Humble Police Department Requests Asisstance in Identifying Retail Theft Suspect. Please help the Humble Police Department to identify this theft suspect who walked into a retail sports store on 12/14/22, grabbed 7 items of Nike apparel and ran out of the store without paying for the items in hand. He was last seen entering a grey Nissan Altima with an unreadable paper tag. He is described as 25-32 years old, 5’10 to 6”, 150-180 lbs, with tattoos on the back of his left hand that shows in the photograph.

2 DAYS AGO