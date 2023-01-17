"We hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest," said the family of Cheyann Klus, who was 22 when she went missing in 2017 The remains of a woman have been found more than five years after she disappeared in Chicago. The Cook County Sheriff's Office worked together with the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and the FBI to identify the remains of Cheyann Klus through dental records last week, according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE. It is...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO