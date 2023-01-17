Read full article on original website
WATE
Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims
Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property. Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims. Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the...
WATE
Deadly North Knoxville shooting update
Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
WATE
Man arrested for shooting wife in Jefferson County
A man was arrested after police say he called 911 admitting to shooting and killing his wife Wednesday night, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Man arrested for shooting wife in Jefferson County. A man was arrested after police say he called 911 admitting to shooting and killing his...
WATE
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
cbs19news
Indictments in multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy unsealed
ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia on charges associated with a multi-state heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. According to a release, the large-scale conspiracy brought drugs from Michigan into southwest Virginia and eastern Tennessee to be redistributed. The indictment...
WATE
Woman indicted on murder charges in Campbell County
A woman was indicted by a grand jury on 2021 charges in connection to her husband's overdose in Campbell County. Woman indicted on murder charges in Campbell County. A woman was indicted by a grand jury on 2021 charges in connection to her husband's overdose in Campbell County. News at...
WATE
Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison
A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
WATE
Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash identified
Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said Thursday. The two children, who were injured, remain hospitalized. Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash …. Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department...
WATE
New Owner for Downtown Buildings
Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. 6 p.m. Newscast. News at 5 on 1/20. News at 4 on 1/20. News at Midday. News at...
wymt.com
Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
Tennessee Volunteers News: Big additions to Tennessee football and the latest from Knoxville
The latest Volunteers roundup features a new incoming transfer for Tennessee football, No. 1 recruit Nico Iamaleava showcasing his skills, and a flashback to a few years ago when the Volunteers football dynasty began. The defensive back out of Austin, Texas announced on Thursday that he will be transferring to...
Police: 97-year-old Tennessee woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago. Police said Denton […]
WATE
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
Gary Wayne Sutton continues fight for release after co-defendant dies on Death Row
After one of two men sentenced to death for a pair of 1992 Blount County murders, his co-defendant maintains his innocence as executions remain on hold in Tennessee.
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
WATE
Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old. Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash. Two people were charged on Tuesday after...
Student group in Anderson County builds character through service
A group of fifth grade boys at Norwood Elementary School in Anderson County are learning through serving.
Knoxville man convicted after killing ex’s new boyfriend
Dtearius Carvell Southern, 28, was found guilty of Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Tampering with Evidence, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Drug Felon.
WDEF
Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
