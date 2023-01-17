ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Massive Rat Plague of Millions Crushes Town and Their Crops

As 2023 approached, the hopes of sugarcane farmers in Ingham, North Queensland, soared, with experts predicting the year to be among the best on record for the valuable crop. Just as the crops reached their peak, however, optimism turned to despair as a plague of rats descended upon farms across the region, destroying countless tons of the precious sugarcane.

