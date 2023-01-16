Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lady Badger middle school basketball teams complete a clean sweep of Taylor
The Lampasas Middle School girls' basketball teams have continued their dominance this season. They secured another clean sweep of the Taylor Lady Ducks last week. Starting with the seventhgrade “B” team, LMS won 27-10. Scorers were Jazmine Cuffie with 10 points, Desirae Pinkston with seven, Ellie Felkner with six and Alice Stubbs with four points. The seventh-grade “A” team won its game by 24…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Boys’ soccer team draws in match against Lago Vista
The Badger soccer team hit the road to Lago Vista on Tuesday for one of its final non-district matches of the season. The match finished in a 2-2 tie, after Lampasas started with a 2-0 lead in the first half. Unfortunately, two goals conceded in the final 40 minutes led to the draw and ultimately an unfortunate result. “We started hot with two goals in the first half, but we did not finish to…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Girls’ soccer falls to Marble Falls
The Lady Badger soccer team played on the road against Marble Falls on Tuesday and came up just short, losing 2-0. The Lady Badgers are competing in a tournament in Harker Heights through Saturday. Their game today is scheduled for 11 a.m. against Hyde Park, and then they will play on Saturday against the hosts in Harker Heights, starting at 11:30 a.m. This tournament marks the girls’ final non…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Hornets dominate in first two district basketball games
Lometa’s boys’ basketball team is off to a fast start in district play, having won both games in emphatic fashion. The Hornets won at Rochelle 49-29 and beat Brookesmith 52-28 at home. Tim Juarez led the scoring surge for the Hornets in both games, with 17 points and 19 points, respectively. Lometa jumped ahead early in those contests and never looked back, as the team held 21-point and 19…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Students craft farm, ranch projects for competition
Vanessa Perez, left, and Mia Surber of the Lometa FFA show off the furniture they crafted for the Home/Indoor category of the Ag Mechanics Show at the Lampasas County Youth Livestock competition held last week.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Fastest Torch sets off fireworks at county stock show
Bryton Ellis works to cut through his metal piece during last week’s Fastest Torch competition at the Lampasas County Youth Livestock Show. The timed event was a new initiative offered for welding students in 4-H, FFA and/or a Career and Technical Education program at the high school level. Ellis captured the grand championship after several rounds of competition in the event. See full results from the youth livestock show in Section B of today’s edition.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
LHS opens new career and tech facility on campus
Lampasas High School students can smell the fresh paint. As of this new year, they will have the opportunity to experience classes in the newly completed Career and Technical Education complex. CTE Program Director Julie Salvato said the building will provide numerous avenues for post-secondary education. “The kids are super-excited and very proud of it,” she said. “It is great to have a brand…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Garden club members plan upcoming fundraiser for Valentine’s Day
Lometa L-M Garden and Civic Club had its first meeting of the new year Monday at 7 p.m. at the club building. About 10 people were present for the program and meeting. The meeting was called to order by president Debbie Hicks. Club member Janie Potts introduced the guest speaker, Lampasas County Extension Agent Karen DeZarn, whose topic was “Can You Dig Saving Money?” Handouts titled “55 Easy…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Contested case hearing possible for Pitt Creek MUD
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality commissioners will decide on Jan. 25 whether to grant a contested case hearing on an application for Lampasas County Municipal Utilities District #1. TCEQ officials said Wednesday that following the required public notice of the application and a comment period which ended on Oct. 17, they received numerous requests for a contested case hearing. “During…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
A life of service
New Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Chief Connie Green is cut from a different cloth when it comes to caring for others. After spending 22 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Green knew she needed to find another way to keep giving back. Fortunately, all good things happen for a reason. “Basically, I stopped by one time during a car wash [fundraiser for KVFD], and I grabbed an application to just…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
GRAND JURY
Lampasas County grand jury convened last week as part of the January term, and a new panel was sworn in. Lampasas Police Department, represented by Sgt. Investigator Tim Ryan and Sgt. Investigator Garrett Bradley, brought information that resulted in the following indictments: Michael McLane Nelson on a charge of burglary of a habitation-intend to commit assault on March 9, 2022. Sarah Allison…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Open house scheduled in February for U.S. 281 widening project
An open house has been scheduled for early February to open dialogue about a roadway project that would widen U.S. Highway 281 in northern Lampasas County. Texas Department of Transportation officials have scheduled a virtual open house with two in-person options. The virtual open house materials will be posted on the TxDOT project page by Feb. 7 at noon. Two in-person meetings also will be…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
CATTLE AUCTION
The report from the Jan. 18 Lampasas Cattle Auction follows. Cattle and calves: Total cattle 673, compared to 803 last sale and 695 at this time last year. Compared to last sale, feeder steers were steady; heifer $3-$5 lower. Slaughter cows were steady, and slaughter bulls were steady to $2 lower. Feeder cattle accounted for 79%. Slaughter cows and bulls accounted for 21%. Average price and…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Kempner residents under boil notice during water line repairs
UPDATE: As of Thursday night at about 10 p.m., KWSC officials said the concrete line was repaired and water was restored to customers. “Thank you for your patience and kind words while we worked to restore your water service,” officials said. The boil water notice has yet to be...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Sales tax rebates trend upward for Lampasas County entities
The new year has brought positive economic signs to the Lampasas area, as all entities in the county posted increased sales tax revenue in January. The first sales tax rebates of 2023 show the city of Lampasas is up 7%, Lometa is up 9%, and Kempner shot up 20% this period. Lampasas County had a 10% sales tax gain in January, The rebates this period are based on sales made in November by…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
DISTRICT COURT
Lampasas County 27th District Court convened last week with Judge John Gauntt presiding over the day’s hearings. Defendant Allan Maroyd Deloach of Lockhart pleaded guilty to a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance greater than or equal to 4 grams and less than 200 grams. The court found him guilty and sentenced Deloach to 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. …
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
ARRESTS
The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. Felipe Castaneda Barrientos, 37, of Miles, was arrested on a charge of driving with license invalid with previous conviction/ suspension. JAN. 15 Julian Vasquez…
Comments / 0