Lady Badger middle school basketball teams complete a clean sweep of Taylor
The Lampasas Middle School girls' basketball teams have continued their dominance this season. They secured another clean sweep of the Taylor Lady Ducks last week. Starting with the seventhgrade “B” team, LMS won 27-10. Scorers were Jazmine Cuffie with 10 points, Desirae Pinkston with seven, Ellie Felkner with six and Alice Stubbs with four points. The seventh-grade “A” team won its game by 24…
Hornets dominate in first two district basketball games
Lometa’s boys’ basketball team is off to a fast start in district play, having won both games in emphatic fashion. The Hornets won at Rochelle 49-29 and beat Brookesmith 52-28 at home. Tim Juarez led the scoring surge for the Hornets in both games, with 17 points and 19 points, respectively. Lometa jumped ahead early in those contests and never looked back, as the team held 21-point and 19…
Boys’ soccer team draws in match against Lago Vista
The Badger soccer team hit the road to Lago Vista on Tuesday for one of its final non-district matches of the season. The match finished in a 2-2 tie, after Lampasas started with a 2-0 lead in the first half. Unfortunately, two goals conceded in the final 40 minutes led to the draw and ultimately an unfortunate result. “We started hot with two goals in the first half, but we did not finish to…
Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 13-19, 2023
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 13-19, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fastest Torch sets off fireworks at county stock show
Bryton Ellis works to cut through his metal piece during last week’s Fastest Torch competition at the Lampasas County Youth Livestock Show. The timed event was a new initiative offered for welding students in 4-H, FFA and/or a Career and Technical Education program at the high school level. Ellis captured the grand championship after several rounds of competition in the event. See full results from the youth livestock show in Section B of today’s edition.
Students craft farm, ranch projects for competition
Vanessa Perez, left, and Mia Surber of the Lometa FFA show off the furniture they crafted for the Home/Indoor category of the Ag Mechanics Show at the Lampasas County Youth Livestock competition held last week.
Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River
BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
LHS opens new career and tech facility on campus
Lampasas High School students can smell the fresh paint. As of this new year, they will have the opportunity to experience classes in the newly completed Career and Technical Education complex. CTE Program Director Julie Salvato said the building will provide numerous avenues for post-secondary education. “The kids are super-excited and very proud of it,” she said. “It is great to have a brand…
Central Texas weather: Front brings scattered showers, cooler temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas - Showery to sunny and windy today. We have a Pacific front coming to town this morning first generating scattered light rain through mid-morning. Behind the front, turning sunny, very dry and windy. The wildfire risk will increase in the afternoon so the National Weather Service has put areas from Austin to Hill Country under a RED FLAG WARNING from noon to 8 p.m.
Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
Police identify individual struck, killed by train in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) – Police identified Masao Joverson Skilling, 21, as the pedestrian struck and killed by a train on the railroad tracks adjacent to the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190. The deadly accident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 15. Police were told...
