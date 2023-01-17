Winter Warm-Up: Hear our KMOX interviews, including with Cardinals' DeWitts

Spring Training games will be on the radio before you know it. Now that the Cardinals' Winter Warm-Up has concluded, chairman Bill DeWitt Junior is turning his anticipation to Jupiter. Players taking part in the World Baseball Classic report to Spring Training on February 12th.

DeWitt says he's confident in the Redbirds' pitching roster, says the starting staff has depth, middle relief is solid, and closers are good.

Baseball faces lots of competition, not just from other sports, but streaming, video games, and other digital entertainment. But DeWitt Jr. says Major League Baseball leadership has made growth a priority.

Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III tells KMOX that teams with sky-high expenses are usually trying to win at that moment at the expense of the future, while the Cards aim to be a contender year after year after year.