The Ace of New Japan, Hiroshi Tanahashi, has renewed his deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Posting on his official blog, Tanahashi revealed that he has re-signed with NJPW, though he did not share any details of the deal. Tanahashi has now been with New Japan since 1999 – this will mark his 24th year with the promotion. He is a former eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, two-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion, and three-time IWGP US Champion.

1 DAY AGO