Following Ke Huy Quan’s amazing (and Golden Globe-winning) performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, his new fans may be wondering what’s taken him so long to return to the silver screen following his time as a successful child star in the 1980s. As is often the case when previously known actors reappear following a span in the wilderness, the truth is more complicated than just “they took a break." Successfully maintaining a career after a stint as the industry’s go-to child actor is already a difficult job, but Quan also had to contend with being an Asian performer at a time when such roles were limited. However, even after Hollywood turned its back on him, Quan’s passion for cinema never faded. Instead, he turned his attention towards behind-the-scenes roles, working as a stunt choreographer on films like X-Men and The One alongside numerous other productions. Everything Everywhere All at Once may have appeared like Quan’s grand return to cinema after a forty-year absence, but in reality, he never left.

