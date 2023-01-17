ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

No. 18 Charleston expects best effort from Northeastern

Charleston has trailed at the half to a team winless in Colonial Athletic Association play twice in the past three games after facing an intermission deficit just once in the first 18 games of the season. But head coach Pat Kelsey must know that absorbing an opponent’s full focus and...
CHARLESTON, SC
Langley has 19 in UNC Greensboro’s win over The Citadel

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Keyshaun Langley’s 19 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat The Citadel 70-60 on Thursday night. Langley also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Spartans (12-8, 6-1 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy scored 11 points while going 4 of 10 (1 for 4 from distance). Dante Treacy recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.
GREENSBORO, NC

