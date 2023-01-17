Read full article on original website
Fox Valley group gives back by tipping big
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Renee Gentz has worked as a waitress at Holidays Pub and Grill in Neenah for eight years. She’s seen a lot in her time there, but Thursday was a night at work she probably won’t forget. “I actually had off tonight and then they asked me if I could come in […]
WBAY Green Bay
Alpaca Llama Extravaganza kicks off this weekend at Farm Wisconsin
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center hosts its third annual Alpaca Llama Extravaganza on Saturday, January 21, 2023. This family-friendly event will allow guests to learn about and explore these two cousin species. In partnership with LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch and Black Frog Farm, this event allows guests the...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin EMS Conference makes move to Green Bay
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The new Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon is hosting another first-of-its-kind conference. Starting February 1, the Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Association will hold its annual conference. The four-day event is usually held in the Milwaukee area but is coming to the Green Bay area -- a...
WBAY Green Bay
De Pere students safe after bus goes into ditch
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - No students were injured when a school bus went into a ditch Thursday morning in Brown County. The bus was carrying students in the Unified School District of De Pere. The district says the bus was carrying middle school and high school students. It happened...
NBC26
Record crowd packs Oshkosh Arena on Herd School Day
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Thousands of local students filled Oshkosh Arena on Wednesday, filling the area with noise as they cheered on the Wisconsin Herd at the annual school day basketball game. Herd President Steve Brandes said about 3,500 students attended the game, a number he said exceeds the...
waupacanow.com
Thern Farm aims big
Thern Farm in New London is seeking nomination to the National Register of Historic Places as a historic farmstead. If the designation is awarded, the Thern Farm would join the ranks of Walden Pond, the Alamo, the Empire State Building and the town of Deadwood, South Dakota. It is a list compiled by U.S. federal government of districts, sites, buildings and structures considered worthy of preservation for their historical significance or artistic value.
CBS 58
Sheboygan mental health facility prepares to close after losing funding
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A mental health center in Sheboygan called "Open Door" is preparing to close after Sheboygan County decided to stop its funding. Licensed clinicians help an average of 40 adults each day with mental health and substance abuse disorders. The CEO of the company that operates...
insideradio.com
Civic Media Flips WGBW Green Bay To Liberal Talk.
Civic Media continues to expand in Wisconsin, placing its liberal talk format on WGBW Green Bay (1590) and its corresponding translator, the Green Bay-licensed W250CV at 97.9. The company purchased the signals, along with WLAK Appleton-Oshkosh (1520) and the New Holstein, WI-licensed translator W230DA at 93.9, from Mark Heller for $937,000 in a deal announced in September 2022.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
WBAY Green Bay
Snow in the Green Bay area
U.W. Health reports an alarming increase in acts of self-harm and suicidal thoughts among children in Wisconsin. FVTC remodeled associate degree programs so students can transfer to UW-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh as juniors. Powerboat driver sentenced. Updated: 5 hours ago. 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel...
WBAY Green Bay
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers, Bellin Health donating AEDs
Tammy will be back after a battle with Long COVID. Wisconsin doctors say we may be in a better position based on immunity levels achieved through vaccinations. The popular social media trend called “fitspiration” promotes fitness inspiration by showing examples of workout routines or healthy eating habits. Updated:...
wxerfm.com
Lakeland U’s New ESports Coach is Sheboygan Native
Amahn Green may have big shoes to fill, but Sheboygan native Brett Sheldon appears to be the right fit as he takes over as Lakeland’s Head Coach of the Muskie’s ESports team. Green, the program’s inaugural head coach and Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer, has returned to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend’s The District project to be completed by end of 2023
WEST BEND — After falling behind an initial schedule, The District construction project for two mixed-use residential buildings in downtown West Bend is now on track to have one building completed in spring 2023 and the other by the end of the year. The District construction project, at the...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Scientists learn how to steer lightning
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You can thank Benjamin Franklin for popularizing the lightning rod. He didn’t just fly a kite with a key on a string, he published instructions for using an iron rod and brass wire to protect a barn or house from lightning. But what if......
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Songbirds and city noise
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After NASA’s report on global warming, Brad Spakowitz reports on how the Earth strikes back. But the big headline today is for the birds. A study finds that urban noise affects the colors of bird beaks and why we need to take notice.
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected bank robber quickly nabbed in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of robbing a bank on Green Bay’s west side didn’t have the money for long. Police say they responded to a bank alarm on the 200-block of S. Military Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Within 10 minutes, officers arrested a 62-year-old Green Bay man at the scene without incident and recovered cash. Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in robberies.
