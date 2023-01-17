Read full article on original website
Dirty Kics keeps it real with urban Toledo photography
James Dickerson grew up in Toledo's Olde Towne neighborhood and has taken to preserving the atmosphere of his experiences. Known through photography as Dirty Kics, his photos capture an authentic, non-sanitized look at the Black community. Dirty Kics has an exhibition coming up at River House Arts on Jan. 28...
Elementary school students making a splash in Washington Local's swim class
TOLEDO, Ohio — Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 5-14 in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control reports 4,000 people in the U.S. die from drowning every year. Of those,...
'To come back here and help, makes me feel proud' | Volunteer shares experience at MLK Kitchen
TOLEDO, Ohio — In honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day on Monday, WTOL 11 reached out to central Toledo's MLK Kitchen for the Poor where, with the help of volunteers, they have spent decades feeding people. Harvey Savage Jr.'s family started the kitchen back in 1969. It has...
13abc.com
Local man shares memories about his time with MLK during a visit to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The life’s work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. changed the world. This is the a day we honor his life and legacy as a nation. Less than a year before his murder in Memphis, he made a stop here in Toledo. All these decades later, one of the people who met him shares his incredible memories of that day.
13abc.com
Toledo businessman receives national attention for tech podcast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local businessman is gaining national attention for his podcast “Black Tech, Green Money”. The NAACP Image Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the United States-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The award ceremony honors masterful performances in theatre, music, television, film, and literature.
Memorial service remembers all victims of gun violence Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A memorial service for all victims of gun violence in Toledo was held at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral on Wednesday night, co-hosted by the church and the Coalition for Peaceful Neighborhoods to honor and remember the victims while supporting family and loved ones, while attempting to come up with a solution to all the city's gun violence.
Two years later: Family of TPD Officer Brandon Stalker remembers his life
TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday marks two years since Toledo police officer Brandon Stalker was shot and killed during an armed standoff in central Toledo. At a Wednesday evening candlelight vigil across the street from Washington Junior High in west Toledo, dozens of family, friends and loved ones affected by Stalker's death in the line of duty gathered to honor him with blue glowsticks and a deep appreciation for who the 24-year-old police officer was and what he valued.
13abc.com
Metroparks Toledo seeks out trail patrol volunteers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dressed in bright yellow shirts, Metroparks Toledo Trail Patrol volunteers are easy to spot as they walk the local trails. In fact, you might have spotted one or two during your time visiting a local trail. Metropark Toledo officials say they’re looking to expand the team and are now accepting volunteer applications.
13abc.com
Demolition begins at abandoned building where Whitmer student fell to his death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The contractor for the Lucas County Land Bank is set to demolish an abandoned building Friday where a teenage boy fell to his death in 2016. According to the Lucas County Lank Bank, Contractor Klumm Bros will demolish the former Rosemary Apartments around 9:00 a.m. The apartment building at Phillips and Detroit is the site where 16-year-old Whitmer High School student Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while he and a group of friends were exploring the abandoned building in 2016. Police said he took a wrong step and fell down an elevator shaft.
13abc.com
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
wdet.org
Detroit woman brings fresh, healthy food to her corner of the city
After nearly three decades working as a registered nurse, Detroiter Sonya Greene is opening a fresh produce market in her neighborhood. Greene cares deeply about the health and wellbeing of the people around her, and one of the biggest hurdles to health for many in the city is the lack of fresh, affordable and easily available produce and other daily grocery items.
Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
Perrysburg Fire holds CPR classes
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Perrysburg Fire Department wants to make sure you know proper CPR techniques. Next month, in honor of Heart Health Month, they will be teaching a class to prepare you for an emergency situation. Training includes life-saving knowledge for infants, children and adults. Each class includes a booklet, AHA HS certification and a CPR face shield.
Free dental care for kids available in northwest Ohio: Here's how to register
TOLEDO, Ohio — An annual program providing free dental care for kids in northwest Ohio is open for registration. Hundreds of appointments are available for the three-day Give Kids a Smile program. The program, hosted by members of the Toledo Dental Society, provides free dental care for children 18 years old and younger.
13abc.com
Local food pantry helps families keep food on the table with monthly giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As groceries continue to soar, more and more food pantries are seeing families who are struggling to keep food on the table. “Usually, I can go in the store and shop for eggs and they were a dollar something when I went to Walmart,” said a 69-year-old woman who came to the pantry to make it through the month. “They were like five dollars for a dozen.”
13abc.com
Community supports Bedford family who lost everything in fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For a family searching through the wreckage of their home, the Marshalls are surprisingly upbeat. “The Lord has been really good to us and our church family and the community, obviously. So, I’m just thankful to have everyone still laughing, still smiling,” said Leanne Marshall, one of the family’s children, “So, we’re happy.”
Let the weather design your next knitting project
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a new year, and maybe you are still looking for a good crochet or knit project to keep you busy. Now is the perfect time to start a temperature blanket. Temperature blankets are crocheted or knitted, and each row is specific color signifiying the temperature recorded that day.
Donors share why they give during National Blood Donor Month
FINDLAY, Ohio — The American Red Cross held a blood drive Tuesday at the University of Findlay. The nonprofit usually experiences a blood shortage around the winter holiday season as fewer people tend to donate. The Red Cross says it provides about 40% of the nation's blood supply. People...
13abc.com
TFRD extinguishes electrical fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to an electrical fire, Thursday night. According to TFRD crews responded to a call of a fire in the 500 block of Ogden Ave. Crews told 13abc that the electrical fire started in the wall and went up from the...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Paddy Jack’s
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - At the corner of McCord and Central in Sylvania Township, you’ll find Paddy Jack’s Creatively Stuffed Grilled Cheese. “There’s nothing gourmet about us. We’re just fun comfort food,” said Anthony Varwig, owner of Paddy Jack’s. “Anything you can pretty much imagine inside of a grilled cheese is there.”
