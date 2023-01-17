ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Grist

Texas’ most populous county adopts a climate plan

It’s Thursday, January 19, and the Houston area has adopted a climate action plan. In a 3-1 vote along party lines last week, commissioners in the most populous county in Texas approved a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions and advance environmental justice. The overarching target of the 24-page...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas

As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Aransas County sees economic boom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials in Aransas County told 3NEWS that the area's rebound from Hurricane Harvey should serve as a national model for hurricane response and recovery. Aransas County Economic Development President Jeff Sjostrom said the trend in Aransas County is on the uptick in every economic multiplier...
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
Rock 108

Texas Gun and Knife Show is Coming to the Big Country January 28 and 29

Last year, Texans set all kinds of records by purchasing more firearms and it seems like gun ownership is on the rise again. I'm wondering if it's because the first of the year and some folks are anticipating some cash refunds from their income tax returns. Nonetheless, find what you've been looking for at the Texas Gun and Knife Show.
ABILENE, TX
Houston Chronicle

'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz

In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November

AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Texas lawmakers want to end state holiday commemorating Confederate veterans

Calling the celebration of Confederate Heroes Day a "constant reminder" of a horrible past, state Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston, on Wednesday called for Texas to end its commemoration as a state holiday. Confederate Heroes Day is celebrated on Jan. 19. The holiday commemorates the lives of Confederate President Jefferson Davis...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Texas still silently celebrates Confederate Heroes Day

One hundred and sixty-two years after the U.S. split to fight in a Civil War to decide whether Black people should have freedom or be enslaved, Texas still commemorates Confederate soldiers as "heroes" every year on Jan. 19. Texas state representative Jarvis Johnson (D-Houston) recently filed House Bill 51, which...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

State budget proposals would raise property tax exemptions

AUSTIN, Texas — Property tax is top of mind in the two proposals put forward by the Texas House of Representatives and Senate, with the goal of providing relief, as mentioned by the Governor and Lieutenant Governor as priorities. The budget sets aside about $15 billion to enact property...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Rep. Bucy files legislation to provide a $10K pay raise for state employees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rep. John Bucy III (D-Austin) recently filed legislation to provide a $10,000 pay raise to state employees, according to a news release from Bucy’s office. Bucy, state representative for House District 136, filed H.B. 202 to raise the pay, which would increase the gross salary for Texas state employees by adding a […]
TEXAS STATE
cbs7.com

Midland-Odessa projected to lead in GDP in Texas for the next five years

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A projection made by the Perryman Group predicts that Midland and Odessa will lead Texas in annual growth in real gross domestic product over the next five years. President of the Perryman Group, Ray Perryman, says Midland-Odessa’s gross domestic product is fueled by the gas and oil...
MIDLAND, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Homeowners can now apply for the HARP program

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas General Land Office has re-opened its applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement program, also known as HARP. HARP is on a first-come, first-served basis and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately. Households applying for reimbursement that do not meet the low-to-moderate-income...
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas

While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
TEXAS STATE
