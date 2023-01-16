Read full article on original website
Disco Inferno Discusses “Racist” MJF Promo On Last Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
On the most recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno addressed MJF cutting a controversial promo on Japanese sensation Konusuke Takeshita. He defended the AEW World Champion’s “racist” promo and echoed similar sentiments, reinforcing that foreign wrestlers would fare better in America if they learned English.
WWE News & Notes – Dakota Kai & Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, More
You can check out this week’s edition of “Canvas 2 Canvas” below. This episode features Rob Schamberger painting WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig:. You can check out the latest “Let’s Play” video from the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel below. This episode features Dakota Kai playing some The Last of Us:
The Updated WWE NXT Vengeance Day Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
We’ve got several new matches announced for the WWE NXT Vengeance Day pay-per-view event following this week’s episode of NXT. The event, which takes place on February 4th in Charlotte, NC, will feature the following matches:. NXT Championship Steel Cage Match:. Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller. NXT Women’s...
Jade Cargill Discusses Being In Such A Prominent Role For AEW
During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill spoke about being put in such a prominent role so quickly after her debut. Cargill is the current TBS Champion and is undefeated in All Elite Wrestling. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Being given...
Bianca Belair: “It Would Be An Honor” To Get In The Ring With Bella Twins
Current RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and her husband Montez Ford were recent guests on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. During the show, Belair spoke about stepping into the ring with Nikki and Brie Bella. Belair was asked which Bella twin she’d like to face. She responded...
Jimmy Korderas Praises Women’s Street Fight From AEW Rampage
Speaking on his latest Reffin’ Rant series, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas heaped praise on the women’s street fight from last week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale came out victorious against Anna JayAS & Tay Melo in a vicious battle in the show’s main event.
RJ City Reveals Why He Hasn’t Wrestled In AEW
In an interview with Comedy Store Wrestling, Hey! (EW) host RJ City explained his reason for not wrestling in AEW. RJ City is content with the niche he has carved out for himself among a bloated AEW roster. A Canadian actor and professional wrestler, RJ City is best known as...
Report: Warner Bros. Discovery Blocked Jay Briscoe Tribute Show On AEW Dynamite
This past Tuesday, Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, passed away following a car crash in Delaware at 38 years old. The wrestling world has been reacting ever since. The tributes continued on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as the broadcast opened with a graphic of Briscoe and multiple wrestlers had “Jay” armbands during their matches.
Another WWE Departure Revealed
Another WWE departure has been confirmed after it was first reported that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, left the company after 25 years. According to Pwinsider, Stefanie Fiondella, who was VP of Communications for WWE, left the company last week. She worked for the company from 2014...
Finn Balor Says He Wants To Do His Current Judgment Day Character In WWE NXT
Finn Balor has been enjoying a strong booking as part of The Judgment Day. The heel faction continues to improve with each passing week and it shouldn’t come off as a surprise if all four of its members are draped in gold in the near future. While speaking to...
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 1/13/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in 2,326,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,257,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is up from the 0.53 rating from one week ago. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
Various News: Mick Foley/Terry Funk, Texas Indie Wrestling, NXT Moments
Mick Foley reunited with his mentor and former tag partner Terry Funk this week. Foley posted the reunification photo to his Twitter account:. Mix 94.1, a radio station out of Amarillo, Texas, published an article on the blossoming indie scene in the Lone Star State. WWE Top 10 took a...
Maria Kanellis Doesn’t Believe An AEW All-Women’s Show Makes Sense Right Now
In a recent chat with Steve Fall of The Ten Count podcast, AEW and ROH wrestler Maria Kanellis discussed the possibility of AEW producing an all-women’s show, such as WWE Evolution in 2018 and NWA EmPowerrr in 2021. Kanellis had a surprising take on the subject, saying that while...
The Usos Were Not Supposed To Be Undisputed Champions
Speaking on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that The Usos were never supposed to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. Meltzer stated that WWE had planned to keep the titles on RK-Bro due to their popularity among the WWE Universe. However, those plans had to be altered at the last moment due to Randy Orton unfortunately picking up a career-threatening back injury. Meltzer said,
Hiroshi Tanahashi Renews His Deal With New Japan
The Ace of New Japan, Hiroshi Tanahashi, has renewed his deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Posting on his official blog, Tanahashi revealed that he has re-signed with NJPW, though he did not share any details of the deal. Tanahashi has now been with New Japan since 1999 – this will mark his 24th year with the promotion. He is a former eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, two-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion, and three-time IWGP US Champion.
WWE Scrapped NXT Funeral Segment After Jay Briscoe’s Death
A planned ‘funeral segment’ scheduled for this week’s episode of WWE NXT was scrapped immediately after news broke of the death of Jay Briscoe. Briscoe, 38, died yesterday evening in a car accident near his home in Laurel, Delaware. Sean Ross Sapp reports that last night’s episode...
AEW Dark Results – Episode 179
The following are the results from episode 179 of AEW Dark, which aired on January 17, 2022:. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara def. Brian Cook & Deimos. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard vs. def. The Midnight Heat. The Blackpool Combat Club vs. def. The Butcher & The Blade (w/The Bunny)
It’s Official – Cody Rhodes Enters The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
It’s official – Cody Rhodes will be making his in-ring return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. On this week’s episode of RAW, it was announced that Rhodes, who has been out of action with a torn pectoral muscle following his match with Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, will be entering the men’s Royal Rumble match.
WWE Raw Ratings For 1/16/23
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,489,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,693,000 viewers the show did last week. ShowBuzz Daily reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.42 rating, down from last week’s 0.50 rating. The first hour did...
Darby Allin Hangs Out With Tony Hawk (Photo), RJ City Interviews Jake Hager’s Hat, More
AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin recently posted the following photo of himself with skateboard legend Tony Hawk:. You can check out the latest edition of Hey! (EW) below. This episode features RJ City interviewing Jake Hager’s hat:. You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark below. The...
