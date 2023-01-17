Outrage after Missouri lawmakers implement a stricter dress code for women in the state House: "Absolutely disgusting"

Read full article on original website
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Dem Leader Jeffries claims GOP 'born-alive' abortion bill means 'government-mandated pregnancies'
Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday accused Republicans of attempting to criminalize abortion and enforce "government-mandated pregnancies" with the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker ripped for threatening sheriffs who vowed not to enforce assault weapons ban
Spokesmen for Gun Owners of America and the National Rifle Association joined a bounty of disgruntled Americans who pushed back against Illinois' assault weapons ban.
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
Idaho Republican legislator apologises for comparing women’s reproductive care to milking cows
A Republican legislator from Idaho has apologised for comparing women’s health care to milking cows.First-term Republican state representative Jack Nelsen issued the apology on Thursday, 12 January after he made the “inappropriate” remark during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Nelsen, who was elected representative of Idaho’s District 26 in November 2022, said his experience working with cattle has given him “some definite opinions” about “the women’s health thing” in his first-ever committee meeting.“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows,...
kmvt
Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
“Openly gay” Republican hid divorce from woman days before launching campaign: report
New York Congressman-Elect George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting at the Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) A newly elected Republican congressman's biography continues to fall apart under scrutiny. The...
Missouri governor says execution of Amber McLaughlin to go forward Tuesday evening
The execution is the first this year in the United States. Missouri is one of four states with executions scheduled thus far in 2023, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
NBC12
Proposed bill would make it a fine to leave gun in unattended vehicle
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Democrats in Virginia are talking gun control reform as the 2023 General Assembly session is underway. On Friday, Senate Democrats spent the morning touting a number of pieces of legislation they hope will pass. Senate Bill 901 would create a $500 fine for those who leave...
This conservative Christian couple in South Carolina have become outspoken advocates for abortion rights
Jill Hartle might seem an unlikely advocate for abortion rights, but after a devastating pregnancy loss, she's raising her voice.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban
A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court. In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.
Washington Examiner
Judge slashes millions in damages due by hate groups that participated in Charlottesville rally
A federal judge has drastically reduced the amount of money in damages that some of the country's most prominent white supremacist groups were ordered to pay for their participation in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Judge Norman Moon ruled last week that the $24 million in punitive...
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Hochul flamed for asking people to stop ‘leaving’ New York after telling Republicans to ‘get out’ months prior
Critics slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., on Twitter for asking people to stop leaving the state of New York, after telling Republicans to "get out" months earlier.
Washington Examiner
Senator demands investigation into secret FBI gun confiscations after Washington Examiner report
EXCLUSIVE — A Republican senator is calling for an investigation into the FBI, Secret Service, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for secretly coordinating to strip U.S. citizens of their rights to own, use, or even buy firearms. The Washington Examiner reported on Dec. 13 that the three federal agencies...
Washington Examiner
Kemp orders special election after newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing narcotics
A newly elected Georgia state lawmaker has stepped down from office after being charged with stealing prescription drugs from a retirement complex, triggering a Jan. 31 special election to fill his seat. Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) signed an order over the holiday weekend setting up the special election at the...
The States With the Loosest Gun Laws
Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
She was charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three of fraudulent registration, and 23 of fraudulent voting.
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing dissent of the majority's opinion to indefinitely keep Title 42 in place.
