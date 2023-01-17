Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'The Last of Us's Female Characters Are Already the Best Part of the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us.The Last of Us may primarily chronicle Joel Miller's (Pedro Pascal) character arc, but the premiere episode of HBO's already successful adaptation made one thing quite clear: every plot advancement thus far hinges upon the women in his life rather than Joel's actions. The male protagonist, in fact, is a more reactive than a proactive agent up until The Last of Us Part I's conclusion, a subversively novel change across any medium. Sarah, Tess, Marlene, and Ellie each fulfill different narrative necessities and contribute distinctive viewpoints.
Collider
Why That Doctor in 'The Last of Us's Opening Scene Looked So Familiar
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us. Expectations were incredibly high for the pilot episode of The Last of Us, as it had to kick off what could potentially be a game-changing series for HBO. In the “streaming wars,” networks are desperate to have hit genre projects that attract loyal fandoms, and HBO is certainly looking for another “Sunday night sensation” with The Last of Us. Fans certainly had high expectations about how accurate showrunner Craig Mazin’s recreations of critical scenes from the game would be, but he surprised them with an opening flashback to a televised talk show in 1968 with the epidemiologist Dr. Neuman (John Hannah). While the scene itself may be a new addition, Hannah is an actor that audiences have been watching for decades.
Collider
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Breaks Viewing Record in First 24 Hours
It's been over two years since the release of The Mandalorian Season 2, and audiences are already gearing up to step back into the next phase of Din Djarin's journey. According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, the latest trailer is already breaking records, with an impressive 83.5 million views in its first 24 hours.
Collider
Before 'The Last of Us' and 'The Mandalorian,' Pedro Pascal Played a Sci-Fi Daddy in This Film
Neil Druckman and Chernobyl's Craig Mazin's adaptation of The Last of Us has finally arrived, with its premiere scoring HBO's second-largest debut in 10 years, after House of the Dragon. The long-anticipated series is based on Naughty Dog's 2013 critically-acclaimed PlayStation exclusive and follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) as he is tasked with transporting Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across-country during a fungal zombie pandemic. The story quickly becomes that of a reluctant father who, having lost his own daughter during the outbreak, must learn to let Ellie into his heart despite his pain and attachment issues. Ring any bells? Of course. This theme is not exclusive to The Last of Us, having featured prominently in 2017's Logan and through the Hopper and Eleven relationship on Netflix's Stranger Things.
Collider
'Sometimes I Think About Dying' Review: Daisy Ridley Is Excellent in Restrained Dark Comedy | Sundance 2023
Sometimes I Think About Dying, by director Rachel Lambert, begins with several scenes of beauty within mundanity. A deer runs down cement stairs in a neighborhood; dozens of apples have congregated on a sewer grate in the street; a gigantic flock of pigeons swarms to a man's front yard. For Fran (Daisy Ridley), she has a hard time appreciating these moments of small beauty in life the way other people do. Fran works at an office where they would probably say that they feel like family and mean it, yet Fran always distances herself from the group. When a beloved coworker retires, she waits in the back of the party, grabs a piece of cake, then scampers off to her desk. It’s almost as if Fran wants to get through each day making as little of an impact on the people around her as possible. And yes, occasionally throughout her day, she thinks about what it would be like to die.
Collider
Eddie Murphy Reveals What Convinced Him to Return to 'Beverly Hills Cop 4'
During a press tour for his upcoming Netflix comedy movie You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy sat down with Collider to talk about comedy, his career, and his future projects. As every Eddie Murphy fan knows, “future projects” equals Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley—which has been in the works for years.
Collider
'The Bad Batch': What Does the Recoloring of the Clone Armor Mean?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Bad Batch Season 2. The Bad Batch has expanded the role of the identical clone soldiers even further than The Clone Wars was able to do. While many storylines in The Clone Wars focused on the soldiers and fleshed out their personalities, we’re now finally getting to see how the clones are steadily conformed into the dull-minded stormtroopers of the original trilogy. The number of clones who have managed to have their inhibitor chips removed is relatively low, and most now find themselves scrubbed of their individuality under the Empire. One of the ways that the Empire has stolen the soldiers’ culture from them is by removing distinctive armor features.
Collider
What's With the Parallel Dutton Romances in '1923'?
The second Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has proven to be an excellent show on its own terms already, going far beyond standard prequel territory and carving out a distinct place in the Yellowstone universe as a surprisingly strong period piece, immersed in the culture of Prohibition-era Montana. Of course, beyond its...
Collider
'Mayfair Witches' Producer Says Three More Anne Rice Series Are in the Works
Over the last few months, the Anne Rice Immortal Universe has come alive at AMC. First with the vibrant first season of Interview with the Vampire, and now with Mayfair Witches. Both series have been serving as an exciting introduction to a connected supernatural world—but there’s more to come, as executive producer Mark Johnson told Collider.
‘Reign’ star Celina Sinden plays Jodi Arias in new movie
New York (PIX11) Another part of Jodi Arias’s story is the subject of the new lifetime movie ‘Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias’. This is a follow up to “Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret” which came out in 2013 and is one of Lifetime’s most successful true crime movies. Actress Celina Sinden portrays Jodi Arias in […]
Collider
MCU’s Phase 4 Made for Iffy Movies but Brilliant TV
Because the Marvel Cinematic Universe has dominated both the box office and critical reception over the past decade, it's difficult to acknowledge the sad reality that excitement over "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" has dissipated among fans quite a bit since Avengers: Endgame. While there are some notable exceptions (Spider-Man: No Way Home), most of the MCU's recent theatrical releases in Phase 4 have disappointed and even angered many long-time fans of the franchise.
Collider
'That '90s Show' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the New Gang!
It wasn't that long ago that audiences fell in love with That '70s Show. Watching the antics of Eric, Kelso, Hyde, Donna, Fez, and Jackie was a laugh riot. And the beloved Kitty and Red Foreman wrangling the stoner kids out of trouble warmed hearts. Now, there's a new gang in Point Place. Viewers of That '90s Show will be reliving their favorite decade vicariously through Eric Forman's daughter, Leia Forman, and her new Wisconsin friends.
wegotthiscovered.com
YouTuber Andrew Callaghan addresses allegations, vows to start therapy
Prominent YouTuber, Andrew Callaghan, who built a name for himself for interviewing people at rallies and events, has addressed allegations made towards him of sexual misconduct. The 25-year-old has released a video stating he wants to hold himself “accountable” for his actions and has stated he will start attending therapy sessions.
Collider
John Wick's Ultimate Nemesis Is the Ticking Clock
The John Wick series has rapidly established itself as one of the top-tier action franchises of the 21st century. It's commonly praised for its well-executed, meticulously planned fight choreography that makes it stand out from the abundance of quick-cuts and shaky cam that define lesser-respected action filmography. However, one of the most underrated aspects of the film series is its ability to effectively use its timeline as a method of keeping tension and conflict at high levels.
Collider
Ke Huy Quan Never Left the Movie Industry
Following Ke Huy Quan’s amazing (and Golden Globe-winning) performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, his new fans may be wondering what’s taken him so long to return to the silver screen following his time as a successful child star in the 1980s. As is often the case when previously known actors reappear following a span in the wilderness, the truth is more complicated than just “they took a break." Successfully maintaining a career after a stint as the industry’s go-to child actor is already a difficult job, but Quan also had to contend with being an Asian performer at a time when such roles were limited. However, even after Hollywood turned its back on him, Quan’s passion for cinema never faded. Instead, he turned his attention towards behind-the-scenes roles, working as a stunt choreographer on films like X-Men and The One alongside numerous other productions. Everything Everywhere All at Once may have appeared like Quan’s grand return to cinema after a forty-year absence, but in reality, he never left.
Collider
'Living’ Ending Explained and How It Compares to the Original 'Ikiru'
While Bill Nighy is known for his supporting roles in films like Love Actually and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, he finally gets to take on a serious leading role in Living. Living gives Nighy the fleshed-out dramatic role that he has been waiting for throughout his extensive and quite impressive career. Living isn’t only a great showcase for a beloved actor, but one of the best films of 2022. Nighy’s understated, quietly powerful performance is almost guaranteed to earn him his first Academy Award nomination, as he has already received recognition for Best Leading Actor at the BAFTA, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Critic’s Choice award ceremonies. Nighy’s performance has been praised for capturing the viewer’s heart up until the gorgeous final moments.
Collider
The Movie That Launched Steve McQueen and Michael Fassbender as Artists
Back in 2008, the world was not intimately aware of director Steve McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender. Neither one of these men was absent from the world of art before the year 2008 thanks to McQueen directing some acclaimed short films and working as an artist while Fassbender appeared in supporting roles in movies like 300. But long before their days of scoring Oscar nominations (and wins, in the case of McQueen), they were just two guys trying to get eyes on their indie British film Hunger. A challenging watch that didn’t smash any box office records when it first came out, Hunger ended up establishing several key motifs that McQueen and Fassbender would continue to be fascinated by in the years to come.
Collider
David Duchovny Reveals How Quentin Tarantino Rejected Him During His ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Audition
Reservoir Dogs almost looked very different, as David Duchovny auditioned to be part of Quentin Tarantino’s feature directorial debut. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub with Duchovny and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for You People, the star also revealed how Tarantino gave him the best rejection of his life.
Collider
Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off 'Bass Reeves' Casts Dennis Quaid
Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo in the title role as the first black deputy U.S. Marshall in the American West has a new U.S. Marshall joining its ranks: none other than Dennis Quaid. According to Variety the Strange World star will play Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall. The Paramount+ series is currently filming in Texas and will serve as a spin-off to Taylor Sheridan's 1883 series, which is a prequel to the Paramount smash-hit drama Yellowstone.
Collider
Potential ‘Friday the 13th’ Reboot to Develop With Original Director Sean S. Cunningham
It has been an amazing time to be a horror fan. Along with so many amazing new original films scaring the heck out of moviegoers, major iconic genre franchises like Halloween and Scream have returned in such a huge way. However, the one slasher villain left out of the fun has been Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th. Because of a legal battle between the original film’s director Sean S. Cunningham and writer Victor Miller, the franchise has been in a stand still for the last number of years. Fans have recently started to see some light at the end of this horrific tunnel with the announcement that Miller was developing a Crystal Lake prequel series with Hannibal’s Bryan Fuller and A24. However, if you’ve been waiting on the next film installment of the franchise, genre fans have finally received some of the best news in years. Cunningham is working on a reboot to Friday the 13th with writer Jeff Locker and director Jeremy Weiss. The trio developed the idea after working together on the upcoming horror film The Night Driver.
Comments / 0