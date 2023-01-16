ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

couponingwithrachel.com

Kellogg’s Jumbo Snax Cereal Variety 36-Pack Only $11.24 Shipped on Amazon

Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. Hurry over to Amazon where you’ll save on Kellogg’s Jumbo Snax Cereal when you clip the digital coupons (available at posting) and opt to Subscribe and Save for extra savings and free shipping.
Tyla

Woman shows how to make Pandora rings look shiny again in minutes

Pandora is a favourite among jewellery fans, but unfortunately, pieces from the brand can and do get dirty. While there's a lot of advice out there on how to get Pandora jewellery clean again, one video certainly stands a cut above the rest - as it will have your rings glistening again in just minutes. Watch below:
couponingwithrachel.com

Strappy Riding Boots Sizes 6 – 11 Wide & Extra Wide Options

Jane is offering up Strappy Riding Boots Sizes in sizes 6 – 11 in Wide & Extra Wide Options for only $48.99 (reg. $100) shipped. These medium width boots come in black, brown, grey or stone with a 1″ heel and run true to size. Faux leather with...
consumerqueen.com

Possible FREE $5 Amazon Credit

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Stream a song and you may score FREE $5 Amazon Credit!. Amazon Shoppers! Head over here and see if you're eligible for. a $5 Amazon credit when you stream a song....
SheKnows

The Pioneer Woman Is Having a Kitchen Sale With Sets Starting at Just $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman brand has mastered the art of making modern vintage-style kitchen tools and home decor. With her country cottage florals and use of retro colors, it’s hard not to fall hard for everything in The Pioneer Woman Walmart collection. And right now, you can fall in love without having to blow through your spending budget because a handful of beautiful Pioneer Woman kitchen items are currently on sale. This gorgeous 18-piece mixing bowl set from...
Tina Howell

Spicy pizza dip: Perfect tailgate or party time snack

The playoffs are here so you know what that means, tailgate and watch parties everywhere with simple appetizers and party food sure to be on the menu. This ooey gooey spicy pizza dip is so easy to make and absolutely delicious, making it the perfect party treat no matter the occasion.
couponingwithrachel.com

Heart Sweaters only $20 Prime Shipped – Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Get ready for Valentine’s Day in these adorable heart sweaters! At the time of posting they are on LIGHTING DEAL (limited time offer) for about $20 each. Lighting deals are limited time offers and can and do sell out early. There are a few different colors and styles available...
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup...
Consumer Reports.org

Best Frozen Pizzas

I was a very picky eater as a child, and didn’t have my first slice of pizza until I was 14. After that, though, there was no looking back. From New Haven coal-fired apizza to the huge, slightly oily slices at New York’s Famous Ray’s to Neapolitan thin crust and Chicago deep dish, I love it all.
couponingwithrachel.com

Custom Oversized 34″ Names Ready to Paint or Stain $36.99

Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. These Oversized 34″ Names over at Jane are just $36.99 and come unfinished ready to paint or stain. So perfect to decorate your child’s room or to personalize any space. Each name is...

