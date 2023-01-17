ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims

Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property. Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims. Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Deadly North Knoxville shooting update

Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man arrested for shooting wife in Jefferson County

A man was arrested after police say he called 911 admitting to shooting and killing his wife Wednesday night, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Man arrested for shooting wife in Jefferson County. A man was arrested after police say he called 911 admitting to shooting and killing his...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
cbs19news

Indictments in multi-state drug trafficking conspiracy unsealed

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia on charges associated with a multi-state heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. According to a release, the large-scale conspiracy brought drugs from Michigan into southwest Virginia and eastern Tennessee to be redistributed. The indictment...
VIRGINIA STATE
WATE

Woman indicted on murder charges in Campbell County

A woman was indicted by a grand jury on 2021 charges in connection to her husband's overdose in Campbell County. Woman indicted on murder charges in Campbell County. A woman was indicted by a grand jury on 2021 charges in connection to her husband's overdose in Campbell County. News at...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison

A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash identified

Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said Thursday. The two children, who were injured, remain hospitalized. Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash …. Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New Owner for Downtown Buildings

Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. 6 p.m. Newscast. News at 5 on 1/20. News at 4 on 1/20. News at Midday. News at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee

One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash

Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old. Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash. Two people were charged on Tuesday after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN

