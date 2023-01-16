Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Got stuff junking up your life? This Houston resale store needs your donation to help the area’s low-income community
HOUSTON – The nonprofit West Houston Assistance Ministries, known as WHAM, said Friday that it is urgently seeking clothing, furniture, home décor, and other donations to its Resale Store to fight poverty and prevent evictions. “WHAM relies on these donations to achieve its goal of compassionately serving Houston’s...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
coveringkaty.com
Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
fox26houston.com
HPD: One male killed in drive-by shooting on Bell Street, suspects found hiding under cars minutes later
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting at 4400 Bell Street that left one man dead. The victim in the shooting is described as a Hispanic male in his early to mid-20s. According to police, witnesses say two males wearing all black were in the street shooting at...
KHOU
Missing man's body found in Texas City
Robert Barboza has been missing since Friday. It's unknown how he died and how his body ended up in the water in Texas City.
bluebonnetnews.com
The Unsolved: Texas Ranger working 1999 Liberty County cold case of dismembered body found in ditch
Texas Ranger Brandon Bess is determined to bring justice for victims of unsolved crimes. His current focus is the cold case of a man’s torso that was discovered back in December 1999 in a roadside ditch on CR 622 in Liberty County. As a cold case investigator for the...
cw39.com
North Houston Walmart employee admits to taking over $20,000 from registers, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman accused of stealing cash from the registers from the Walmart she worked at was arrested by Harris County constable deputies. Elisha Minter, 42, was arrested and charged with felony theft after deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call last Saturday from a Walmart located on the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield Road.
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
Texas may see snow, hazardous winter storm in coming week
An incoming storm may bring snow next week, though Houston will likely only see thunderstorms.
kingwood.com
Humble Police Department Requests Asisstance in Identifying Reta
Humble Police Department Requests Asisstance in Identifying Retail Theft Suspect. Please help the Humble Police Department to identify this theft suspect who walked into a retail sports store on 12/14/22, grabbed 7 items of Nike apparel and ran out of the store without paying for the items in hand. He was last seen entering a grey Nissan Altima with an unreadable paper tag. He is described as 25-32 years old, 5’10 to 6”, 150-180 lbs, with tattoos on the back of his left hand that shows in the photograph.
cw39.com
APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
Remains found in woods near where police narrowed down search for missing woman
HOUSTON — A woman's body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the discovery was made along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston. The remains were found near where police narrowed...
Pre-kindergartner dropped off and left alone at Aldine ISD school 13 minutes before opening
A mother can't get over the what-ifs after her pre-kindergartner's day care dropped him off at school all alone before doors opened for the day.
Investigation underway after shooting leaves man dead near Houston's Museum District
A detective at the scene told ABC13 that someone saw a body on the ground and called the police. Investigators haven't released a possible motive or suspect description.
cw39.com
6 vehicle crash closes IH-45 southbound
HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-45 southbound at FM-518 in Galveston County is CLOSED after a 6 car crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. Avoid the area if possible, crews are working on a detour. Stop and go speeds are seen past Nasa Rd 1.
Texas DPS: 22-year-old man killed after hitting deer in Grimes County
Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva, 22, of Cypress, had been driving northbound on State Highway 90, officials said.
Woman refuses to let go of purse during robbery outside SE Houston convenience store, police say
When the woman refused to let go of her purse, the suspect threw her to the ground while yelling at her to give it up. Ultimately, he ran off without the purse, HPD said.
cw39.com
Sheriff: Man escapes after barricading himself in north Harris County home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The search is on for a man who allegedly shot at his wife and escaped from his home after barricading himself in his north Harris County home, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, Gonzalez said that the suspect was not found...
KLTV
2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Livingston men and a third man from Point Blank have been accused of conspiring to steal timber revenue from their employer. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
