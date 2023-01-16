ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Basketball Starts Iowa Road Trip with Drake on Thursday

DES MOINES, IOWA—The UIC women's basketball team (11-6, 3-3 MVC) aims to continue momentum in the Missouri Valley Conference, as the Flames head on the road to face Drake (9-5, 4-2 MVC) Thursday evening at the Knapp Center. This match-up will be the seventh time these programs have squared...
Men's Basketball Closes Road Trip With Loss at Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, IND. – The UIC men's basketball team closed out it's two game road trip Tuesday night, as it traveled to nearby northwest Indiana to take on Valparaiso. In a back-and-forth contest that would go right down to the wire, the Flames would fall just short of the Beacons by a final score of 76-66. FIRST HALF.
Men's Tennis Drops Match to Nationally Ranked Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. – The UIC men's tennis team returned to action Wednesday, as they traveled to Kentucky to take on nationally ranked Louisville. The Flames dropped the match in straight sets, by a final score of 7-0. Pelle Strandberg and Ammar Wazir played the closest contested matches of the day, with Strandberg losing 6-4, 6-3 and Wazir losing 6-3, 6-4.
Pair of Road Matches on Tap for Men's Tennis This Week

CHICAGO – The UIC men's tennis team returns to action this week, as it will head to Kentucky to take on Louisville Wednesday before traveling to Normal, Ill. to take on Illinois State on Friday. The Flames opened the spring portion of the 2023 schedule last weekend, when they...
