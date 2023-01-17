Read full article on original website
Related
Banquete FFA members continue family traditions of raising livestock
BANQUETE, Texas — Two students representing Banquete FFA show off their livestock Friday morning at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show. 16-year-old Hunter Fox's family has cared for livestock for three generations. "Most people nowadays are second or third generation," Fox told 3NEWS. "It's always nice when you meet...
Texas military widow has lost thousands of dollars thanks to this law. Do you believe it's fair?
The story of Miriam Dugan has gone viral today as the military widow speaks out about a Texas law that has cost her thousands of dollars. People on Reddit have commented on her situation to ask if it is fair- so let's take a quick at her story.
Grist
Texas’ most populous county adopts a climate plan
It’s Thursday, January 19, and the Houston area has adopted a climate action plan. In a 3-1 vote along party lines last week, commissioners in the most populous county in Texas approved a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions and advance environmental justice. The overarching target of the 24-page...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas
As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
KENS 5
Major price hike could be on the way for Americans who use gas to heat homes
AUSTIN, Texas — A new federal report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows a pretty steep increase in your gas bill could be on the way this winter. More than third of Texan households and around half of all American households use natural gas to heat their homes.
Bundle Up Buttercup Snow Is Headed To The Great State of Texas
After the fluke snowfall on Christmas Eve of 2004 bringing a record of 4.4 inches to the Crossroads, South Texans have especially been counting the days until they get to see snow again!. As a South Texan myself, I can account for how ill-prepared we were for the incredible Christmas...
Aransas County sees economic boom
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials in Aransas County told 3NEWS that the area's rebound from Hurricane Harvey should serve as a national model for hurricane response and recovery. Aransas County Economic Development President Jeff Sjostrom said the trend in Aransas County is on the uptick in every economic multiplier...
Texas Gun and Knife Show is Coming to the Big Country January 28 and 29
Last year, Texans set all kinds of records by purchasing more firearms and it seems like gun ownership is on the rise again. I'm wondering if it's because the first of the year and some folks are anticipating some cash refunds from their income tax returns. Nonetheless, find what you've been looking for at the Texas Gun and Knife Show.
Houston Chronicle
'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz
In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
fox7austin.com
Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November
AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
Winter Texans helping to fuel Aransas County tourism off-season economy
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Winter Texans are helping to fuel the growth in the RV business in Aransas County. Aransas County Economic Development President Jeff Sjostrom told 3NEWS there are now 6,000 RV spots across the county and that Winter Texans provide a real economic boost. "The estimates that...
News Channel 25
Texas lawmakers want to end state holiday commemorating Confederate veterans
Calling the celebration of Confederate Heroes Day a "constant reminder" of a horrible past, state Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston, on Wednesday called for Texas to end its commemoration as a state holiday. Confederate Heroes Day is celebrated on Jan. 19. The holiday commemorates the lives of Confederate President Jefferson Davis...
Houston Chronicle
Texas still silently celebrates Confederate Heroes Day
One hundred and sixty-two years after the U.S. split to fight in a Civil War to decide whether Black people should have freedom or be enslaved, Texas still commemorates Confederate soldiers as "heroes" every year on Jan. 19. Texas state representative Jarvis Johnson (D-Houston) recently filed House Bill 51, which...
abc7amarillo.com
State budget proposals would raise property tax exemptions
AUSTIN, Texas — Property tax is top of mind in the two proposals put forward by the Texas House of Representatives and Senate, with the goal of providing relief, as mentioned by the Governor and Lieutenant Governor as priorities. The budget sets aside about $15 billion to enact property...
Rep. Bucy files legislation to provide a $10K pay raise for state employees
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rep. John Bucy III (D-Austin) recently filed legislation to provide a $10,000 pay raise to state employees, according to a news release from Bucy’s office. Bucy, state representative for House District 136, filed H.B. 202 to raise the pay, which would increase the gross salary for Texas state employees by adding a […]
cbs7.com
Midland-Odessa projected to lead in GDP in Texas for the next five years
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A projection made by the Perryman Group predicts that Midland and Odessa will lead Texas in annual growth in real gross domestic product over the next five years. President of the Perryman Group, Ray Perryman, says Midland-Odessa’s gross domestic product is fueled by the gas and oil...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Require Dallas, Other Cities to Provide Mobile Showers for the Homeless
Texas House Rep. Elizabeth Campos filed a bill last week that would require cities with populations of 500,000 or more to provide mobile showers for the homeless. Under House Bill 1292, mobile showers would be made available daily to each homeless person to help prevent the spread of hygiene-related illnesses.
Texas may see snow, hazardous winter storm in coming week
An incoming storm may bring snow next week, though Houston will likely only see thunderstorms.
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas
While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 1