camera caught her departing, and another recorded her walking over to pull up a sign for 9th Ward City Council member Anthony Beale – the man she is trying to unseat.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo could explore using opioid settlement money to bring new 'care coordinator' to community
Valparaiso is set to get about $1.2 million dollars in opioid settlement money over the next several years. The city council held a forum Tuesday to help figure out what to do with that money. Council member Jack Pupillo said a number of the friends he grew up with have...
fox32chicago.com
Driver dies in fiery crash after running stop sign in East Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man who ran a stop sign was struck by a semi and died in a fiery pin-in crash early Thursday in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 37-year-old was driving his vehicle around 1:18 a.m. in the 100 block of South Avenue D when he ran a stop sign and was struck by a semi, becoming pinned, according to Chicago police.
WNDU
2 arrested after multi-county chase begins in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested after leading police on a chase that spanned three counties in northwest Indiana on Wednesday. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies attempted to stop a vehicle just after 11:15 a.m. on the Indiana Toll Road near the 46-mile marker for speeding. The vehicle didn’t stop, which led to a chase.
CPS teachers say disinfecting wipes were removed with no notice over safety concerns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools teachers came back to their classrooms after break this month and noticed something was missing.That something was a brand of disinfectant wipes they had been using for almost two years. It had been removed over concerns about safety.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Tuesday, teachers are upset because CPS never flagged teachers, or parents, to inform them that there were concerns about the wipes."The disinfecting wipes have been in our rooms since after COVID," said a CPS teacher.The teacher, who fears retaliation if identified, is referring to the brand Aktive wipes. She...
Lake Forest police looking for suspects who vandalized Metra bathroom
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Lake Forest police are looking for a group of four who allegedly trashed the men's bathroom at a Metra station. The incident happened Friday around 8:30 p.m. The suspects got off a northbound train and then went into the bathroom where they allegedly ripped a urinal...
Car pinned under truck in Calumet City
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
