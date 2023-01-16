ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, TX

Click2Houston.com

Got stuff junking up your life? This Houston resale store needs your donation to help the area’s low-income community

HOUSTON – The nonprofit West Houston Assistance Ministries, known as WHAM, said Friday that it is urgently seeking clothing, furniture, home décor, and other donations to its Resale Store to fight poverty and prevent evictions. “WHAM relies on these donations to achieve its goal of compassionately serving Houston’s...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
KATY, TX
cw39.com

North Houston Walmart employee admits to taking over $20,000 from registers, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman accused of stealing cash from the registers from the Walmart she worked at was arrested by Harris County constable deputies. Elisha Minter, 42, was arrested and charged with felony theft after deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call last Saturday from a Walmart located on the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield Road.
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Humble Police Department Requests Asisstance in Identifying Reta

Humble Police Department Requests Asisstance in Identifying Retail Theft Suspect. Please help the Humble Police Department to identify this theft suspect who walked into a retail sports store on 12/14/22, grabbed 7 items of Nike apparel and ran out of the store without paying for the items in hand. He was last seen entering a grey Nissan Altima with an unreadable paper tag. He is described as 25-32 years old, 5’10 to 6”, 150-180 lbs, with tattoos on the back of his left hand that shows in the photograph.
cw39.com

APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

6 vehicle crash closes IH-45 southbound

HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-45 southbound at FM-518 in Galveston County is CLOSED after a 6 car crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. Avoid the area if possible, crews are working on a detour. Stop and go speeds are seen past Nasa Rd 1.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Livingston men and a third man from Point Blank have been accused of conspiring to steal timber revenue from their employer. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

