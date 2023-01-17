Read full article on original website
Woman Missing From Chicago Area Since 2017, Remains Found
Not the ending that friends and family were looking for, but a missing persons story from the Chicago area has an ending. DuPageCountySheriff. Sad news in the DuPage County, IL area as the remains of a local woman missing since 2017 have been found. Here was the post from the...
fox32chicago.com
19-year-old shot dead in Park Manor
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood. Gunfire broke out and struck the 19-year-old in the abdomen around 4:42 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Christmas Day SW Side robbery
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was charged in connection to an armed robbery on Christmas Day in Marquette Park. Police say Maximiliano Zarazua, of Chicago, was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 32-year-old on the evening of Dec. 25. The offender...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after falsely telling officers he was victim of armed carjacking
NILES, Ill. - A Chicago man has been charged after falsely telling police he fled a traffic stop Friday morning because he was the victim of an armed carjacking in north suburban Niles. Wilfredo Monge Jr., 25, was charged with a misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude a...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing 17-year-old girl in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a robbery earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Edgardo Negron, 29, is accused of forcefully taking belongings from a 17-year-old girl on Jan. 3 in the 900 block of North California Avenue, police said. He was arrested Thursday...
fox32chicago.com
Zion woman fatally shot by ex-boyfriend identified
ZION, Ill. - A 20-year-old woman who was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend Wednesday morning in north suburban Zion has been identified. Around 12:12 a.m., Zion police responded to the 2700 block of Hebron Avenue for a report of a man attacking a woman with a gun. When police arrived...
fox32chicago.com
4 juveniles arrested in suburban Glenview in connection to residential burglary
GLENVIEW, Ill. - Four juveniles were arrested in suburban Glenview Thursday in connection to a residential burglary. At 12:51 a.m., Glenview police responded to the 4100 block of Miller Drive for a report of three people jumping fences and leaving the area in a vehicle. Police determined that a residential...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot by off-duty cop during apparent robbery dies
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who was shot Wednesday afternoon by an off-duty cop after the officer intervened in an apparent robbery has died. Leevon Smith, 39, had been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one felony count of attempted robbery. At about...
Man in car followed girls home from school, Elgin police say
Police in far west suburban Elgin are seeking the public’s help after a man in a vehicle made inappropriate comments while following middle-school girls this week.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene
An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
Remains of Woman Who Went Missing in Chicago More Than 5 Years Ago Have Been Located
"We hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest," said the family of Cheyann Klus, who was 22 when she went missing in 2017 The remains of a woman have been found more than five years after she disappeared in Chicago. The Cook County Sheriff's Office worked together with the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and the FBI to identify the remains of Cheyann Klus through dental records last week, according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE. It is...
12-year-old boy shot when family member's gun goes off in pocket at South Side gas station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a wild incident that was caught on camera, a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his father at a South Side gas station overnight.Police said around midnight Thursday into Friday, the boy was at the Clark gas station at 87th Street and Dorchester Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood, when a gun went off in the man's pocket.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the boy just suffered a graze wound to the hand and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.But police records obtained by CBS 2 show it...
Driver fires shots at would-be carjackers in Oak Lawn
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Felony charges for robbery suspect shot by off-duty officer on South Side
The officer was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man accused of trying to disarm off-duty cop during attempted robbery
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of trying to disarm an off-duty cop during an apparent robbery Wednesday afternoon. Leevon Smith, 39, faces one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one felony count of attempted robbery. At about 12:53 p.m. Wednesday, an off-duty Chicago police...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek man who allegedly punched CTA passenger in face
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of randomly punching a person on a CTA platform earlier this week. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 6:52 a.m. on a CTA Blue Line platform at 19 North Dearborn Street in the Loop. According to...
fox32chicago.com
Lake County woman charged in mail theft spree
A Lake County woman has been charge with identity theft after police say she's been stealing mail from her neighbors in Long Grove. A caller reported the suspicious activity and police located Gabriella Pollari with mail and drugs in her car.
fox32chicago.com
2 men arrested in connection to armed robbery in parking lot of suburban pizza place
McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - Two men were arrested in connection to a robbery that occurred in the parking lot of a pizza place in Wonder Lake Wednesday night. Dashaun Harvest, 24, has been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of mob action. His bond was set at $100,000.
Villa Park boy, 13, accused of making threats to another boy and his family
VILLA PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy from Villa Park stood accused Wednesday of threatening another boy and his family.The DuPage County State's Attorney's office said the boy appeared a detention hearing Wednesday morning, where DuPage County Judge Demetrios Paonushis ordered that he be detained at least until his next court date. He is charged with two counts of Class 4 Felony disorderly conduct.Villa Park police said on Tuesday, they learned the 13-year-old had made a threat to the other boy and his family. Prosecutors said it happened during a Snapchat group vide, in which a verbal quarrel between...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman killed in Kane County crash on I-88: ISP
NORTH AURORA, Ill. - A Chicago woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-88 in Kane County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police says a 27-year-old woman driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu hit the rear end of a semi tractor trailer around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-88 near Mitchell Road.
