The Badger soccer team hit the road to Lago Vista on Tuesday for one of its final non-district matches of the season. The match finished in a 2-2 tie, after Lampasas started with a 2-0 lead in the first half. Unfortunately, two goals conceded in the final 40 minutes led to the draw and ultimately an unfortunate result. “We started hot with two goals in the first half, but we did not finish to…

LAGO VISTA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO