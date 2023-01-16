Read full article on original website
KWTX
Killeen City Council opens public survey for feedback on possible bond proposal
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen City Council is in the process of garnering public input on a possible general obligation bond that could be in the ballot for the November general election. The city opened a survey for feedback since there wasn’t much turnout at a workshop last week meant...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Contested case hearing possible for Pitt Creek MUD
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality commissioners will decide on Jan. 25 whether to grant a contested case hearing on an application for Lampasas County Municipal Utilities District #1. TCEQ officials said Wednesday that following the required public notice of the application and a comment period which ended on Oct. 17, they received numerous requests for a contested case hearing. “During…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Kempner residents under boil notice during water line repairs
UPDATE: As of Thursday night at about 10 p.m., KWSC officials said the concrete line was repaired and water was restored to customers. “Thank you for your patience and kind words while we worked to restore your water service,” officials said. The boil water notice has yet to be...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Open house scheduled in February for U.S. 281 widening project
An open house has been scheduled for early February to open dialogue about a roadway project that would widen U.S. Highway 281 in northern Lampasas County. Texas Department of Transportation officials have scheduled a virtual open house with two in-person options. The virtual open house materials will be posted on the TxDOT project page by Feb. 7 at noon. Two in-person meetings also will be…
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls highway intersection getting $4.27M facelift for big trucks
The intersection at RR 1431 and U.S. 281 in Marble Falls will receive a $4.27 million makeover by the Texas Department of Transportation. The Marble Falls City Council approved over $425,000 in matching funds for the project, which will make the intersection more user-friendly for large vehicles. The vote came during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
LCRA starts on major improvements at Wirtz Dam
BURNET COUNTY, Texas — Improvements are underway at Wirtz Dam, a project that includes replacing the dam's 10 floodgates with new, custom-made gates that will ensure the dam continues to operate reliably. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) announced on Wednesday it has begun the $76 million, three-year project...
Residents encouraged to test water wells for contaminants
Residents encouraged to test water wells for contaminants Subhead Private water well screening, Feb. 9, results on Feb.10 Special To The Highlander Fri, 01/20/2023 - 02:35 Image Water samples will be screened for contaminants, including total coliform bacteria, E....
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Sales tax rebates trend upward for Lampasas County entities
The new year has brought positive economic signs to the Lampasas area, as all entities in the county posted increased sales tax revenue in January. The first sales tax rebates of 2023 show the city of Lampasas is up 7%, Lometa is up 9%, and Kempner shot up 20% this period. Lampasas County had a 10% sales tax gain in January, The rebates this period are based on sales made in November by…
newsradioklbj.com
TxDOT to Close I-35 Mainlanes for Weekend Bridge Demolition
Plan ahead if you’ll be traveling through Williamson County this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation will close the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes to demolish and remove the northern portion of the Williams Drive bridge. Beginning on Friday, Jan. 20, the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes will close...
I-35, Williams Drive bridge in Georgetown to be temporarily closed
The diverging diamond intersection at I-35 and Williams Drive will be similar to the one at Parmer Lane. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation will close all lanes of I-35 at Williams Drive on the last two Friday and Saturday nights of January as crews demolish and remove a portion of the Williams Drive bridge.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 13-19, 2023
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 13-19, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
fox44news.com
Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
'Little chance of survival': Texas company fined after fatal trench collapse
A Texas construction company has been found guilty of giving two workers "little chance of survival" in a fatal trench collapse, officials said.
Three local counties still rated at high COVID risk in latest CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a “COVID-19 Community Level” to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
hellogeorgetown.com
Journey’s Open in Georgetown, TX!
January 18, 2023 – Journey’s has opened a new retail store in Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, TX. The national shoe store sells footwear and accessories for youth and adults. Located at 1019 W. University Ave., the store is open Monday through Saturday 10 AM to 9 PM. https://www.journeys.com/store/journeys-wolf-ranch-town-center.
KWTX
Moody man involved in vehicle collision in Belton collapses and dies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 61-year-old man from Moody collapsed and died after a collision involving two vehicles in Belton. The wreck involving a white Nissan Frontier and silver Ford F-150 was reported shortly after 5 p.m. After the collision, the vehicles were moved off Main Street and into the...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Fastest Torch sets off fireworks at county stock show
Bryton Ellis works to cut through his metal piece during last week’s Fastest Torch competition at the Lampasas County Youth Livestock Show. The timed event was a new initiative offered for welding students in 4-H, FFA and/or a Career and Technical Education program at the high school level. Ellis captured the grand championship after several rounds of competition in the event. See full results from the youth livestock show in Section B of today’s edition.
Moody man collapses, dies in Belton church parking lot after two-vehicle crash
BELTON, Texas — A 61-year-old man involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Belton Thursday has died, according to the City of Belton. Police say they were called out to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave., around 5 p.m. regarding the crash. There...
New public plaza, event space coming to Georgetown
The new City Center will be located near the Georgetown Public Library. (Rendering courtesy city of Georgetown) The first phase of the new City Center is expected to finish sometime between May and September, according to the city. The plan will create a public plaza and event space between the...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
GRAND JURY
Lampasas County grand jury convened last week as part of the January term, and a new panel was sworn in. Lampasas Police Department, represented by Sgt. Investigator Tim Ryan and Sgt. Investigator Garrett Bradley, brought information that resulted in the following indictments: Michael McLane Nelson on a charge of burglary of a habitation-intend to commit assault on March 9, 2022. Sarah Allison…
