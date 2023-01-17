Thern Farm in New London is seeking nomination to the National Register of Historic Places as a historic farmstead. If the designation is awarded, the Thern Farm would join the ranks of Walden Pond, the Alamo, the Empire State Building and the town of Deadwood, South Dakota. It is a list compiled by U.S. federal government of districts, sites, buildings and structures considered worthy of preservation for their historical significance or artistic value.

NEW LONDON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO